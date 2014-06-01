IANA Time zone support for Moment.js

Project Status

Moment-Timezone is an add-on for Moment.js. Both are considered legacy projects, now in maintenance mode. In most cases, you should choose a different library.

For more details and recommendations, please see Project Status in the Moment docs.

Thank you.

var june = moment( "2014-06-01T12:00:00Z" ); june.tz( 'America/Los_Angeles' ).format( 'ha z' ); june.tz( 'America/New_York' ).format( 'ha z' ); june.tz( 'Asia/Tokyo' ).format( 'ha z' ); june.tz( 'Australia/Sydney' ).format( 'ha z' ); var dec = moment( "2014-12-01T12:00:00Z" ); dec.tz( 'America/Los_Angeles' ).format( 'ha z' ); dec.tz( 'America/New_York' ).format( 'ha z' ); dec.tz( 'Asia/Tokyo' ).format( 'ha z' ); dec.tz( 'Australia/Sydney' ).format( 'ha z' );

Moment-timezone is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.