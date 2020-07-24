🎉 A utility package for guessing date's format ⏰ 🙌
# output default format
npx moment-guess --date "Fri, January 30th 2020, 10:00 AM"
# output strftime format
npx moment-guess --date "31st Dec, 2020" --format strftime
For details, try
npx moment-guess --help
npm install moment-guess
const guessFormat = require('moment-guess');
// default format
console.log(guessFormat("31/12/2020")); // DD/MM/YYYY
// default format
console.log(guessFormat("01/01/2020 10:00 AM PST", "default")); // [ 'DD/MM/YYYY hh:mm A z', 'MM/DD/YYYY hh:mm A z' ]
// strftime format
console.log(guessFormat("Fri, January 30th 2020, 10:00 AM", "strftime")); // %a, %B %o %Y, %I:%M %p
// Errors!
try {
console.log(guessFormat("Invalid date!"));
} catch (err) {
console.log(err.message); // Couldn't parse date
}
try {
console.log(guessFormat("Mo, 23rd Nov, 2020", "strftime"));
} catch(err) {
console.log(err.message); // Couldn't find strftime modifier for "Mo"
}
2020-07-24T17:09:03+00:00(IS0 8601)
Mon, 06 Mar 2017 21:22:23 +0000(RFC 2822)
31/12/2020, 1.1.2020, 31-12-20(slash, dot or dash delimited dates, both US and UK styles)
31-Dec-2020, 1-Jan-20(dash delimited with month name)
Fri, January 30th 2020, 10:00 AM(dow, dd Mon yyyy[, hh:mm:ss am|pm|AM|PM] with both short and long names)
If the input is ambiguous like 01/01/2020(could mean DD/MM/YYYY or MM/DD/YYYY), it would display all possible matched formats. Try
npx -q moment-guess -d "01/01/2020"
PM: Hey, could you please display date on the rightmost part of the row in a format similar to Fri, 6th March 2020, 10:00 AM?
Me: Sure. (types on screen ... moment(timestampFromDB).format(// Uh Oh!, what should I put here?))
Methinks: Hmm...such requirements pop up once in a while, not everyday(at least for me). And everytime it happens, I end up sifting through momentjs docs here to choose the right format tokens in order to display date in the desired format("ddd, Do MMMM YYYY, hh:mm A" in this case). Can this be avoided? Is it possible to guess a date's format from the desired date value itself?
npm run test
Entire module is split up into three main components, parsers, refiners and assigners.
Parsers break the input into individual tokens, giving meaning to each token(whether it's year, month, day...).
Refiners refine the parsed results based on certain chosen heuristics in case the input matched multiple parsers.
Assigners assign the appropriate format tokens(don't confuse these with generated tokens from input) enlisted here to each corresponding token based on the meaning given to the token by the parser(example, YYYY for a four digit year token).
