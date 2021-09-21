openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mlw

moment-locales-webpack-plugin

by Ivan Akulov
1.2.0 (see all)

Easily remove unused Moment.js locales with webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

264K

GitHub Stars

415

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

moment-locales-webpack-plugin

npm Travis Greenkeeper badge

Easily remove unused Moment.js locales when building with webpack

Why

75% (160 minified KBs)¹ of Moment.js’ size are files used for localization. They are always included when you build your app with webpack.

You don’t need most of these files if your app is only available in a few languages. Use this plugin to strip these KBs and optimize the app!

¹ – tested with Moment.js 2.18.1

Install

npm install --save-dev moment-locales-webpack-plugin

Usage

// webpack.config.js
const MomentLocalesPlugin = require('moment-locales-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
    plugins: [
        // To strip all locales except “en”
        new MomentLocalesPlugin(),

        // Or: To strip all locales except “en”, “es-us” and “ru”
        // (“en” is built into Moment and can’t be removed)
        new MomentLocalesPlugin({
            localesToKeep: ['es-us', 'ru'],
        }),
    ],
};

Plugin Options

localesToKeep: String[]

An array of locales to keep bundled (other locales would be removed).

Locale names follow Moment.js behavior – if a specific locale name (e.g. ru-ru) is absent, but a more generic locale (ru) is available, the generic one will be kept bundled.

ignoreInvalidLocales: Boolean

A flag to ignore invalid or unsupported locales in the localesToKeep array.

Be careful! A typo in the localesToKeep array with this flag enabled will silently exclude the desired locale from your bundle.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for how to contribute.

License

MIT © Ivan Akulov

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial