moment-countdown is a tiny Moment.js plugin that integrates with Countdown.js. The file is here. The NPM is
moment-countdown.
It's worth noting that the actual source is literally three lines of code, so if including this as a dependency is somehow annoying, you should consider reading it and just implementing it yourself or copying and pasting it into your app (you'll still need Countdown and Moment, natch).
//from then until now
moment("1982-05-25").countdown().toString(); //=> '30 years, 10 months, 14 days, 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 14 seconds'
//accepts a moment, JS Date, ISO-8601 string, or any other single arg taken my Moment's constructor
moment("1955-08-21").countdown("1982-05-25").toString(); //=> '26 years, 9 months, and 4 days'
//also works with the args flipped, like diff()
moment("1982-05-25").countdown("1955-08-21").toString(); //=> '26 years, 9 months, and 4 days'
//accepts all of countdown's options
moment().countdown("1982-05-25", countdown.MONTHS|countdown.WEEKS, NaN, 2).toString(); //=> '370 months, and 2.01 weeks'
See Countdown's documentation for descriptions of those extra options.
Grab moment.js, countdown.js, and moment-countdown.js. Then inside your header:
<script src="moment.min.js"></script>
<script src="countdown.min.js"></script>
<script src="moment-countdown.min.js"></script>
And you're off to the races.
npm install moment-countdown
You should also have Moment and Countdown installed, which you do like this:
npm install moment countdown
In your node code:
require('moment-countdown');
Copyright (c) 2013 Isaac Cambron
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.