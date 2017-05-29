A Moment.js plugin for handling holidays.

NO LONGER MAINTAINED (DEPRECATED)

Since Moment.js is being deprecated, it only makes sense to deprecate moment-holiday as well. Feel free to fork and use this code in any way you wish however I will no longer be maintaining it.

Requirements

moment.js v2.0.0 or higher

Installation

npm install --save moment-holiday

var moment = require ( 'moment-holiday' ); moment().holiday( 'Christmas' );

Browser

< script src = "moment.js" > </ script > < script src = "moment-holiday.js" > </ script > < script > moment().isHoliday(); </ script >

Bower

bower install --save moment-holiday

Building

moment-holiday.js does not come with any locales built-in by default. However, the following files are included for your convenience:

build/moment-holiday-pkg.min.js - moment-holiday with all available locales built-in.

- moment-holiday with all available locales built-in. build/moment-holiday-us.min.js - moment-holiday with the United States locale built-in.

- moment-holiday with the locale built-in. build/moment-holiday.min.js - Minified version of moment-holiday with no locales built-in.

You can generate the above files by running gulp build .

Custom Builds

You can also generate your own custom builds of moment-holiday by using gulp with the following options:

name - The name of the file to generate. (Defaults to moment-holiday-custom.js )

- The name of the file to generate. (Defaults to ) locale - The locale(s) you would like included in the build. Pass this option multiple times to include multiple locales.

- The locale(s) you would like included in the build. Pass this option multiple times to include multiple locales. set - The locale(s) to have set by default in the build. Pass this option multiple times to have multiple locales set by default.

- The locale(s) to have set by default in the build. Pass this option multiple times to have multiple locales set by default. min - Pass this option if you would like the generated file to be minified.

For example:

gulp --name=moment-holiday-ar.js --locale=Argentina --locale=Easter --set=Argentina --min

Sourcemaps are automatically created for all minified builds.

Functions

holiday

or holidays

Searches for holiday(s) by keywords. Returns a single moment object, an object containing moment objects with the holiday names as keys, or false if no holidays were found.

Use

moment().holiday(holidays, adjust); moment().holidays(holidays, adjust);

Parameters

holidays - The holiday(s) to search for. Can be a string to search for a single holiday or an array to search for multiple. Defaults to all holidays.

- The holiday(s) to search for. Can be a string to search for a single holiday or an array to search for multiple. Defaults to all holidays. adjust - See global parameters.

Examples

moment().holiday( 'Memorial Day' ); moment().holiday( 'Totally not a holiday' ); moment().holiday([ 'Dad Day' ]); moment().holidays([ 'Turkey Day' , 'New Years Eve' ]); moment().holidays([ 'Not actually a holiday' , 'Mothers Day' ]); moment( '2018-01-01' ).holiday( 'Veterans Day' ); moment( '2018-01-01' ).holiday( 'Veterans Day' , true ); moment().holidays();

isHoliday

Returns the name of the holiday (or true if holidays parameter is used) if the given date is in fact a holiday or false if it isn't. Will return an array of holiday names if multiple holidays land on that same day.

Use

moment().isHoliday(holidays, adjust);

Parameters

holidays - Holidays to check for. Will cause function to return true if there is a match. Can be a string to compare with a single holiday or an array for multiple. Defaults to all holidays.

- Holidays to check for. Will cause function to return if there is a match. Can be a string to compare with a single holiday or an array for multiple. Defaults to all holidays. adjust - See global parameters.

Examples

moment( '2017-12-25' ).isHoliday(); moment( '2005-03-15' ).isHoliday(); moment( '2009-10-31' ).isHoliday( 'Halloween' ); moment( '2017-12-31' ).isHoliday(); moment( '2017-12-31' ).isHoliday( null , true ); moment( '2017-04-17' ).isHoliday( null , true );

previousHoliday

or previousHolidays

Returns an array (or a moment object if count is set to 1 ) containing the previous holidays before the given date.

Use

moment().previousHoliday(count, adjust); moment().previousHolidays(count, adjust);

Parameters

count - The number of previous holidays to fetch. Defaults to 1 .

- The number of previous holidays to fetch. Defaults to . adjust - See global parameters.

Examples

moment().previousHoliday(); moment( '2001-02-14' ).previousHolidays( 5 ); moment( '2001-02-14' ).previousHolidays( 5 , true ); moment().previousHoliday().isHoliday();

nextHoliday

or nextHolidays

Returns an array (or a moment object if count is set to 1 ) containing the next holidays after the given date.

Use

moment().nextHoliday(count, adjust); moment().nextHolidays(count, adjust);

Parameters

count - The number of upcoming holidays to fetch. Defaults to 1 .

- The number of upcoming holidays to fetch. Defaults to . adjust - See global parameters.

