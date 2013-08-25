A Jalaali (Jalali, Persian, Khorshidi, Shamsi) calendar system plugin for moment.js.

Jalali calendar is a solar calendar that was used in Persia, variants of which today are still in use in Iran as well as Afghanistan. Read more on Wikipedia or see Calendar Converter.

This plugin adds Jalaali calendar support to momentjs library.

Calendar conversion is based on the algorithm provided by Kazimierz M. Borkowski and has a very good performance.

Note (Feb 2022)

If you just need to display date and time in Persian calendar, you may use Intl which is ECMAScript Internationalization API with a very good browser support. For example:

const d = new Date ( 2022 , 2 , 21 ) console .log( new Intl .DateTimeFormat( 'fa-IR' ).format(d)); console .log( new Intl .DateTimeFormat( 'fa-IR' , { dateStyle : 'full' , timeStyle : 'long' }).format(d)); console .log( new Intl .DateTimeFormat( 'fa-IR-u-nu-latn' , { dateStyle : 'full' , timeStyle : 'long' }).format(d)); console .log( new Intl .DateTimeFormat( 'en-US-u-ca-persian' , { dateStyle : 'full' , timeStyle : 'long' }).format(d)); console .log( new Intl .DateTimeFormat( 'en-US-u-ca-persian' , { year : 'numeric' }).format(d)); console .log( new Intl .DateTimeFormat( 'en-US-u-ca-persian' , { month : 'short' }).format(d)); console .log( new Intl .DateTimeFormat( 'en-US-u-ca-persian' , { day : 'numeric' }).format(d));

Where to use it

Like momentjs , moment-jalaali works in browser and in Node.js.

npm install moment-jalaali

var moment = require ( 'moment-jalaali' ) moment().format( 'jYYYY/jM/jD' )

Browser

You may use the node_modules/build/moment-jalaali.js file.

< script src = "node_modules/moment/min/moment.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/moment-jalaali/build/moment-jalaali.js" > </ script > < script > moment().format( 'jYYYY/jM/jD' ) </ script >

API

This plugin tries to mimic momentjs api. Basically, when you want to format or parse a string, just add a j to the format token like 'jYYYY' or 'jM'. For example:

m = moment( '1360/5/26' , 'jYYYY/jM/jD' ) m.format( 'jYYYY/jM/jD [is] YYYY/M/D' ) m.jYear() m.jMonth() m.jDate() m.jDayOfYear() m.jWeek() m.jWeekYear() m.add( 1 , 'jYear' ) m.add( 2 , 'jMonth' ) m.add( 3 , 'day' ) m.format( 'jYYYY/jM/jD' ) m.jMonth( 11 ) m.startOf( 'jMonth' ) m.format( 'jYYYY/jM/jD' ) m.jYear( 1392 ) m.startOf( 'jYear' ) m.format( 'jYYYY/jM/jD' ) m.subtract( 1 , 'jYear' ) m.subtract( 1 , 'jMonth' ) m.format( 'jYYYY/jM/jD' ) moment( '1391/12/30' , 'jYYYY/jMM/jDD' ).isValid() moment( '1392/12/30' , 'jYYYY/jMM/jDD' ).isValid() moment.jIsLeapYear( 1391 ) moment.jIsLeapYear( 1392 ) moment.jDaysInMonth( 1395 , 11 ) moment.jDaysInMonth( 1394 , 11 ) moment( '1392/6/3 16:40' , 'jYYYY/jM/jD HH:mm' ).format( 'YYYY-M-D HH:mm:ss' ) moment( '2013-8-25 16:40:00' , 'YYYY-M-D HH:mm:ss' ).endOf( 'jMonth' ).format( 'jYYYY/jM/jD HH:mm:ss' ) moment( '1981 5 17' , 'YYYY jM D' ).format( 'YYYY/MM/DD' )

To add Persian language, use loadPersian method:

moment.loadPersian([options])

Options

Param Type Default Description Example usePersianDigits Boolean false Use persian digits (Use at your own risk) moment.loadPersian({usePersianDigits: true}) dialect * String persian Available values = persian , persian-modern moment.loadPersian({dialect: 'persian-modern'})

*use dialect option to change usePersian dialect, available options are:

persian: default dialect(امرداد، آدینه، ...)

persian-modern: modern dialect(مرداد، جمعه، ...)

in case getting error 'humanize' of undefined

you should also require locale fa

require ( 'moment/locale/fa' )

React Native

To use fromNow() in React Native projects:

import moment from "moment-jalaali" ; import fa from "moment/src/locale/fa" ; moment.locale( "fa" , fa); moment.loadPersian();

License

MIT