This is a Moment.js plugin that allows you to work with only business days (Monday to Friday). You can customize the working week, and also set custom dates for holidays to exclude them from being counted as business days, for example national holidays.
// NodeJS: require instead of standard moment package
var moment = require('moment-business-days');
// You'll be able use Moment.js as you normally do
<!-- Browser -->
<!-- NB: add after moment.js -->
<script src="moment.js"></script>
<script src="moment-business-days.js"></script>
var moment = require('moment-business-days');
var july4th = '2015-07-04';
var laborDay = '2015-09-07';
var boxingDay = '2020-12-26';
moment.updateLocale('us', {
holidays: [ july4th, laborDay ],
holidayFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD',
forcedBusinessDays: [ boxingDay ],
forcedBusinessDaysFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD'
});
// moment-business-days will now stop considering these holidays as business days, but still count forced business days.
var moment = require('moment-business-days');
moment.updateLocale('us', {
workingWeekdays: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]
});
// Defines days from 1 (Monday) to 6 (Saturday) as business days. Note that Sunday is day 0.
// When omitting this configuration parameter, business days are based on locale default
The objects returned by methods are Moment.js objects (except
.isBusinessDay() and
.businessDiff()) so you can
handle them with Moment.js native methods.
.isHoliday() => boolean
Check if the date is among the holidays specified, and return true or false:
.isBusinessDay() => boolean
Check if the date is a business day, and return true or false:
// 31st is Saturday
moment('2015-01-31', 'YYYY-MM-DD').isBusinessDay() // false
// 30th is Friday
moment('2015-01-30', 'YYYY-MM-DD').isBusinessDay() // true
.businessDaysIntoMonth() => number
Calculate the amount of business days since the beginning of the month of the Moment.js object.
var businessDaysSinceBeginningOfTheMonth = moment('2021-07-01', 'YYYY-MM-DD').businessDaysIntoMonth();
// businessDaysSinceBeginningOfTheMonth = 1
var businessDaysSinceBeginningOfTheMonth = moment('2021-08-01', 'YYYY-MM-DD').businessDaysIntoMonth();
// businessDaysSinceBeginningOfTheMonth = 0
var businessDaysSinceBeginningOfTheMonth = moment('2021-08-15', 'YYYY-MM-DD').businessDaysIntoMonth();
// businessDaysSinceBeginningOfTheMonth = 10
var businessDaysSinceBeginningOfTheMonth = moment('2021-08-31', 'YYYY-MM-DD').businessDaysIntoMonth();
// businessDaysSinceBeginningOfTheMonth = 22
.businessDiff() => number
Calculate the amount of business days between dates.
var diff = moment('2017-05-15', 'YYYY-MM-DD').businessDiff(moment('2017-05-08', 'YYYY-MM-DD'));
// diff = 5
Note that the default behavior of
businessDiff is to return an absolute value,
which is a departure from moment's
diff. To match the behavior of
diff pass
true as the second argument to
businessDiff:
var diff = moment('05-08-2017', 'YYYY-MM-DD').businessDiff(moment('05-15-2017', 'YYYY-MM-DD'), true);
// diff = -5
.businessAdd(days) => Moment
Will add the given number of days skipping non-business days, returning a Moment.js object:
// 30th is Friday
moment('2015-01-30', 'YYYY-MM-DD').businessAdd(3)._d // Wed Feb 04 2015 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
.businessSubtract(days) => Moment
Will subtract the given number of days skipping non-business days, returning a Moment.js object:
// 27th is Tuesday
moment('27-01-2015', 'DD-MM-YYYY').businessSubtract(3)._d // Thu Jan 22 2015 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
.nextBusinessDay() => Moment
Will retrieve the next business date as a Moment.js object:
// Next business day from Friday 30th
moment('2015-01-30', 'YYYY-MM-DD').nextBusinessDay()._d // Mon Feb 02 2015 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
// Next business day from Monday 2nd
moment('2015-02-02', 'YYYY-MM-DD').nextBusinessDay()._d // Tue Feb 03 2015 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
By default only 7 days into the future are checked for the next business day. To search beyond 7 days set the nextBusinessDayLimit (as a number) higher.
var moment = require('moment-business-days');
moment.updateLocale('us', {
nextBusinessDayLimit: 31
});
.prevBusinessDay() => Moment
Will retrieve the previous business date as a Moment.js object:
// Previous business day of Monday 2nd
moment('2015-02-02', 'YYYY-MM-DD').prevBusinessDay()._d // Fri Jan 30 2015 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
// Previous business day of Tuesday 3rd
moment('2015-02-03', 'YYYY-MM-DD').prevBusinessDay()._d // Mon Feb 02 2015 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
By default only the last 7 days are checked for the previous business day. To search beyond 7 days set the prevBusinessDayLimit (as a number) higher.
var moment = require('moment-business-days');
moment.updateLocale('us', {
prevBusinessDayLimit: 31
});
.monthBusinessDays() => Moment[]
Retrieve an array of the business days in the month, each one is a Moment.js object.
// Business days in month January 2015
moment('2015-01-01', 'YYYY-MM-DD').monthBusinessDays()
/*
[ { _isAMomentObject: true,
_i: '2015-01-01',
_f: 'YYYY-MM-DD',
_isUTC: false,
_pf:{ ... },
_locale: { ... },
_d: Thu Jan 01 2015 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
} {
...
},
( ... )
]
*/
.monthNaturalDays() => Moment[]
Is like
.monthBusinessDays(), but this method will include the weekends in it's response.
.monthBusinessWeeks() => Moment[][]
Retrieve an array of arrays, these arrays are the representation of a business weeks and each week (array) have it own business days (Monday to Friday). There could be the case that one week (array) have less than 5 days, this is because the month started in the middle of a week, for example: the first week of January 2015 has just two days, Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd. Each day in the week arrays are Moment.js objects.
// Business weeks in month January 2015
moment('2015-01-01', 'YYYY-MM-DD').monthBusinessWeeks()
/*
[ [ { _isAMomentObject: true,
_i: '01-01-2015',
_f: 'DD-MM-YYYY',
_isUTC: false,
_pf: [...],
_locale: [...],
_d: Thu Jan 01 2015 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
}, { _isAMomentObject: true,
_i: '01-01-2015',
_f: 'DD-MM-YYYY',
_isUTC: false,
_pf: [...],
_locale: [...],
_d: Fri Jan 02 2015 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST) }
],
[...]
]
*/
.monthNaturalWeeks() => Moment[][]
It's like
.monthBusinessWeeks(), but this method will include weekends in it's response.
// For Node.js
$ npm install moment-business-days
// ...or install and save in package.json
$ npm install --save moment-business-days
// For bower
$ bower install moment-business-days
npm test
Very handy library when you are working with any Market/trading kind of applications, lots of build in methods to handle dates otherwise we have to end writing lot of code. It has nice documentation to understand all methods and lot of examples.