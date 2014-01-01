This is a plugin for the moment.js JavaScript library, to display date/time ranges precisely, in a human-readable format.

Moment already contains some support for formatting date/time ranges, however it performs a lot of 'rounding' on the result and yields only an approximate description.

In the example below the difference between the 2 dates is 1 month, 2 days, 3 hours, 4 minutes and 5 seconds exactly, however this is simplified to just 'a month' by the library.

var m1 = moment( '2014-01-01 12:00:00' , 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' ); var m2 = moment( '2014-02-03 15:04:05' , 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' ); var diff = moment.duration(m1.diff(m2)).humanize();

Using the plugin, we can display the exact difference using the same 2 dates:

var m1 = moment( '2014-01-01 12:00:00' , 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' ); var m2 = moment( '2014-02-03 15:04:05' , 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' ); var diff = moment.preciseDiff(m1, m2);

To obtain the numeric values rather than a string, pass the value true as the third argument to the method:

var diff = moment.preciseDiff(m1, m2, true ); // {years : 0 , months : 1 , days : 2 , hours : 3 , minutes : 4 , seconds : 5 }

Usage

To use the plugin in a web page, add a <script> tag referencing the moment-precise-range.js file, ensuring that the tag appears after the tag used to include the moment.js library:

< script src = "/scripts/moment.js" > </ script > < script src = "/scripts/moment-precise-range.js" > </ script >

To use the plugin within a node.js application, add the following require statement into your code:

require ( 'moment-precise-range-plugin' );

You can try out the Node package online at tonicdev