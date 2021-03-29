Generates a new random moment.js object
make sure you have moment installed
npm or yarn
$ npm install --save moment-random
$ yarn add moment-random
Just require it like any other library
const momentRandom = require('moment-random');
momentRandom();
// > random date in the past
You can also specify an interval
momentRandom(end)
// > random date between 0 unix time and {end} dates
momentRandom(end, start)
// > random date between {start} and {end} dates
Arguments
end, start - anything a moment constructor accepts (see moment.js docs )