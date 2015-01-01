Natural language time parser for moment.js strings

Quick start

npm install moment-parser

var parser = require ( 'moment-parser' ); console .log(parser.parse( '1 hour' )); console .log(parser.parseDuration( '2 months and 1 day' )); console .log(parser.parse( '2015-01-01' )); console .log(parser.parseMoment( 'day 5 of next month' ));

More Examples In Tests

Running Unit Tests

npm test

Absolute Moments

All times are UTC0 unless a time zone is specified by appending it to an ISO-8601 string. ​ ​

Midnight on a specific date (UTC0):

2014 -09 -21

An ISO-8601 date and time, UTC0:

2014 -09-22T11 :39 :17.993

The same date and time, as Pacific Standard Time:

2014 -09-22T03 :39 :17.993-08 :00

Durations

One second, minute, hour, day, week, and so on:

second minute hour day week month year

​ Note that month and year are special "calendar" durations that do not have fixed length but instead advance whole months or years relative to a fixed moment. ​

Abbreviations for 0 seconds, 1 minute, 2 hours, 3 days, 4 weeks, 5 months, 6 years:

Two ways to write one hour and twenty-three minutes:

1 hour and 23 minutes 01 :23:00

Additional examples:

1 second 20 minutes

Relative Moments

The moment at which the program started running:

now

Midnight yesterday, today, or tomorrow:

yesterday today tomorrow

Seven hours after midnight on the current day:

07 :00 :00 after today

One minute from the start of the program's execution:

1 minute from now

Shorter way to write 2 minutes from now :

Shorter way to write 1 hour and 10 minutes before now :

-01 :10 :00

Now minus 72 hours:

3 days ago

Now minus 22 days:

3 weeks and 1 day ago

Midnight of the first day of the current calendar month:

this month

Midnight of the first day of the previous calendar month:

last month

Midnight of the 20th day of the previous calendar month:

day 20 of last month

The minute in which the program began executing:

this minute

The next even hour after the start of the program's execution:

next hour

The day in which the program began executing:

this day today

The day before the day in which the program began executing:

last day yesterday

