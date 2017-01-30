openbase logo
mt

moment-transform

by A----
1.0.1

A plugin for Moment.js that allows date transformation from a pattern

Readme

moment-transform

A plugin for Moment.js that allows date transformation from a pattern.

Usage

First, download the plugin by:

  • cloning this repository,
  • use npm or bower,
  • checking the dist/ folder.

Include it in your website/app (after moment if you don't use require).

Then:

var tomorrow = moment().transform('YYYY-MM-+01');
var midnightTonight = moment().transform('YYYY-MM-+01 00:00:00.000');
var breakfirstTimeToday = moment().transform('07:30:00');

// Optional pattern argument
tomorrow = moment().transform('+01/MM/YYYY', 'DD/MM/YYYY');
// Multiple patterns, take the first that fits
midnightTonight = moment().transform('+01/MM/YYYY 00:00:00.000', ['DD/MM/YYYY', 'DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss.SSS']);

// Optional strict argument
tomorrow = moment().transform('+01MMYYYY', 'DD/MM/YYYY', false); // this works
var invalid = moment().transform('+01MMYYYY', 'DD/MM/YYYY', true); // this will return an invalid date.
invalid.isValid(); // false
breakfirstTimeToday = moment().transform('07:30:00', undefined, true); // with default patterns

Options

transform() takes up to three arguments:

  • value: value to be checked against the pattern,
  • patterns (optional): a string or an array of strings. Check format() documentation for syntax. Default value is ['YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss.SSS', 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss', 'YYYY-MM-DD', 'HH:mm:ss.SSS', 'HH:mm:ss'].
  • strict (optional): non-alphabetic characters in patterns are not mandatory when not strict. Default is false.

Contributing

Fork the repository and do a npm install.

You can check your code is correct by doing a grunt test.

When you're done, do a grunt build.