Examples

moment().nextHoliday(); moment( '2010-05-23' ).nextHolidays( 5 ); moment( '2010-05-23' ).nextHolidays( 5 , true ); moment().nextHoliday().isHoliday();

holidaysBetween

Returns an array containing the holidays between the given date and the date parameter or false if no dates were found.

Use

moment().holidaysBetween(date, adjust);

Parameters

date - The end date range for holidays to get. Can be any string that moment accepts or a moment object. Defaults to today.

- The end date range for holidays to get. Can be any string that moment accepts or a moment object. Defaults to today. adjust - See global parameters.

Examples

moment().holidaysBetween(moment().endOf( 'year' )); moment( '2011-11-01' ).holidaysBetween( '2011-12-31' ); moment( '2011-11-01' ).holidaysBetween( '2011-12-31' , true ); moment( '2017-01-01' ).holidaysBetween();

Global Parameters

adjust - Set to true to make all holidays that land on a Saturday go to the prior Friday and all holidays that land on a Sunday go to the following Monday. Defaults to false .

The Holidays

Available Locales/Regions

Argentina

Canada Canada/AB - Alberta Canada/BC - British Columbia Canada/MB - Manitoba Canada/NB - New Brunswick Canada/NL - Newfoundland and Labrador Canada/NS - Nova Scotia Canada/NT - Northwest Territories Canada/NU - Nunavut Canada/ON - Ontario Canada/PE - Prince Edward Island Canada/QC - Quebec Canada/SK - Saskatchewan

Croatia

Denmark

Easter (Easter Related Holidays)

Finland

Germany Germany/BB - Brandenburg Germany/BW - Baden-Württemberg Germany/BY - Bayern Germany/HE - Hessen Germany/MV - Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Germany/NW - Nordrhein-Westfalen Germany/RP - Rheinland-Pfalz Germany/SN - Sachsen Germany/SL - Saarland Germany/ST - Sachsen-Anhalt Germany/TH - Thüringen

India

Switzerland Switzerland/AG – Aargau Switzerland/AI – Appenzell Innerrhoden Switzerland/AR – Appenzell Ausserrhoden Switzerland/BE – Bern Switzerland/BL – Basel-Landschaft Switzerland/BS – Basel-Stadt Switzerland/FR – Freiburg Switzerland/GE – Genf Switzerland/GL – Glarus Switzerland/GR – Graubünden Switzerland/JU – Jura Switzerland/LU – Luzern Switzerland/NE – Neuenburg Switzerland/NW – Nidwalden Switzerland/OW – Obwalden Switzerland/SG – St. Gallen Switzerland/SH – Schaffhausen Switzerland/SO – Solothurn Switzerland/SZ – Schwyz Switzerland/TG – Thurgau Switzerland/TI – Tessin Switzerland/UR – Uri Switzerland/VD – Waadt Switzerland/VS – Wallis Switzerland/ZG – Zug Switzerland/ZH – Zürich

United States (Default)

Rather than listing all of the holidays here, to see available holidays, view the source of the locale file.

Easter related holidays for any locale will only be available if the Easter locale has been added. It's automatically added if you are using Node. (You can still easily add them in even when not using Node. See: Modifying Holidays)

Modifying Holidays

You can add and remove holidays by using the following helper functions:

Note: Helper functions can be chained.

Sets the holidays to be used.

moment.modifyHolidays.set([ 'New Years Day' , 'Memorial Day' , 'Thanksgiving' ]); moment().holidays(); moment.modifyHolidays.set({ "My Birthday" : { date : '11/17' , keywords : [ 'my' , 'birthday' ] }, "Last Friday of the year" : { date : '12/(5,-1)' , keywords_y : [ 'friday' ] } }); moment().holidays();

Adds holiday(s) to the holidays being used.

moment.modifyHolidays.add({ "Inauguration Day" : { date : '1/20' , keywords_y : [ 'inauguration' ] } }); moment().holiday( 'Inauguration' );

Removes holiday(s) from the holidays being used.

moment.modifyHolidays.remove( 'Christmas' ); moment.modifyHolidays.remove([ 'Dad Day' , 'Mom Day' , 'Saint Paddys Day' ]);

Sets the holidays being used back to the way they were before they were last changed.

moment.modifyHolidays.set([ 'Christmas' , 'Thanksgiving' , 'Mothers Day' , 'Fathers Day' ]); moment().holidays(); moment.modifyHolidays.remove([ 'Thanksgiving' , 'Christmas' ]); moment().holidays(); moment.modifyHolidays.undo(); moment().holidays();

Simply loads a locale file and makes it available without modifying the current holidays.

moment.modifyHolidays.load( 'Argentina' ); moment.modifyHolidays.load([ 'Canada' , 'Easter' ]);

