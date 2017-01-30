A plugin for Moment.js that allows date transformation from a pattern.

Usage

First, download the plugin by:

cloning this repository,

use npm or bower ,

or , checking the dist/ folder.

Include it in your website/app (after moment if you don't use require ).

Then:

var tomorrow = moment().transform( 'YYYY-MM-+01' ); var midnightTonight = moment().transform( 'YYYY-MM-+01 00:00:00.000' ); var breakfirstTimeToday = moment().transform( '07:30:00' ); tomorrow = moment().transform( '+01/MM/YYYY' , 'DD/MM/YYYY' ); midnightTonight = moment().transform( '+01/MM/YYYY 00:00:00.000' , [ 'DD/MM/YYYY' , 'DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss.SSS' ]); tomorrow = moment().transform( '+01MMYYYY' , 'DD/MM/YYYY' , false ); var invalid = moment().transform( '+01MMYYYY' , 'DD/MM/YYYY' , true ); invalid.isValid(); breakfirstTimeToday = moment().transform( '07:30:00' , undefined , true );

Options

transform() takes up to three arguments:

value : value to be checked against the pattern,

: value to be checked against the pattern, patterns (optional): a string or an array of strings. Check format() documentation for syntax. Default value is ['YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss.SSS', 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss', 'YYYY-MM-DD', 'HH:mm:ss.SSS', 'HH:mm:ss'] .

(optional): a string or an array of strings. Check documentation for syntax. Default value is . strict (optional): non-alphabetic characters in patterns are not mandatory when not strict. Default is false .

Contributing

Fork the repository and do a npm install .

You can check your code is correct by doing a grunt test .