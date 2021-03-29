openbase logo
moment-random

by Ivan Mrvelj
1.1.0 (see all)

Generates a random momentjs object

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

moment-random

Build Status

Generates a new random moment.js object

Install

make sure you have moment installed

npm or yarn

$ npm install --save moment-random

$ yarn add moment-random

Usage

Just require it like any other library

const momentRandom = require('moment-random');

momentRandom();
// > random date in the past

You can also specify an interval

momentRandom(end)
// > random date between 0 unix time and {end} dates

momentRandom(end, start)
// > random date between {start} and {end} dates

Arguments

  • end, start - anything a moment constructor accepts (see moment.js docs )

