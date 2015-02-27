openbase logo
mbt

moment-business-time

by Leonard Martin
1.1.1 (see all)

Query and manipulate moment objects within the scope of business/working hours

Overview

8.9K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

moment-business-time

Query and manipulate moment objects within the scope of business/working hours.

Install

npm install [--save] moment-business-time

Methods

moment#isWorkingDay

Returns: Boolean

Determines if the day of the current instance is a working day. Working days are defined as any day with working hours in the current locale.

Example:

moment('2015-02-27').isWorkingDay();
// true
moment('2015-02-28').isWorkingDay();
// false

moment#isWorkingTime

Returns: Boolean

Determines if the day and time of the current instance corresponds to during business hours as defined by the currnet locale.

Example:

moment('2015-02-27T15:00:00').isWorkingTime();
// true
moment('2015-02-27T20:00:00').isWorkingTime();
// false

moment#nextWorkingDay

Returns: moment

Returns a new moment representing the next day considered to be a working day. The hours/minutes/seconds will be as for the source moment.

Example:

moment('2015-02-28T10:00:00Z').nextWorkingDay();
// Mon Mar 02 2015 10:00:00 GMT+0000
moment('2015-02-28T20:00:00Z').nextWorkingDay();
// Mon Mar 02 2015 20:00:00 GMT+0000

moment#nextWorkingTime

Returns: moment

Returns a new moment representing the start of the next day considered to be a working day.

Example:

moment('2015-02-28T10:00:00Z').nextWorkingTime();
// Mon Mar 02 2015 09:00:00 GMT+0000
moment('2015-02-28T20:00:00Z').nextWorkingTime();
// Mon Mar 02 2015 09:00:00 GMT+0000

moment#nextTransitionTime

Returns: object

Returns a new object with moment and transition properties representing the next moment when the business will transition between 'open' and 'closed' states.

Example:

moment('2015-02-26T17:30:00').nextTransitionTime();
// {
//   'moment': Fri Feb 27 2015 09:00:00 GMT+0000
//   'transition': 'open'
// }
moment('2015-02-26T13:30:00').nextTransitionTime();
// {
//   'moment': Thu Feb 26 2015 17:00:00 GMT+0000
//   'transition': 'close'
// }

moment#lastWorkingDay

Returns: moment

Returns a new moment representing the previous day considered to be a working day. The hours/minutes/seconds will be as for the source moment.

Example:

moment('2015-02-28T10:00:00Z').lastWorkingDay();
// Fri Feb 27 2015 10:00:00 GMT+0000
moment('2015-02-28T20:00:00Z').lastWorkingDay();
// Fri Feb 27 2015 20:00:00 GMT+0000

moment#lastWorkingTime

Returns: moment

Returns a new moment representing the end of the previous day considered to be a working day.

Example:

moment('2015-02-28T10:00:00Z').lastWorkingTime();
// Fri Feb 27 2015 17:00:00 GMT+0000
moment('2015-02-28T20:00:00Z').lastWorkingTime();
// Fri Feb 27 2015 17:00:00 GMT+0000

moment#lastTransitionTime

Returns: object

Returns a new object with moment and transition properties representing the most recent moment when the business transitioned between 'open' and 'closed' states.

Example:

moment('2015-02-26T17:30:00').lastTransitionTime();
// {
//   'moment': Thu Feb 26 2015 17:00:00 GMT+0000
//   'transition': 'close'
// }
moment('2015-02-26T10:12:34').lastTransitionTime();
// {
//   'moment': Thu Feb 26 2015 09:00:00 GMT+0000 
//   'transition': 'open'
// }

moment#addWorkingTime

Returns: self

Adds an amount of working time to a moment, modifying the original moment instance.

Example:

moment('2015-02-27T10:00:00Z').addWorkingTime(5, 'hours');
// Fri Feb 27 2015 15:00:00 GMT+0000
moment('2015-02-28T10:00:00Z').addWorkingTime(5, 'hours');
// Mon Mar 02 2015 14:00:00 GMT+0000
moment('2015-02-27T10:00:00Z').addWorkingTime(5, 'hours', 30, 'minutes');
// Fri Feb 27 2015 15:30:00 GMT+0000

moment#subtractWorkingTime

Returns: self

Adds an amount of working time to a moment, modifying the original moment instance.

