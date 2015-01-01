openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

moment-parser

by juttle
0.3.0 (see all)

Natural language time parser for moment.js strings

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

845

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

moment-parser

Build Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/juttle/moment-parser

Natural language time parser for moment.js strings

Quick start

npm install moment-parser

var parser = require('moment-parser');

// durations
console.log(parser.parse('1 hour')); //{ type: 'MomentDuration', value: 1, unit: 'hour' }
console.log(parser.parseDuration('2 months and 1 day')); // a momentjs duration of { days: 1, months: 2 }

// moments
console.log(parser.parse('2015-01-01')); //{ type: 'ISODateLiteral', value: '2015-01-01T00:00:00' }
console.log(parser.parseMoment('day 5 of next month')); // a momentjs moment at the start of next month plus 4 days

More Examples In Tests

Running Unit Tests

npm test

More examples

(proper grammar docs coming soon!)

Absolute Moments

All times are UTC0 unless a time zone is specified by appending it to an ISO-8601 string. ​ ​

  • Midnight on a specific date (UTC0):
2014-09-21


2014-09-22T11:39:17.993

  • The same date and time, as Pacific Standard Time:
2014-09-22T03:39:17.993-08:00

Durations

  • One second, minute, hour, day, week, and so on:
second
minute
hour
day
week
month
year

​ Note that month and year are special "calendar" durations that do not have fixed length but instead advance whole months or years relative to a fixed moment. ​

  • Abbreviations for 0 seconds, 1 minute, 2 hours, 3 days, 4 weeks, 5 months, 6 years:

  • Two ways to write one hour and twenty-three minutes:
 1 hour and 23 minutes
 01:23:00

  • Additional examples:
 1 second
 20 minutes

Relative Moments

  • The moment at which the program started running:
now

  • Midnight yesterday, today, or tomorrow:
yesterday
today
tomorrow

  • Seven hours after midnight on the current day:
07:00:00 after today

  • One minute from the start of the program's execution:
 1 minute from now

  • Shorter way to write 2 minutes from now:

  • Shorter way to write 1 hour and 10 minutes before now:
-01:10:00

  • Now minus 72 hours:
 3 days ago

  • Now minus 22 days:
 3 weeks and 1 day ago

  • Midnight of the first day of the current calendar month:
this month

  • Midnight of the first day of the previous calendar month:
last month

  • Midnight of the 20th day of the previous calendar month:
day 20 of last month

  • The minute in which the program began executing:
this minute

  • The next even hour after the start of the program's execution:
next hour

  • The day in which the program began executing:
this day
today

  • The day before the day in which the program began executing:
last day
yesterday

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial