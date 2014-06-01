openbase logo
moment-timezone-jalali

by moment
0.5.3 (see all)

Timezone support for moment.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Moment Timezone

IANA Time zone support for Moment.js

IANA Time zone support for Moment.js

Project Status

Moment-Timezone is an add-on for Moment.js. Both are considered legacy projects, now in maintenance mode. In most cases, you should choose a different library.

For more details and recommendations, please see Project Status in the Moment docs.

Thank you.

Resources

Examples

var june = moment("2014-06-01T12:00:00Z");
june.tz('America/Los_Angeles').format('ha z'); // 5am PDT
june.tz('America/New_York').format('ha z');    // 8am EDT
june.tz('Asia/Tokyo').format('ha z');          // 9pm JST
june.tz('Australia/Sydney').format('ha z');    // 10pm EST

var dec = moment("2014-12-01T12:00:00Z");
dec.tz('America/Los_Angeles').format('ha z');  // 4am PST
dec.tz('America/New_York').format('ha z');     // 7am EST
dec.tz('Asia/Tokyo').format('ha z');           // 9pm JST
dec.tz('Australia/Sydney').format('ha z');     // 11pm EST

License

Moment-timezone is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.

FOSSA Status

