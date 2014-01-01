I've switched over to rrule module for recurrence calculations.

This is a fork and conversion of the moment-recur library into TypeScript.

It adds additional features and improved performance.

Original work is c-trimm/moment-recur

moment-recur-ts is a recurring date plugin for momentjs. This plugin handles dates only; time information is discarded.

The rule matching concept is borrowed from the excellent node-date-recur library created by Andrew Chilton.

let interval = moment( '01/01/2014' ) .recur() .every( 2 ) .days() interval.matches( '01/03/2014' ) let calendar = moment .recur() .every( 10 ) .dayOfMonth() calendar.matches( '05/10/2014' )

Getting Started

moment-recur-ts can be included in your project a few different ways.

moment-recur-ts can be installed with npm and required into a script.

npm install moment-recur-ts or yarn add moment-recur-ts

let moment = require ( 'moment' ) require ( 'moment-recur-ts' )

Webpack + ES6/TypeScript

import * as moment from 'moment' import 'moment-recur-ts'

Browser

Simply include the momentjs script, then the moment-recur-ts script.

< script src = "moment.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "moment-recur-ts.min.js" > </ script >

Polyfills

moment-recur-ts uses newer Javascript ES6 features and may require a polyfill library for older browsers or node.js < 7.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/moment/min/moment.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/moment-recur-ts/dist/moment-recur-ts.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/core-js/client/core.min.js" > </ script >

require ( 'core-js' ) let moment = require ( 'moment' ) require ( 'moment-recur-ts' )

You can create a recurrence from an instance of moment or from the constructor a few different ways.

From an instance:

let recurrence recurrence = moment().recur() recurrence = moment().recur(start, end) recurrence = moment(start).recur(end) recurrence = moment().recur({ start : '01/01/2014' , end : '01/01/2015' })

From the constructor:

let recurrence recurrence = moment.recur() recurrence = moment.recur(start, end) recurrence = moment.recur({ start : '01/01/2014' , end : '01/01/2015' })

Creating Rules

moment-recur-ts uses rules to define when a date should recur. You can then generate future or past recurrences based on these rules, or see if a specific date matches the rules. Rules can also be overridden or removed.

The every() Function

The every() function allows you to set the units and, optionally, the measurment type of the recurring date. It returns the recur object to allow chaining.

let myDate, recurrence myDate = moment( '01/01/2014' ) recurrence = myDate.recur().every( 1 , 'days' ) recurrence = myDate .recur() .every( 1 ) .day() recurrence = myDate .recur() .every([ 3 , 5 ]) .days() recurrence = myDate .recur() .every([ 'Monday' , 'wed' ]) .daysOfWeek() recurrence = myDate.recur().every([ 'Jan' , 'february' ], 'monthsOfYear' )

every() will override the last "every" if a measurement was not provided. The following line will create a recurrence for every 5 days.

recurrence = myDate .recur() .every( 1 ) .every( 5 ) .days()

If you need to specify multiple units, pass an array to every() .

You may also pass the units directly to the interval functions (listed below) instead of using every() .

let recurrence = moment.recur().monthOfYear( 'January' )

Length Intervals

moment-recur-ts supports intervals for days, weeks, months, and years. Measurements may be singular or plural (ex: day() vs days() ). Length Intervals must have a start date defined.

Possible Length Intervals Include:

day / days

week / weeks

month / months

year / years

Examples

let myDate, interval myDate = moment( '01/01/2014' ) interval = myDate .recur() .every( 1 ) .day() interval = myDate .recur() .every( 2 ) .weeks() interval = myDate .recur() .every( 3 ) .months() interval = myDate .recur() .every( 1 ) .years() interval = myDate .recur() .every([ 3 , 5 ]) .days() interval = myDate .recur() .every( 3 ) .days() .every( 2 ) .months()

Calendar Intervals

Calendar Intervals do not depend on a start date. They define a unit of another unit. For instance, a day of a month, or a month of a year. Measurements may be singular or plural (ex: dayOfMonth() vs daysOfMonth() ).

