This is a Moment.js plugin that allows you to work with only business days (Monday to Friday). You can customize the working week, and also set custom dates for holidays to exclude them from being counted as business days, for example national holidays.

Notes

This plugin works on both server and client side.

This plugin is based on momentjs-business.

All contributions are welcome.

Thanks to the contributors for making this plugin better!!

Usage

var moment = require ( 'moment-business-days' );

< script src = "moment.js" > </ script > < script src = "moment-business-days.js" > </ script >

Configuration

Use localization to configure holidays and forced business days

var moment = require ( 'moment-business-days' ); var july4th = '2015-07-04' ; var laborDay = '2015-09-07' ; var boxingDay = '2020-12-26' ; moment.updateLocale( 'us' , { holidays : [ july4th, laborDay ], holidayFormat : 'YYYY-MM-DD' , forcedBusinessDays : [ boxingDay ], forcedBusinessDaysFormat : 'YYYY-MM-DD' });

Use localization to configure business days

var moment = require ( 'moment-business-days' ); moment.updateLocale( 'us' , { workingWeekdays : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ] });

API

The objects returned by methods are Moment.js objects (except .isBusinessDay() and .businessDiff() ) so you can handle them with Moment.js native methods.

.isHoliday() => boolean

Check if the date is among the holidays specified, and return true or false:

.isBusinessDay() => boolean

Check if the date is a business day, and return true or false:

moment( '2015-01-31' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).isBusinessDay() moment( '2015-01-30' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).isBusinessDay()

.businessDaysIntoMonth() => number

Calculate the amount of business days since the beginning of the month of the Moment.js object.

var businessDaysSinceBeginningOfTheMonth = moment( '2021-07-01' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).businessDaysIntoMonth(); var businessDaysSinceBeginningOfTheMonth = moment( '2021-08-01' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).businessDaysIntoMonth(); var businessDaysSinceBeginningOfTheMonth = moment( '2021-08-15' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).businessDaysIntoMonth(); var businessDaysSinceBeginningOfTheMonth = moment( '2021-08-31' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).businessDaysIntoMonth();

.businessDiff() => number

Calculate the amount of business days between dates.

var diff = moment( '2017-05-15' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).businessDiff(moment( '2017-05-08' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ));

Note that the default behavior of businessDiff is to return an absolute value, which is a departure from moment's diff . To match the behavior of diff pass true as the second argument to businessDiff :

var diff = moment( '05-08-2017' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).businessDiff(moment( '05-15-2017' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ), true );

.businessAdd(days) => Moment

Will add the given number of days skipping non-business days, returning a Moment.js object:

moment( '2015-01-30' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).businessAdd( 3 )._d

.businessSubtract(days) => Moment

Will subtract the given number of days skipping non-business days, returning a Moment.js object:

moment( '27-01-2015' , 'DD-MM-YYYY' ).businessSubtract( 3 )._d

.nextBusinessDay() => Moment

Will retrieve the next business date as a Moment.js object:

moment( '2015-01-30' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).nextBusinessDay()._d moment( '2015-02-02' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).nextBusinessDay()._d

By default only 7 days into the future are checked for the next business day. To search beyond 7 days set the nextBusinessDayLimit (as a number) higher.

var moment = require ( 'moment-business-days' ); moment.updateLocale( 'us' , { nextBusinessDayLimit : 31 });

.prevBusinessDay() => Moment

Will retrieve the previous business date as a Moment.js object:

moment( '2015-02-02' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).prevBusinessDay()._d moment( '2015-02-03' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).prevBusinessDay()._d

By default only the last 7 days are checked for the previous business day. To search beyond 7 days set the prevBusinessDayLimit (as a number) higher.

var moment = require ( 'moment-business-days' ); moment.updateLocale( 'us' , { prevBusinessDayLimit : 31 });

Retrieve an array of the business days in the month, each one is a Moment.js object.

moment( '2015-01-01' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).monthBusinessDays()

Is like .monthBusinessDays() , but this method will include the weekends in it's response.

Retrieve an array of arrays, these arrays are the representation of a business weeks and each week (array) have it own business days (Monday to Friday). There could be the case that one week (array) have less than 5 days, this is because the month started in the middle of a week, for example: the first week of January 2015 has just two days, Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd. Each day in the week arrays are Moment.js objects.

moment( '2015-01-01' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).monthBusinessWeeks()

It's like .monthBusinessWeeks() , but this method will include weekends in it's response.

Installation

$ npm install moment-business-days $ npm install --save moment-business-days $ bower install moment-business-days

Testing