moment-feiertage is a Moment.js plugin to determine if a date is a german holiday. Holidays are taken from Wikipedia (de). Feel free to contribute!

How to use?

Add moment-feiertage to your package.json by running npm install moment-feiertage --save . Moment.js is a peer dependency, so don't forget to install it, if you haven't already. Import moment from moment-feiertage like you would from the original Moment.js package. moment-feiertage exports the original moment object with extended functionality.

import * as moment from 'moment-feiertage' ; const moment = require ( 'moment-feiertage' );

Check the examples below for functionality, supported arguments and return values.

getAllStateCodes()

getHolidaysByYear()

isHoliday() Array support

isHoliday()

state codes

since 2.0.0

const codes = moment.getAllStateCodes();

since 2.0.0

Returns an object containing all holidays of a year. Every holiday has a date and a state property. date is holding a moment object representing the holidays date. It's a nationwide holiday, if the state value is an empty Array.

const codes = moment.getHolidaysByYear( 2020 );

since 1.1.0

From version 1.1.0 on isHoliday() supports Arrays. Pass an empty Array to test against all states, or pass an Array of state codes (e.g. ['BY', 'SH'] ). The return value is an Object:

{ allStates : boolean, holidayName : string, holidayStates : Array <string>, testedStates : Array <string> }

allStates is true , if the checked date is a nationwide holiday, even if not all states are checked because of the states param.

is , if the checked date is a nationwide holiday, even if not all states are checked because of the param. holidayName contains the name of the holiday

contains the name of the holiday holidayStates contains the states, where this holiday is celebrated. If states param is provided, holidayStates contains only a subset of states

contains the states, where this holiday is celebrated. If param is provided, contains only a subset of testedStates is the same as the states param. If states param is [] , isHoliday will check against all states by default

const christmasInAllStates = moment( '2018-11-01' ).isHoliday([]); const christmasInSomeStates = moment( '2018-11-01' ).isHoliday([ 'BW' , 'SH' ]); const someDateInAllStates = moment( '2018-11-01' ).isHoliday([]); const noHolidayDateInAllStates = moment( '2018-12-12' ).isHoliday([]);

since 1.0.0

Since version 1.0.0 isHoliday() checks if there's a holiday at a moment object. A state code can be provided optionally.

const nowIsHoliday = moment().isHoliday(); const someDateIsHoliday = moment( '2019-12-25' ).isHoliday(); const isHolidayInAllStates = moment( '2017-08-15' ).isHoliday(); const isHolidayInBavaria = moment( '2017-08-15' ).isHoliday( 'BY' ); const isHolidayInSaarland = moment( '2017-08-15' ).isHoliday( 'SL' );

State codes

BW = Baden-Württemberg BY = Bayern BE = Berlin BB = Brandenburg HB = Bremen HH = Hamburg HE = Hessen MV = Mecklenburg-Vorpommern NI = Niedersachsen NW = Nordrhein-Westfalen RP = Rheinland-Pfalz SL = Saarland SN = Sachsen ST = Sachsen-Anhalt SH = Schleswig-Holstein TH = Thüringen

Mappings

Google Places Api: https://github.com/DaniSchenk/moment-feiertage/issues/17#issuecomment-780445461 provided by @t-wark

Contribute