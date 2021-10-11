moment-feiertage is a Moment.js plugin to determine if a date is a german holiday. Holidays are taken from Wikipedia (de). Feel free to contribute!
npm install moment-feiertage --save. Moment.js is a peer dependency, so don't forget to install it, if you haven't already.
moment from moment-feiertage like you would from the original Moment.js package. moment-feiertage exports the original moment object with extended functionality.
// Typescript
import * as moment from 'moment-feiertage';
// node
const moment = require('moment-feiertage');
since 2.0.0
const codes = moment.getAllStateCodes();
/* returns ['BW','BY','BE','BB','HB','HH','HE','MV','NI','NW','RP','SL','SN','ST','SH','TH']*/
since 2.0.0
Returns an object containing all holidays of a year. Every holiday has a
date and a
state property.
date is holding a moment object representing the holidays date. It's a nationwide holiday, if the
state value is an empty Array.
const codes = moment.getHolidaysByYear(2020);
/* returns {
'Neujahrstag': {
date: moment('2020-01-01'),
state: [] // nationwide holiday
},
'Heilige Drei Könige': {
date: moment('2020-01-06')
state: ['BW', 'BY', 'ST'] // only these states celebrate
},
[ ... ]
} */
since 1.1.0
From version
1.1.0 on
isHoliday() supports Arrays. Pass an empty Array to test against all states, or pass an Array of state codes (e.g.
['BY', 'SH']). The return value is an Object:
{
allStates: boolean, // default false
holidayName: string, // default: ''
holidayStates: Array<string>, // default: []
testedStates: Array<string> // default: ...allStates
}
allStates is
true, if the checked date is a nationwide holiday, even if not all states are checked because of the
states param.
holidayName contains the name of the holiday
holidayStates contains the states, where this holiday is celebrated. If
states param is provided,
holidayStates contains only a subset of
states
testedStates is the same as the
states param. If
states param is
[], isHoliday will check against all states by default
const christmasInAllStates = moment('2018-11-01').isHoliday([]);
/* returns {
allStates: true,
holidayName: '1. Weihnachtsfeiertag',
holidayStates: ...allStates,
testedStates: ...allStates
}*/
const christmasInSomeStates = moment('2018-11-01').isHoliday(['BW', 'SH']);
/* returns {
allStates: true,
holidayName: '1. Weihnachtsfeiertag',
holidayStates: [ 'BW', 'SH' ],
testedStates: [ 'BW', 'SH' ]
}*/
const someDateInAllStates = moment('2018-11-01').isHoliday([]);
/* returns {
allStates: false,
holidayName: 'Allerheiligen',
holidayStates: [ 'BW', 'BY', 'NW', 'RP', 'SL' ],
testedStates: ...allStates
}*/
const noHolidayDateInAllStates = moment('2018-12-12').isHoliday([]);
/* returns {
allStates: false,
holidayName: '',
holidayStates: [],
testedStates: ...allStates
}*/
since 1.0.0
Since version
1.0.0
isHoliday() checks if there's a holiday at a moment object. A state code can be provided optionally.
const nowIsHoliday = moment().isHoliday();
// returns name of holiday (string) if date is a holiday
// retruns false (boolean) if date is not a holiday
const someDateIsHoliday = moment('2019-12-25').isHoliday();
// returns '1. Weihnachtsfeiertag' - is a holiday in all states
const isHolidayInAllStates = moment('2017-08-15').isHoliday();
// returns false - is not a holiday in all states
const isHolidayInBavaria = moment('2017-08-15').isHoliday('BY');
// returns false - is not a holiday in BY
const isHolidayInSaarland = moment('2017-08-15').isHoliday('SL');
// returns 'Mariä Himmelfahrt' - is a holiday in SL
BW = Baden-Württemberg
BY = Bayern
BE = Berlin
BB = Brandenburg
HB = Bremen
HH = Hamburg
HE = Hessen
MV = Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
NI = Niedersachsen
NW = Nordrhein-Westfalen
RP = Rheinland-Pfalz
SL = Saarland
SN = Sachsen
ST = Sachsen-Anhalt
SH = Schleswig-Holstein
TH = Thüringen
npm install and add your desired version of Moment.js:
npm install moment --no-save
npm run build: linting, formating, building, testing