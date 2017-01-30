A plugin for Moment.js that allows date transformation from a pattern.
First, download the plugin by:
npm or
bower,
dist/ folder.
Include it in your website/app (after moment if you don't use
require).
Then:
var tomorrow = moment().transform('YYYY-MM-+01');
var midnightTonight = moment().transform('YYYY-MM-+01 00:00:00.000');
var breakfirstTimeToday = moment().transform('07:30:00');
// Optional pattern argument
tomorrow = moment().transform('+01/MM/YYYY', 'DD/MM/YYYY');
// Multiple patterns, take the first that fits
midnightTonight = moment().transform('+01/MM/YYYY 00:00:00.000', ['DD/MM/YYYY', 'DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss.SSS']);
// Optional strict argument
tomorrow = moment().transform('+01MMYYYY', 'DD/MM/YYYY', false); // this works
var invalid = moment().transform('+01MMYYYY', 'DD/MM/YYYY', true); // this will return an invalid date.
invalid.isValid(); // false
breakfirstTimeToday = moment().transform('07:30:00', undefined, true); // with default patterns
transform() takes up to three arguments:
value: value to be checked against the pattern,
patterns (optional): a string or an array of strings. Check
format() documentation for syntax. Default value is
['YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss.SSS', 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss', 'YYYY-MM-DD', 'HH:mm:ss.SSS', 'HH:mm:ss'].
strict (optional): non-alphabetic characters in patterns are not mandatory when not strict. Default is
false.
Fork the repository and do a
npm install.
You can check your code is correct by doing a
grunt test.
When you're done, do a
grunt build.