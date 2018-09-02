This moment.js plugin translates the java.text.SimpleDateFormat date format to the moment.js date format.

We took the structure graciously from https://github.com/niwibe/moment-tokens (thanks a lot!).

Usage

formatWithJDF : Formats the moment with a java date format. e.g.: moment("2013-12-24 14:30").formatWithJDF("dd.MM.yyyy") will return 24.12.2013

toMomentFormatString : Translates the java date format to a momentjs format. e.g.: moment().toMomentFormatString("dd.MM.yyyy") will return DD.MM.YYYY

toJDFString : Translates the momentjs format to a java date format. e.g.: moment().toJDFString("DD.MM.YYYY") will return dd.MM.yyyy

Installation

NPM

Installation is possible with npm install moment-jdateformatparser

Bower

Installation is possible with bower install moment-jdateformatparser

License

moment-jdateparser is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2013 Heinz Romirer, Martin Groller