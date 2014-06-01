IANA Time zone support for Moment.js
Moment-Timezone is an add-on for Moment.js. Both are considered legacy projects, now in maintenance mode. In most cases, you should choose a different library.
For more details and recommendations, please see Project Status in the Moment docs.
Thank you.
var june = moment("2014-06-01T12:00:00Z");
june.tz('America/Los_Angeles').format('ha z'); // 5am PDT
june.tz('America/New_York').format('ha z'); // 8am EDT
june.tz('Asia/Tokyo').format('ha z'); // 9pm JST
june.tz('Australia/Sydney').format('ha z'); // 10pm EST
var dec = moment("2014-12-01T12:00:00Z");
dec.tz('America/Los_Angeles').format('ha z'); // 4am PST
dec.tz('America/New_York').format('ha z'); // 7am EST
dec.tz('Asia/Tokyo').format('ha z'); // 9pm JST
dec.tz('Australia/Sydney').format('ha z'); // 11pm EST
Moment-timezone is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.
A simple extension module for moment that provides extended timezone support for moment. From personal experience I can attest to the fact that it comes in very handy in tackling tricky timezone related challenges with moment. One con about this package though is it's weight. For a simple extension package it's quite heavy coming in at over 100kb. Apart from that it's huge help for any developer working on timezone issues.
Any developer who has worked with timezone management problems in their application code can attest to how awesome a package moment-timezone is. It has saved me quite a lot of time in tackling complex timezone operations within my apps and for that reason I love. However, one thing that I must point out is that for what it does, this is a very heavy package and adds quite a bit of heft to your package dependencies.
Fantastic library for managing time zones. I'm currently working on a wage calculator app. I find dates confusing at the best of times, but the fantastic combination of moment-timezone and moment js is a definite upgrade of the native Javascript Date object. Note that the Moment project is being sunsetted, and you should probably use Luxon for new projects going fowards.
One of the awesome package used in my projects. Very simple to write the date conversions from one time zone to another and can format the date what ever you need. I have used this only in Node.js project not tested in browser. In the latest version I am getting some warning while using this package to pass the argument.
I was working with one of my professional applications where I had deal with multiple time zones, and trust me it was PIA until I came across this package, it made the timezone management even smoother than butter :D. A go-to package to deal with timezone.