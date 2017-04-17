moment-countdown is a tiny Moment.js plugin that integrates with Countdown.js. The file is here. The NPM is moment-countdown .

It's worth noting that the actual source is literally three lines of code, so if including this as a dependency is somehow annoying, you should consider reading it and just implementing it yourself or copying and pasting it into your app (you'll still need Countdown and Moment, natch).

How it works

moment( "1982-05-25" ).countdown().toString(); moment( "1955-08-21" ).countdown( "1982-05-25" ).toString(); moment( "1982-05-25" ).countdown( "1955-08-21" ).toString(); moment().countdown( "1982-05-25" , countdown.MONTHS|countdown.WEEKS, NaN , 2 ).toString();

See Countdown's documentation for descriptions of those extra options.

Getting set up

Browser

Grab moment.js, countdown.js, and moment-countdown.js. Then inside your header:

< script src = "moment.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "countdown.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "moment-countdown.min.js" > </ script >

And you're off to the races.

Node

npm install moment-countdown

You should also have Moment and Countdown installed, which you do like this:

npm install moment countdown

In your node code:

require ( 'moment-countdown' );

License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Isaac Cambron

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.