Possible Calendar Intervals Include:

dayOfWeek / daysOfWeek

dayOfMonth / daysOfMonth

weekOfMonth / weeksOfMonth

weekOfYear / weeksOfYear

monthOfYear / monthsOfYear

Examples

let cal cal = moment .recur() .every([ 'Sunday' , 1 ]) .daysOfWeek() cal = moment .recur() .every([ 1 , 10 ]) .daysOfMonth() cal = moment .recur() .every([ 1 , 3 ]) .weeksOfMonth() cal = moment .recur() .every( 20 ) .weekOfYear() cal = moment .recur() .every( 'January' ) .monthsOfYear() let valentines = moment .recur() .every( 14 ) .daysOfMonth() .every( 'Februray' ) .monthsOfYear() cal = moment .recur() .every( 'Thursday' ) .daysOfWeek() .every([ 0 , 2 ]) .weeksOfMonthByDay() cal = moment .recur() .every(moment( '01/01/2014' ).day()) .daysOfWeek() .every(moment( '01/01/2014' ).monthWeekByDay()) .weeksOfMonthByDay()

Using the Rules

Matching

The matches() function will test a date to check if all of the recurrence rules match. It returns true if the date matches, false otherwise.

let interval = moment( '01/01/2014' ) .recur() .every( 2 ) .days() interval.matches( '01/02/2014' ) interval.matches( '01/03/2014' )

You may also see if a date matches before the start date or after the end date by passing true as the second argument to matches() .

let interval = moment( '01/01/2014' ) .recur() .every( 2 ) .days() interval.matches( '12/30/2013' ) interval.matches( '12/30/2013' , true )

Exceptions

To prevent a date from matching that would normally match, use the except() function.

let recurrence = moment( '01/01/2014' ) .recur() .every( 1 ) .day() .except( '01/02/2014' ) recurrence.matches( '01/02/2014' )

Overriding and Forgetting

If a rule is created with the same measurement of a previous rule, it will override the previous rule. Rules can also be removed from a recurrence.

let recurrence = moment( '01/01/2014' ) .recur() .every( 1 ) .day() .except( '01/03/2014' ) recurrence.every( 2 ).days() recurrence.forget( '01/03/2014' ) recurrence.forget( 'days' )

It is also possible to generate dates from the rules. These functions require a starting date.

let recurrence, nextDates recurrence = moment( '01/01/2014' ) .recur() .every( 2 ) .days() nextDates = recurrence.next( 3 ) nextDates = recurrence.next( 3 , 'L' ) nextDates = recurrence.previous( 3 , 'L' )

If your recurrence does not have a start date set, or if it does but you want to start at a different date, use the fromDate() method first.

let recurrence = moment( '01/01/2014' ) .recur() .every( 2 ) .days() recurrence.fromDate( '02/05/2014' ) nextDates = recurrence.next( 3 , 'L' )

With both a start date and an end date set, you can generate all dates within that range that match the pattern (including the start/end dates).

let recurrence = moment() .recur( '01/01/2014' , '01/07/2014' ) .every( 2 ) .days() allDates = recurrence.all( 'L' )

Important Note: These functions may be very inefficient/slow. They work by attempting to match every date from the start of a range until the desired number of dates have been generated. So if you attempt to get 10 dates for a rule that matches once a year, it will run the match function for ~3650 days.

Options and Other Methods

moment-recur-ts provides a few methods for getting/setting options, as well as two utility methods. It also creates two additional momentjs functions.

Options

Options can be set when creating a recurrence or using the getter/setter methods listed below.

Set options upon creation. Note that the units for rules are converted to objects, so it is not recommended to set rules this way. They can be set in the options so that they can be imported.

moment().recur({ start : '01/01/2014' , end : '12/31/2014' , rules : [{ units : [ 2 ], measure : 'days' }], exceptions : [ '01/05/2014' ] })

Get/Set the Start Date

recurrence.startDate() recurrence.startDate( '01/01/2014' )

Get/Set the End Date

recurrence.endDate() recurrence.endDate( '01/01/2014' )

Get/Set a temporary "From Date" for use with generating dates

recurrence.fromDate() recurrence.fromDate( '01/01/2014' )

Utility Methods

Use repeats() to check if a recurrence has rules set.

recurrence.repeats()

Use save() to export all options, rules, and exceptions as an object. This can be used to store recurrences in a database. Note: This does not export the "From Date" which is considered a temporary option.

recurrence.save()

momentjs Functions

The monthWeek() method can be used to determine the week of the month a date is in.

moment( '01/01/2014' ).monthWeek()

The dateOnly() method can be used to remove any time information from a moment.

moment( '2014-01-01 09:30:26' ).dateOnly()

License

MIT License

See LICENSE file for details.