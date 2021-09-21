Easily remove unused Moment.js locales when building with webpack

Why

75% (160 minified KBs)¹ of Moment.js’ size are files used for localization. They are always included when you build your app with webpack.

You don’t need most of these files if your app is only available in a few languages. Use this plugin to strip these KBs and optimize the app!

¹ – tested with Moment.js 2.18.1

Install

npm install --save-dev moment-locales-webpack-plugin

Usage

const MomentLocalesPlugin = require ( 'moment-locales-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new MomentLocalesPlugin(), new MomentLocalesPlugin({ localesToKeep : [ 'es-us' , 'ru' ], }), ], };

Plugin Options

An array of locales to keep bundled (other locales would be removed).

Locale names follow Moment.js behavior – if a specific locale name (e.g. ru-ru ) is absent, but a more generic locale ( ru ) is available, the generic one will be kept bundled.

ignoreInvalidLocales: Boolean

A flag to ignore invalid or unsupported locales in the localesToKeep array.

Be careful! A typo in the localesToKeep array with this flag enabled will silently exclude the desired locale from your bundle.

Related projects

moment-timezone-data-webpack-plugin – a plugin optimizing the Moment Timezone library.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for how to contribute.

License

MIT © Ivan Akulov