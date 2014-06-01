IANA Time zone support for Moment.js
Moment-Timezone is an add-on for Moment.js. Both are considered legacy projects, now in maintenance mode. In most cases, you should choose a different library.
For more details and recommendations, please see Project Status in the Moment docs.
Thank you.
var june = moment("2014-06-01T12:00:00Z");
june.tz('America/Los_Angeles').format('ha z'); // 5am PDT
june.tz('America/New_York').format('ha z'); // 8am EDT
june.tz('Asia/Tokyo').format('ha z'); // 9pm JST
june.tz('Australia/Sydney').format('ha z'); // 10pm EST
var dec = moment("2014-12-01T12:00:00Z");
dec.tz('America/Los_Angeles').format('ha z'); // 4am PST
dec.tz('America/New_York').format('ha z'); // 7am EST
dec.tz('Asia/Tokyo').format('ha z'); // 9pm JST
dec.tz('Australia/Sydney').format('ha z'); // 11pm EST
Moment-timezone is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.