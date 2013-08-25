openbase logo
moment-jalaali

by jalaali
0.9.4 (see all)

A Jalaali (Jalali, Persian, Khorshidi, Shamsi) calendar system plugin for moment.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

moment-jalaali

A Jalaali (Jalali, Persian, Khorshidi, Shamsi) calendar system plugin for moment.js.

Jalali calendar is a solar calendar that was used in Persia, variants of which today are still in use in Iran as well as Afghanistan. Read more on Wikipedia or see Calendar Converter.

This plugin adds Jalaali calendar support to momentjs library.

Calendar conversion is based on the algorithm provided by Kazimierz M. Borkowski and has a very good performance.

Note (Feb 2022)

If you just need to display date and time in Persian calendar, you may use Intl which is ECMAScript Internationalization API with a very good browser support. For example:

const d = new Date(2022,2,21)

// Simple format
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('fa-IR').format(d));
// => ۱۴۰۱/۱/۱

// Full long format
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('fa-IR', {dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'long'}).format(d));
// => ۱۴۰۱ فروردین ۱, دوشنبه، ساعت ۰:۰۰:۰۰ (‎+۳:۳۰ گرینویچ)

// Latin numbers
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('fa-IR-u-nu-latn', {dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'long'}).format(d));
// => 1401 فروردین 1, دوشنبه، ساعت 0:00:00 (‎+3:30 گرینویچ)

// English US locale with Persian calendar
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US-u-ca-persian', {dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'long'}).format(d));
// => Monday, Farvardin 1, 1401 AP at 12:00:00 AM GMT+3:30

// Just year
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US-u-ca-persian', {year: 'numeric'}).format(d));
// => 1401 AP

// Just month
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US-u-ca-persian', {month: 'short'}).format(d));
// Farvardin

// Just day
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US-u-ca-persian', {day: 'numeric'}).format(d));
// => 1

Where to use it

Like momentjs, moment-jalaali works in browser and in Node.js.

Node.js

npm install moment-jalaali

var moment = require('moment-jalaali')
moment().format('jYYYY/jM/jD')

Browser

You may use the node_modules/build/moment-jalaali.js file.

<script src="node_modules/moment/min/moment.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/moment-jalaali/build/moment-jalaali.js"></script>
<script>
  moment().format('jYYYY/jM/jD')
</script>

API

This plugin tries to mimic momentjs api. Basically, when you want to format or parse a string, just add a j to the format token like 'jYYYY' or 'jM'. For example:

m = moment('1360/5/26', 'jYYYY/jM/jD') // Parse a Jalaali date
m.format('jYYYY/jM/jD [is] YYYY/M/D') // 1360/5/26 is 1981/8/17

m.jYear() // 1360
m.jMonth() // 4
m.jDate() // 26
m.jDayOfYear() // 150
m.jWeek() // 22
m.jWeekYear() // 1360

m.add(1, 'jYear')
m.add(2, 'jMonth')
m.add(3, 'day')
m.format('jYYYY/jM/jD') // 1361/7/29

m.jMonth(11)
m.startOf('jMonth')
m.format('jYYYY/jM/jD') // 1361/12/1

m.jYear(1392)
m.startOf('jYear')
m.format('jYYYY/jM/jD') // 1392/1/1

m.subtract(1, 'jYear')
m.subtract(1, 'jMonth')
m.format('jYYYY/jM/jD') // 1390/12/1

moment('1391/12/30', 'jYYYY/jMM/jDD').isValid() // true (leap year)
moment('1392/12/30', 'jYYYY/jMM/jDD').isValid() // false (common year)
moment.jIsLeapYear(1391) // true
moment.jIsLeapYear(1392) // false

moment.jDaysInMonth(1395, 11) // 30
moment.jDaysInMonth(1394, 11) // 29

moment('1392/6/3 16:40', 'jYYYY/jM/jD HH:mm').format('YYYY-M-D HH:mm:ss') // 2013-8-25 16:40:00

moment('2013-8-25 16:40:00', 'YYYY-M-D HH:mm:ss').endOf('jMonth').format('jYYYY/jM/jD HH:mm:ss') // 1392/6/31 23:59:59

// Complex parse:
moment('1981 5 17', 'YYYY jM D').format('YYYY/MM/DD') // 1981/07/17

To add Persian language, use loadPersian method:

moment.loadPersian([options])

Options

ParamTypeDefaultDescriptionExample
usePersianDigitsBooleanfalseUse persian digits (Use at your own risk)moment.loadPersian({usePersianDigits: true})
dialect *StringpersianAvailable values = persian, persian-modernmoment.loadPersian({dialect: 'persian-modern'})

*use dialect option to change usePersian dialect, available options are:

  • persian: default dialect(امرداد، آدینه، ...)
  • persian-modern: modern dialect(مرداد، جمعه، ...)

in case getting error 'humanize' of undefined

you should also require locale fa

require('moment/locale/fa')

React Native

To use fromNow() in React Native projects:

import moment from "moment-jalaali";
import fa from "moment/src/locale/fa";
moment.locale("fa", fa);
moment.loadPersian();

react-datepicker2

A simple and reusable Datepicker component for React (with persian jalali calendar support) Demo. created by @mberneti.

react-advance-jalaali-datepicker

A React module, which provides different jalaali (persian) datepicker types such as, range date and time picker, developed base on moment-jalaali. react-advance-jalaali-datepicker created by @A-Kasaaian.

ng-persian-datepicker

ng-persian-datepicker is an angular 8+ date-time picker component for shamsi calendar system with some useful customization settings.

ng-jalali-flat-datepicker

A lightweight angular.js date picker using moment-jalaali is thg303/ng-jalali-flat-datepicker created by @thg303.

pholiday

A library based on moment-jalaali for calculating holidays in Persian calendar is shkarimpour/pholiday created by @shkarimpour.

moment-hijri

Another calendar system plugin for momentjs is moment-hijri created by @xsoh.

vue-persian-datetime-picker

vue-persian-datetime-picker is a vuejs plugin to select jalali date and time, created by @talkhabi.

react-native-general-calendars

react-native-general-calendars is a react-native component with support of gregorian, jalaali and hijri calendar to selectand work with date and time, created by @rghorbani.

imrc-datetime-picker

imrc-datetime-picker is a react component with support of gregorian and jalaali calendar in both english and persian (modern) languages to select and work with date and time, created by @smrsan76.

License

MIT

Alternatives

Tutorials

