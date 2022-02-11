A simple to use API interface to help get you off the ground quickly and efficiently with your Elastic Path Commerce Cloud JavaScript apps.
Install the package from npm and import in your project.
npm install --save @moltin/sdk
To get started, instantiate a new Moltin client with your store credentials.
Note: This requires an Elastic Path Commerce Cloud account.
// JavaScript
import { gateway as MoltinGateway } from '@moltin/sdk'
const Moltin = MoltinGateway({
client_id: 'XXX'
})
// Node.js
const MoltinGateway = require('@moltin/sdk').gateway
const Moltin = MoltinGateway({
client_id: 'XXX',
client_secret: 'XXX'
})
Alternatively you can include the
UMD bundle via UNPKG like so:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@moltin/sdk"></script>
<script>
const Moltin = moltin.gateway({
client_id: 'XXX'
});
</script>
Note: If you're using webpack, you'll need to add the following to your projects configuration file.
node: {
fs: 'empty'
}
You can now authenticate with the Moltin service 🎉
Moltin.Authenticate().then(response => {
console.log('authenticated', response)
})
Check out the API reference to learn more about authenticating and the available endpoints.
If you're an enterprise customer with your own infrastructure, you'll need to specify your API URL when instantiating:
const Moltin = MoltinGateway({
client_id: 'XXX',
host: 'api.yourdomain.com'
})
By default the Elastic Path Commerce Cloud SDK persists data to
window.localStorage in the browser and
node-localstorage in Node. If this doesn't suit your needs you can override the default storage with a
MemoryStorageFactory which will persist data for the life cycle of the JavaScript VM:
import { gateway as MoltinGateway, MemoryStorageFactory } from '@moltin/sdk'
const Moltin = MoltinGateway({
client_id: 'XXX',
storage: new MemoryStorageFactory()
})
Or alternatively, create your own storage factory by passing in an object which implements the following interface:
interface StorageFactory {
set(key: string, value: string): void;
get(key: string): string | null;
delete(key: string): void;
}
There are currently several optional headers you can pass into the configuration, which include
application,
language and
currency.
You can pass them into the config used by the gateway like this:
// JavaScript
import { gateway as MoltinGateway } from '@moltin/sdk'
// const MoltinGateway = require('@moltin/sdk').gateway -> for Node
const Moltin = MoltinGateway({
client_id: 'XXX',
client_secret: 'XXX'
currency: 'YEN',
language: 'en',
application: 'my-app'
})
Files can be uploaded to the EPCC file service with the
Moltin.Files.Create method. You should pass a
FormData object as described in the documentation.
In a Node.js environment, where you may be using an alternative
FormData implementation, you can include a second parameter to represent the
Content-Type header for the request. This must be
multipart/form-data and must include a
boundary. For example, using the
form-data package:
const FormData = require('form-data')
const formData = new FormData()
formData.append('file', buffer)
const contentType = formData.getHeaders()['content-type']
Moltin.Files.Create(formData, contentType)
If you want to create a file by simply referencing a file stored elsewhere, you can use this helper method:
Moltin.Files.Link('https://cdn.external-host.com/files/filename.png')
Just pass the URL to the
Link method and creation will be handled for you.
The Elastic Path Commerce Cloud JavaScript SDK is fully supported in Typescript.
Imported module will contain all interfaces needed to consume backend services. i.e:
import * as moltin from '@moltin/sdk';
const product: moltin.ProductBase = {...}
If you do not want to use the namespace, you can extend the interfaces and define them yourself, like so:
// You can name the interface anything you like
interface Product extends product.ProductBase {
}
const product: Product = {...}
Here is an example of a simple product creation:
import { Moltin, gateway, ProductBase, Resource } from '@moltin/sdk';
async function main() {
const g: Moltin = gateway({client_id, client_secret});
const auth = await g.Authenticate();
const newProduct: ProductBase = {
type: "product",
name: "My Product",
slug: "my-prod",
sku: "my-prod",
manage_stock: false,
description: "Some description",
status: "draft",
commodity_type: "physical",
price: [
{
amount: 5499,
currency: "USD",
includes_tax: true
}
]
};
const nP: Resource<Product> = await g.Products.Create(newProduct);
}
You can also extend any base interface compatible with flows to create any custom interfaces that you might be using by re-declaring
@moltin/sdk module. Following example adds several properties to
ProductsBase interface that correspond to flows added to the backend.
In your project add a definition file (with a
.d.ts extension) with a following code:
import * as moltin from '@moltin/sdk';
declare module '@moltin/sdk' {
interface Weight {
g: number;
kg: number;
lb: number;
oz: number;
}
interface ProductBase {
background_color: string;
background_colour: string | null;
bulb: string;
bulb_qty: string;
finish: string;
material: string;
max_watt: string;
new: string | null;
on_sale: string | null;
weight: Weight;
}
}
This will affect base interface and all other Product interfaces that inherit from base interface so added properties will be present when creating, updating, fetching products.
We love community contributions. Here's a quick guide if you want to submit a pull request:
Note: Commits should adhere to the Angular commit conventions.
Make sure you have Prettier installed for your editor with ESLint integration enabled.
The SDK is built with ES6 modules that are bundled using Rollup.
If you want to roll your own bundle, or make changes to any of the modules in
src, then you'll need to install the package dependencies and run rollup while watching for changes.
npm install
npm start
To run test
npm test
You can learn more about the Rollup API and configuration here.