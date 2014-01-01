openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mpr

moment-precise-range-plugin

by Rob Dawson
1.3.0 (see all)

A moment.js plugin to display human-readable date/time ranges

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.4K

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

moment-precise-range

This is a plugin for the moment.js JavaScript library, to display date/time ranges precisely, in a human-readable format.

Moment already contains some support for formatting date/time ranges, however it performs a lot of 'rounding' on the result and yields only an approximate description.

In the example below the difference between the 2 dates is 1 month, 2 days, 3 hours, 4 minutes and 5 seconds exactly, however this is simplified to just 'a month' by the library. 

var m1 = moment('2014-01-01 12:00:00','YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss');
var m2 = moment('2014-02-03 15:04:05','YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss');
var diff = moment.duration(m1.diff(m2)).humanize(); // 'a month'

Using the plugin, we can display the exact difference using the same 2 dates:

var m1 = moment('2014-01-01 12:00:00','YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss');
var m2 = moment('2014-02-03 15:04:05','YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss');
var diff = moment.preciseDiff(m1, m2); // '1 month 2 days 3 hours 4 minutes 5 seconds'

To obtain the numeric values rather than a string, pass the value true as the third argument to the method:

var diff = moment.preciseDiff(m1, m2, true); // {years : 0, months : 1, days : 2, hours : 3, minutes : 4, seconds : 5}

Usage

HTML/Browser

To use the plugin in a web page, add a <script> tag referencing the moment-precise-range.js file, ensuring that the tag appears after the tag used to include the moment.js library:

<script src="/scripts/moment.js"></script>
<script src="/scripts/moment-precise-range.js"></script>

Node.js

To use the plugin within a node.js application, add the following require statement into your code:

require('moment-precise-range-plugin');

You can try out the Node package online at tonicdev

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial