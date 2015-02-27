Query and manipulate moment objects within the scope of business/working hours.

Install

npm install [--save] moment-business-time

Methods

Returns: Boolean

Determines if the day of the current instance is a working day. Working days are defined as any day with working hours in the current locale.

moment( '2015-02-27' ).isWorkingDay(); moment( '2015-02-28' ).isWorkingDay();

Returns: Boolean

Determines if the day and time of the current instance corresponds to during business hours as defined by the currnet locale.

moment( '2015-02-27T15:00:00' ).isWorkingTime(); moment( '2015-02-27T20:00:00' ).isWorkingTime();

Returns: moment

Returns a new moment representing the next day considered to be a working day. The hours/minutes/seconds will be as for the source moment.

moment( '2015-02-28T10:00:00Z' ).nextWorkingDay(); moment( '2015-02-28T20:00:00Z' ).nextWorkingDay();

Returns: moment

Returns a new moment representing the start of the next day considered to be a working day.

moment( '2015-02-28T10:00:00Z' ).nextWorkingTime(); moment( '2015-02-28T20:00:00Z' ).nextWorkingTime();

Returns: object

Returns a new object with moment and transition properties representing the next moment when the business will transition between 'open' and 'closed' states.

moment( '2015-02-26T17:30:00' ).nextTransitionTime(); moment( '2015-02-26T13:30:00' ).nextTransitionTime();

Returns: moment

Returns a new moment representing the previous day considered to be a working day. The hours/minutes/seconds will be as for the source moment.

moment( '2015-02-28T10:00:00Z' ).lastWorkingDay(); moment( '2015-02-28T20:00:00Z' ).lastWorkingDay();

Returns: moment

Returns a new moment representing the end of the previous day considered to be a working day.

moment( '2015-02-28T10:00:00Z' ).lastWorkingTime(); moment( '2015-02-28T20:00:00Z' ).lastWorkingTime();

Returns: object

Returns a new object with moment and transition properties representing the most recent moment when the business transitioned between 'open' and 'closed' states.

moment( '2015-02-26T17:30:00' ).lastTransitionTime(); moment( '2015-02-26T10:12:34' ).lastTransitionTime();

Returns: self

Adds an amount of working time to a moment, modifying the original moment instance.

moment( '2015-02-27T10:00:00Z' ).addWorkingTime( 5 , 'hours' ); moment( '2015-02-28T10:00:00Z' ).addWorkingTime( 5 , 'hours' ); moment( '2015-02-27T10:00:00Z' ).addWorkingTime( 5 , 'hours' , 30 , 'minutes' );

Returns: self

Adds an amount of working time to a moment, modifying the original moment instance.

moment( '2015-02-27T16:00:00Z' ).subtractWorkingTime( 5 , 'hours' ); moment( '2015-02-28T16:00:00Z' ).subtractWorkingTime( 5 , 'hours' ); moment( '2015-02-27T16:00:00Z' ).subtractWorkingTime( 5 , 'hours' , 30 , 'minutes' );

Returns: Number

Calculates the difference between two moments, counting only working time. Arguments are as per moment#diff

moment( '2015-02-27T16:30:00Z' ).workingDiff(moment( '2015-02-26T12:00:00Z' ), 'hours' ); moment( '2015-02-27T16:30:00Z' ).workingDiff(moment( '2015-02-26T12:00:00Z' ), 'hours' , true );

Note on day in workingDiff

When workingDiff passed a unit of days it will use the times provided to calculate the number of complete working days based on the working hours specified in the locale (default 09:00-17:00, Mon-Fri ). This means that a diff of 1 day can be returned for values on the same day if the timestamps fully contain the day's working hours.

Examples:

moment( '2022-01-11T09:30:00Z' ).workingDiff(moment( '2022-01-10T10:00:00Z' ), 'days' ); moment( '2022-01-11T10:30:00Z' ).workingDiff(moment( '2022-01-10T10:00:00Z' ), 'days' ); moment( '2022-01-11T16:00:00Z' ).workingDiff(moment( '2022-01-10T08:00:00Z' ), 'days' ); moment( '2022-01-11T18:00:00Z' ).workingDiff(moment( '2022-01-10T08:00:00Z' ), 'days' ); moment( '2022-01-12T18:00:00Z' ).workingDiff(moment( '2022-01-10T08:00:00Z' ), 'days' );

Alternatively, if you wish to disregard the time of day consider only the calendar days, then a unit of calendarDays can be passed. For periods that do not contain any non-working days this is equivalent to moment#diff(..., 'days') .

Examples:

moment( '2022-01-11T09:30:00Z' ).workingDiff(moment( '2022-01-10T10:00:00Z' ), 'days' ); moment( '2022-01-11T10:30:00Z' ).workingDiff(moment( '2022-01-10T10:00:00Z' ), 'days' ); moment( '2022-01-11T16:00:00Z' ).workingDiff(moment( '2022-01-10T08:00:00Z' ), 'days' ); moment( '2022-01-11T18:00:00Z' ).workingDiff(moment( '2022-01-10T08:00:00Z' ), 'days' ); moment( '2022-01-12T18:00:00Z' ).workingDiff(moment( '2022-01-10T08:00:00Z' ), 'days' );

Configuration

Working hours

The working hours used for a locale can be modified using moment's locale method. The default working hours are 09:00-17:00, Mon-Fri.

Example:

moment.locale( 'en' , { workinghours : { 0 : null , 1 : [ '09:30:00' , '17:00:00' ], 2 : [ '09:30:00' , '17:00:00' ], 3 : [ '09:30:00' , '13:00:00' ], 4 : [ '09:30:00' , '12:00:00' , '13:00:00' , '17:00:00' ], 5 : [ '09:30:00' , '17:00:00' ], 6 : null } }); moment( 'Wed Feb 25 2015 15:00:00 GMT+0000' ).isWorkingTime() moment( 'Mon Feb 23 2015 09:00:00 GMT+0000' ).isWorkingTime()

Holidays

Holidays which should not be considered as working days can be configured by passing them as locale information.

Example:

moment.locale( 'en' , { holidays : [ '2015-05-04' ] }); moment( '2015-05-04' ).isWorkingDay()

Recurring holidays can also be set with wildcard parameters.

moment.locale( 'en' , { holidays : [ '*-12-25' ] }); moment( '2015-12-25' ).isWorkingDay() moment( '2016-12-25' ).isWorkingDay() moment( '2017-12-25' ).isWorkingDay() moment( '2018-12-25' ).isWorkingDay()

Running tests