Example:

moment('2015-02-27T16:00:00Z').subtractWorkingTime(5, 'hours');
// Fri Feb 27 2015 11:00:00 GMT+0000
moment('2015-02-28T16:00:00Z').subtractWorkingTime(5, 'hours');
// Fri Feb 27 2015 12:00:00 GMT+0000
moment('2015-02-27T16:00:00Z').subtractWorkingTime(5, 'hours', 30, 'minutes');
// Fri Feb 27 2015 10:30:00 GMT+0000

moment#workingDiff

Returns: Number

Calculates the difference between two moments, counting only working time. Arguments are as per moment#diff

Example:

moment('2015-02-27T16:30:00Z').workingDiff(moment('2015-02-26T12:00:00Z'), 'hours');
// 12
moment('2015-02-27T16:30:00Z').workingDiff(moment('2015-02-26T12:00:00Z'), 'hours', true);
// 12.5

Note on day in workingDiff

When workingDiff passed a unit of days it will use the times provided to calculate the number of complete working days based on the working hours specified in the locale (default 09:00-17:00, Mon-Fri). This means that a diff of 1 day can be returned for values on the same day if the timestamps fully contain the day's working hours.

Examples:

moment('2022-01-11T09:30:00Z').workingDiff(moment('2022-01-10T10:00:00Z'), 'days');
// 0
moment('2022-01-11T10:30:00Z').workingDiff(moment('2022-01-10T10:00:00Z'), 'days');
// 1
moment('2022-01-11T16:00:00Z').workingDiff(moment('2022-01-10T08:00:00Z'), 'days');
// 1
moment('2022-01-11T18:00:00Z').workingDiff(moment('2022-01-10T08:00:00Z'), 'days');
// 2
moment('2022-01-12T18:00:00Z').workingDiff(moment('2022-01-10T08:00:00Z'), 'days');
// 3

Alternatively, if you wish to disregard the time of day consider only the calendar days, then a unit of calendarDays can be passed. For periods that do not contain any non-working days this is equivalent to moment#diff(..., 'days').

Examples:

moment('2022-01-11T09:30:00Z').workingDiff(moment('2022-01-10T10:00:00Z'), 'days');
// 1
moment('2022-01-11T10:30:00Z').workingDiff(moment('2022-01-10T10:00:00Z'), 'days');
// 1
moment('2022-01-11T16:00:00Z').workingDiff(moment('2022-01-10T08:00:00Z'), 'days');
// 1
moment('2022-01-11T18:00:00Z').workingDiff(moment('2022-01-10T08:00:00Z'), 'days');
// 1
moment('2022-01-12T18:00:00Z').workingDiff(moment('2022-01-10T08:00:00Z'), 'days');
// 2

Configuration

Working hours

The working hours used for a locale can be modified using moment's locale method. The default working hours are 09:00-17:00, Mon-Fri.

Example:

// set opening time to 09:30 and close early on Wednesdays
// close for a one hour lunch break on Thursdays
moment.locale('en', {
    workinghours: {
        0: null,
        1: ['09:30:00', '17:00:00'],
        2: ['09:30:00', '17:00:00'],
        3: ['09:30:00', '13:00:00'],
        4: ['09:30:00', '12:00:00', '13:00:00', '17:00:00'],
        5: ['09:30:00', '17:00:00'],
        6: null
    }
});
moment('Wed Feb 25 2015 15:00:00 GMT+0000').isWorkingTime() // false
moment('Mon Feb 23 2015 09:00:00 GMT+0000').isWorkingTime() // false

Holidays

Holidays which should not be considered as working days can be configured by passing them as locale information.

Example:

moment.locale('en', {
    holidays: [
        '2015-05-04'
    ]
});
moment('2015-05-04').isWorkingDay() // false

Recurring holidays can also be set with wildcard parameters.

moment.locale('en', {
    holidays: [
        '*-12-25'
    ]
});
moment('2015-12-25').isWorkingDay() // false
moment('2016-12-25').isWorkingDay() // false
moment('2017-12-25').isWorkingDay() // false
moment('2018-12-25').isWorkingDay() // false

Running tests

npm test

