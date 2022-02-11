Elastic Path Commerce Cloud JavaScript SDK

A simple to use API interface to help get you off the ground quickly and efficiently with your Elastic Path Commerce Cloud JavaScript apps.

📚 API reference — 📚 Elastic Path Commerce Cloud

🛠 Installation

Install the package from npm and import in your project.

npm install --save @moltin/sdk

⛽️ Usage

To get started, instantiate a new Moltin client with your store credentials.

Note: This requires an Elastic Path Commerce Cloud account.

import { gateway as MoltinGateway } from '@moltin/sdk' const Moltin = MoltinGateway({ client_id : 'XXX' }) const MoltinGateway = require ( '@moltin/sdk' ).gateway const Moltin = MoltinGateway({ client_id : 'XXX' , client_secret : 'XXX' })

Alternatively you can include the UMD bundle via UNPKG like so:

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/@moltin/sdk" > </ script > < script > const Moltin = moltin.gateway({ client_id: 'XXX' }); </ script >

Note: If you're using webpack, you'll need to add the following to your projects configuration file.

node: { fs : 'empty' }

You can now authenticate with the Moltin service 🎉

Moltin.Authenticate().then( response => { console .log( 'authenticated' , response) })

Check out the API reference to learn more about authenticating and the available endpoints.

Custom Host

If you're an enterprise customer with your own infrastructure, you'll need to specify your API URL when instantiating:

const Moltin = MoltinGateway({ client_id : 'XXX' , host : 'api.yourdomain.com' })

Custom Storage

By default the Elastic Path Commerce Cloud SDK persists data to window.localStorage in the browser and node-localstorage in Node. If this doesn't suit your needs you can override the default storage with a MemoryStorageFactory which will persist data for the life cycle of the JavaScript VM:

import { gateway as MoltinGateway, MemoryStorageFactory } from '@moltin/sdk' const Moltin = MoltinGateway({ client_id : 'XXX' , storage : new MemoryStorageFactory() })

Or alternatively, create your own storage factory by passing in an object which implements the following interface:

interface StorageFactory { set (key: string, value: string): void; get (key: string): string | null; delete(key: string): void; }

Included Headers

There are currently several optional headers you can pass into the configuration, which include application , language and currency .

You can pass them into the config used by the gateway like this:

import { gateway as MoltinGateway } from '@moltin/sdk' const Moltin = MoltinGateway({ client_id : 'XXX' , client_secret : 'XXX' currency : 'YEN' , language : 'en' , application : 'my-app' })

Handling File Upload

Files can be uploaded to the EPCC file service with the Moltin.Files.Create method. You should pass a FormData object as described in the documentation.

In a Node.js environment, where you may be using an alternative FormData implementation, you can include a second parameter to represent the Content-Type header for the request. This must be multipart/form-data and must include a boundary . For example, using the form-data package:

const FormData = require ( 'form-data' ) const formData = new FormData() formData.append( 'file' , buffer) const contentType = formData.getHeaders()[ 'content-type' ] Moltin.Files.Create(formData, contentType)

Referencing a file stored elsewhere

If you want to create a file by simply referencing a file stored elsewhere, you can use this helper method:

Moltin .Files .Link ( 'https://cdn.external-host.com/files/filename.png' )

Just pass the URL to the Link method and creation will be handled for you.

TypeScript Support

The Elastic Path Commerce Cloud JavaScript SDK is fully supported in Typescript.

Imported module will contain all interfaces needed to consume backend services. i.e:

import * as moltin from '@moltin/sdk' ; const product: moltin.ProductBase = {...}

If you do not want to use the namespace, you can extend the interfaces and define them yourself, like so:

interface Product extends product.ProductBase { } const product: Product = {...}

Here is an example of a simple product creation:

import { Moltin, gateway, ProductBase, Resource } from '@moltin/sdk' ; async function main ( ) { const g: Moltin = gateway({client_id, client_secret}); const auth = await g.Authenticate(); const newProduct: ProductBase = { type : "product" , name: "My Product" , slug: "my-prod" , sku: "my-prod" , manage_stock: false , description: "Some description" , status: "draft" , commodity_type: "physical" , price: [ { amount: 5499 , currency: "USD" , includes_tax: true } ] }; const nP: Resource<Product> = await g.Products.Create(newProduct); }

You can also extend any base interface compatible with flows to create any custom interfaces that you might be using by re-declaring @moltin/sdk module. Following example adds several properties to ProductsBase interface that correspond to flows added to the backend.

In your project add a definition file (with a .d.ts extension) with a following code:

import * as moltin from '@moltin/sdk' ; declare module '@moltin/sdk' { interface Weight { g: number ; kg: number ; lb: number ; oz: number ; } interface ProductBase { background_color: string ; background_colour: string | null ; bulb: string ; bulb_qty: string ; finish: string ; material: string ; max_watt: string ; new : string | null ; on_sale: string | null ; weight: Weight; } }

This will affect base interface and all other Product interfaces that inherit from base interface so added properties will be present when creating, updating, fetching products.

❤️ Contributing

We love community contributions. Here's a quick guide if you want to submit a pull request:

Fork the repository Add a test for your change (it should fail) Make the tests pass Commit your changes (see note below) Submit your PR with a brief description explaining your changes

Note: Commits should adhere to the Angular commit conventions.

Make sure you have Prettier installed for your editor with ESLint integration enabled.

⚡️ Development

The SDK is built with ES6 modules that are bundled using Rollup.

If you want to roll your own bundle, or make changes to any of the modules in src , then you'll need to install the package dependencies and run rollup while watching for changes.

npm install npm start

To run test

npm test

You can learn more about the Rollup API and configuration here.