You can also use these functions to set or add holidays from an available locale file:

moment.modifyHolidays.set( 'Canada' ).add( 'Easter' ); moment( '2001-12-26' ).isHoliday( 'Boxing Day' ); moment.modifyHolidays.add( 'Easter' ).remove( 'Good Friday' ); moment().holiday([ 'Easter Sunday' , 'Good Friday' ]);

You use these same functions to specify regions to add:

moment.modifyHolidays.set( 'Germany/SN' ); moment( '2017-11-22' ).isHoliday(); moment.modifyHolidays.set( 'Canada/QC/ON' ); moment().holidays([ 'boxing' , 'baptiste' ]);

You can also cherry-pick the holidays you want from a locale by passing a string or an array of strings as the second parameter:

moment.modifyHolidays.add( 'Easter' , [ 'ascension' , 'pentecost' ]); moment().holiday([ 'ascension' , 'pentecost' ]); moment.modifyHolidays.add( 'Germany/BB' , 'Ostersonntag' ); moment( '2001-09-14' ).isHoliday();

Note: If you're not using Node (or anything that doesn't support the require function), you'll need to make sure that you include the locale file(s) that you're trying to use. For example:

< script src = "./moment-holiday/locale/canada.js" > </ script > < script src = "./moment-holiday/locale/easter.js" > </ script > < script > moment.modifyHolidays.set( 'Canada' ).add( 'Easter' ); moment( '2001-12-26' ).isHoliday( 'Boxing Day' ); </ script >

Holiday Objects

Holiday objects accept the following options:

date (Required) - The date of the holiday in the format of Month/Day . A day wrapped in parentheses () means a specific day of the week and expects two values separated by a comma , . The first part is the day of the week as recognized by moment().day() (0=Sunday, 6=Saturday). The second part (optional) is the 1-indexed index of that day of week unless separated by brackets [] which means "The weekday on or before/after this day". Two dates separated by a vertical bar | means a date range. You may also specific a 4-digit year by adding an additional / after the day. Examples: 5/20 - The 20th of May. 7/(1,3) - The third Monday of July. 3/(4,-1) - The last Thursday of March. 6/(2,[16]) - The Tuesday on or after the 16th of June. 11/(5,[-9]) - The Friday on or before the 9th of November. 8/21|9/4 - The 21st of August through the 4th of September. 11 - The 11th of every month of the year. (0) - Every Sunday of the year. (6,-2) - The second to last Friday of every month of the year. 10/(3) - Every Wednesday in October. 12/7/2014 - December 7th, 2014. (6)/2014 - Every Saturday of the year 2014. 2/(1,1)|5/(5,-1) - The first Monday of February through the last Friday of May. 4/(3,[-11])|5/(0,1) - The Wednesday on or before the 11th of March through the first Sunday of May.

keywords - An array of optional keywords.

keywords_y - An array of required keywords.

keywords_n - An array of banned keywords.

regions - An array of region abbreviations that the holiday is celebrated in. Basically a white-list.

regions_n - An array of region abbreviations that the holiday is NOT celebrated in. Basically a black-list.

RegEx can be used in keywords. For example, st[\\s\\.] will match St Jean and St. Patrick , but not Christmas and x-?mas will match xmas and x-mas .

View the source of moment-holiday.js for a better look at how the keywords work.

This is a handy little function that allows you to extend the functionality of the date parser. It accepts a single function as a variable that gets passed a moment object and the date string as variables. It can return a single moment object, an array of moment objects, false to bail on parsing, or nothing at all to continue with the default parser.

Example:

moment.modifyHolidays.add({ "Friday The Thirteenth" : { date : 'fridaythethirteenth' , keywords_y : [ 'friday' ], keywords : [ 'thirteen' , '13' , 'the' ] } }).extendParser( function ( m, date ) { if (date === 'fridaythethirteenth' ) { var days = []; for (i = 0 ; i < 12 ; i++) { var d = moment(m).month(i).date( 13 ); if (d.day() === 5 ) { days.push(moment(d)); } } if (!days.length) { return false ; } return days; } }); moment().holiday( 'Friday 13th' );

You can also see how we take advantage of this by viewing the source of locale/easter.js.

Locales

Locale files are simply files that add holidays and special holiday parsing functionality for other countries. They are all located in the locale/ folder.

Pull Requests will be accepted (and encouraged!) but must meet the following guidelines:

Must contain a moment.holidays.[locale] object matching the filename all in lowercase (spaces are converted to underscores). Example: locale/japan.js would need to have moment.holidays.japan in it. Invalid: local/Japan.js or moment.holidays.Japan

object matching the filename all in lowercase (spaces are converted to underscores). Must pass npm test .

See the source of locale/canada.js and locale/easter.js for good examples of locale files.

License

