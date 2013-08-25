A Jalaali (Jalali, Persian, Khorshidi, Shamsi) calendar system plugin for moment.js.
Jalali calendar is a solar calendar that was used in Persia, variants of which today are still in use in Iran as well as Afghanistan. Read more on Wikipedia or see Calendar Converter.
This plugin adds Jalaali calendar support to momentjs library.
Calendar conversion is based on the algorithm provided by Kazimierz M. Borkowski and has a very good performance.
If you just need to display date and time in Persian calendar, you may use
Intl which is ECMAScript Internationalization API with a very good browser support. For example:
const d = new Date(2022,2,21)
// Simple format
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('fa-IR').format(d));
// => ۱۴۰۱/۱/۱
// Full long format
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('fa-IR', {dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'long'}).format(d));
// => ۱۴۰۱ فروردین ۱, دوشنبه، ساعت ۰:۰۰:۰۰ (+۳:۳۰ گرینویچ)
// Latin numbers
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('fa-IR-u-nu-latn', {dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'long'}).format(d));
// => 1401 فروردین 1, دوشنبه، ساعت 0:00:00 (+3:30 گرینویچ)
// English US locale with Persian calendar
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US-u-ca-persian', {dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'long'}).format(d));
// => Monday, Farvardin 1, 1401 AP at 12:00:00 AM GMT+3:30
// Just year
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US-u-ca-persian', {year: 'numeric'}).format(d));
// => 1401 AP
// Just month
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US-u-ca-persian', {month: 'short'}).format(d));
// Farvardin
// Just day
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US-u-ca-persian', {day: 'numeric'}).format(d));
// => 1
Like
momentjs,
moment-jalaali works in browser and in Node.js.
npm install moment-jalaali
var moment = require('moment-jalaali')
moment().format('jYYYY/jM/jD')
You may use the
node_modules/build/moment-jalaali.js file.
<script src="node_modules/moment/min/moment.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/moment-jalaali/build/moment-jalaali.js"></script>
<script>
moment().format('jYYYY/jM/jD')
</script>
This plugin tries to mimic
momentjs api. Basically, when you want to format or parse a string, just add a
j to the format token like 'jYYYY' or 'jM'. For example:
m = moment('1360/5/26', 'jYYYY/jM/jD') // Parse a Jalaali date
m.format('jYYYY/jM/jD [is] YYYY/M/D') // 1360/5/26 is 1981/8/17
m.jYear() // 1360
m.jMonth() // 4
m.jDate() // 26
m.jDayOfYear() // 150
m.jWeek() // 22
m.jWeekYear() // 1360
m.add(1, 'jYear')
m.add(2, 'jMonth')
m.add(3, 'day')
m.format('jYYYY/jM/jD') // 1361/7/29
m.jMonth(11)
m.startOf('jMonth')
m.format('jYYYY/jM/jD') // 1361/12/1
m.jYear(1392)
m.startOf('jYear')
m.format('jYYYY/jM/jD') // 1392/1/1
m.subtract(1, 'jYear')
m.subtract(1, 'jMonth')
m.format('jYYYY/jM/jD') // 1390/12/1
moment('1391/12/30', 'jYYYY/jMM/jDD').isValid() // true (leap year)
moment('1392/12/30', 'jYYYY/jMM/jDD').isValid() // false (common year)
moment.jIsLeapYear(1391) // true
moment.jIsLeapYear(1392) // false
moment.jDaysInMonth(1395, 11) // 30
moment.jDaysInMonth(1394, 11) // 29
moment('1392/6/3 16:40', 'jYYYY/jM/jD HH:mm').format('YYYY-M-D HH:mm:ss') // 2013-8-25 16:40:00
moment('2013-8-25 16:40:00', 'YYYY-M-D HH:mm:ss').endOf('jMonth').format('jYYYY/jM/jD HH:mm:ss') // 1392/6/31 23:59:59
// Complex parse:
moment('1981 5 17', 'YYYY jM D').format('YYYY/MM/DD') // 1981/07/17
To add Persian language, use loadPersian method:
moment.loadPersian([options])
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Example
|usePersianDigits
|Boolean
false
|Use persian digits (Use at your own risk)
moment.loadPersian({usePersianDigits: true})
|dialect *
|String
persian
|Available values =
persian,
persian-modern
moment.loadPersian({dialect: 'persian-modern'})
*use dialect option to change
usePersian dialect, available options are:
'humanize' of undefined
you should also require locale fa
require('moment/locale/fa')
To use
fromNow() in React Native projects:
import moment from "moment-jalaali";
import fa from "moment/src/locale/fa";
moment.locale("fa", fa);
moment.loadPersian();
A simple and reusable Datepicker component for React (with persian jalali calendar support) Demo. created by @mberneti.
A React module, which provides different jalaali (persian) datepicker types such as, range date and time picker, developed base on
moment-jalaali. react-advance-jalaali-datepicker created by @A-Kasaaian.
ng-persian-datepicker is an angular 8+ date-time picker component for shamsi calendar system with some useful customization settings.
A lightweight angular.js date picker using
moment-jalaali is thg303/ng-jalali-flat-datepicker created by @thg303.
A library based on
moment-jalaali for calculating holidays in Persian calendar is shkarimpour/pholiday created by @shkarimpour.
Another calendar system plugin for
momentjs is moment-hijri created by @xsoh.
vue-persian-datetime-picker is a
vuejs plugin to select jalali date and time, created by @talkhabi.
react-native-general-calendars is a
react-native component with support of gregorian, jalaali and hijri calendar to selectand work with date and time, created by @rghorbani.
imrc-datetime-picker is a
react component with support of gregorian and jalaali calendar in both english and persian (modern) languages to select and work with date and time, created by @smrsan76.
MIT