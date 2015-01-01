Natural language time parser for moment.js strings
npm install moment-parser
var parser = require('moment-parser');
// durations
console.log(parser.parse('1 hour')); //{ type: 'MomentDuration', value: 1, unit: 'hour' }
console.log(parser.parseDuration('2 months and 1 day')); // a momentjs duration of { days: 1, months: 2 }
// moments
console.log(parser.parse('2015-01-01')); //{ type: 'ISODateLiteral', value: '2015-01-01T00:00:00' }
console.log(parser.parseMoment('day 5 of next month')); // a momentjs moment at the start of next month plus 4 days
npm test
(proper grammar docs coming soon!)
All times are UTC0 unless a time zone is specified by appending it to an ISO-8601 string.
2014-09-21
2014-09-22T11:39:17.993
2014-09-22T03:39:17.993-08:00
second
minute
hour
day
week
month
year
Note that
month and
year are special "calendar" durations that do
not have fixed length but instead advance whole months or years relative
to a fixed moment.
1 hour and 23 minutes
01:23:00
1 second
20 minutes
now
yesterday
today
tomorrow
07:00:00 after today
1 minute from now
2 minutes from now:
1 hour and 10 minutes before now:
-01:10:00
3 days ago
3 weeks and 1 day ago
this month
last month
day 20 of last month
this minute
next hour
this day
last day
