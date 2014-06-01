openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

moment-timezone

by moment
0.5.34 (see all)

Timezone support for moment.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.8M

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Timezone, Node.js World Times API

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/511
Read All Reviews
sayak-sarkar
pari-deshmukh
Supratentorial
rajamcasoft
deep8292
aj3x
rajesh-tirupathi

Top Feedback

10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable
4Performant

Readme

Moment Timezone

NPM version NPM downloads MIT License Build Status FOSSA Status SemVer compatibility

IANA Time zone support for Moment.js

Project Status

Moment-Timezone is an add-on for Moment.js. Both are considered legacy projects, now in maintenance mode. In most cases, you should choose a different library.

For more details and recommendations, please see Project Status in the Moment docs.

Thank you.

Resources

Examples

var june = moment("2014-06-01T12:00:00Z");
june.tz('America/Los_Angeles').format('ha z'); // 5am PDT
june.tz('America/New_York').format('ha z');    // 8am EDT
june.tz('Asia/Tokyo').format('ha z');          // 9pm JST
june.tz('Australia/Sydney').format('ha z');    // 10pm EST

var dec = moment("2014-12-01T12:00:00Z");
dec.tz('America/Los_Angeles').format('ha z');  // 4am PST
dec.tz('America/New_York').format('ha z');     // 7am EST
dec.tz('Asia/Tokyo').format('ha z');           // 9pm JST
dec.tz('Australia/Sydney').format('ha z');     // 11pm EST

License

Moment-timezone is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation10
Easy to Use9
Performant4
Highly Customizable5
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

A simple extension module for moment that provides extended timezone support for moment. From personal experience I can attest to the fact that it comes in very handy in tackling tricky timezone related challenges with moment. One con about this package though is it's weight. For a simple extension package it's quite heavy coming in at over 100kb. Apart from that it's huge help for any developer working on timezone issues.

0
Pranali DeshmukhRemote, UK32 Ratings32 Reviews
6 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Any developer who has worked with timezone management problems in their application code can attest to how awesome a package moment-timezone is. It has saved me quite a lot of time in tackling complex timezone operations within my apps and for that reason I love. However, one thing that I must point out is that for what it does, this is a very heavy package and adds quite a bit of heft to your package dependencies.

0
Blake Mumford51 Ratings45 Reviews
November 8, 2020

Fantastic library for managing time zones. I'm currently working on a wage calculator app. I find dates confusing at the best of times, but the fantastic combination of moment-timezone and moment js is a definite upgrade of the native Javascript Date object. Note that the Moment project is being sunsetted, and you should probably use Luxon for new projects going fowards.

0
rajamcasoftIndia43 Ratings45 Reviews
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

One of the awesome package used in my projects. Very simple to write the date conversions from one time zone to another and can format the date what ever you need. I have used this only in Node.js project not tested in browser. In the latest version I am getting some warning while using this package to pass the argument.

0
Deepak KhiwaniChandigarh47 Ratings57 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I was working with one of my professional applications where I had deal with multiple time zones, and trust me it was PIA until I came across this package, it made the timezone management even smoother than butter :D. A go-to package to deal with timezone.

0

Alternatives

dft
date-fns-tzComplementary library for date-fns v2 adding IANA time zone support
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
896K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
js-joda:clock2: Immutable date and time library for javascript
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
tj
timezones.jsonFull list of timezones
GitHub Stars
596
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
spa
spacetimeA lightweight javascript timezone library
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
tim
timezoneFull-blown timezone aware date math and formatting for JavaScript in 2.7k.
GitHub Stars
249
Weekly Downloads
18K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial