This
moment.js plugin translates the
java.text.SimpleDateFormat date format to the
moment.js date format.
We took the structure graciously from https://github.com/niwibe/moment-tokens (thanks a lot!).
formatWithJDF: Formats the moment with a java date format.
e.g.:
moment("2013-12-24 14:30").formatWithJDF("dd.MM.yyyy")will return
24.12.2013
toMomentFormatString: Translates the java date format to a momentjs format.
e.g.:
moment().toMomentFormatString("dd.MM.yyyy")will return
DD.MM.YYYY
toJDFString: Translates the momentjs format to a java date format.
e.g.:
moment().toJDFString("DD.MM.YYYY")will return
dd.MM.yyyy
Installation is possible with
npm install moment-jdateformatparser
Installation is possible with
bower install moment-jdateformatparser
moment-jdateparser is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.
Copyright (c) 2013 Heinz Romirer, Martin Groller