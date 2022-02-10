Mollie API client for Node.js

About

Mollie builds payment products, commerce solutions and APIs that let you accept online and mobile payments, for small online stores and Fortune 500s alike. Accepting Credit Card, Apple Pay, PayPal, Klarna: Pay now, Klarna: Pay later, Klarna: Slice it, iDeal, vouchers, SEPA Bank Transfer, SEPA Direct Debit, SOFORT banking, Bancontact, Cartes Bancaires, EPS, PostePay, Giropay, KBC Payment Button, Belfius Pay Button, paysafecard, gift cards, and Przelewy24 online payments without fixed monthly costs or any punishing registration procedures. Just use the Mollie API to receive payments directly on your website or easily refund transactions to your customers.

A note on use outside of Node.js

This is a JavaScript library, a language which is universal by nature. While it is theoretically possible to include this library into a website or mobile app, it is not recommended to do so.

In the typical setup, you will make calls to the Mollie API ‒ through one of our libraries ‒ from your server (e.g. a Node.js server). Your API key sits safely on this server, out of reach to the outside world.

If you include this library in a website or app, however, your API key will be shipped to users. With this key, users will be able to act on your behalf.

Requirements

Node.js 6.14.× or greater.

A free Mollie account.

Your API keys, which you can find on your dashboard.

In order to accept payments in live mode, payment methods must be activated in your account. Just follow a few steps and let us handle the rest.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install @mollie/api-client

Using yarn:

yarn add @mollie/api-client

Manual installation

Alternatively, you may use git clone or download an archive.

Getting started

Build the client.

Using JavaScript modules:

import createMollieClient from '@mollie/api-client' ; const mollieClient = createMollieClient({ apiKey : 'test_dHar4XY7LxsDOtmnkVtjNVWXLSlXsM' });

CommonJS-style:

const { createMollieClient } = require ( '@mollie/api-client' ); const mollieClient = createMollieClient({ apiKey : 'test_dHar4XY7LxsDOtmnkVtjNVWXLSlXsM' });

Create a new payment

const payment = await mollieClient.payments.create({ amount : { value : '10.00' , currency : 'EUR' }, description : 'My first API payment' , redirectUrl : 'https://yourwebshop.example.org/order/123456' , webhookUrl : 'https://yourwebshop.example.org/webhook' });

When the payment is made by your customer, Mollie will send you a webhook (to the URL specified as webhookUrl ) informing your server about the status change of the payment.

Check the status of a payment

const payment = await mollieClient.payments.get( 'tr_8WhJKGmgBy' );

Pagination and iteration

Composing one long list of all payments, orders, or customers would be too much work for the Mollie API. Furthermore, such a list could be too large for your server to process. For this reason, the Mollie API only returns a subset of the requested set of objects. In other words, the Mollie API chops the result of a certain API endpoint call into pages.

If you are designing a paginated view, you can use the page methods to retrieve one page at a time:

const payments = mollieClient.payments.page({ limit : 15 });

Later:

const payments = mollieClient.payments.page({ limit : 15 , from : 'tr_8WhJKGmgBy' });

The page methods do not fit every use case. If you find yourself retrieving multiple pages to perform a single action, consider using the iterate methods instead:

for await ( let payment in mollieClient.payments.iterate()) { }

The iterate methods perform the requests to the Mollie API for the objects you need. The following example will work regardless of whether the 10 resulting payments appear on the first page or are distributed across different pages:

const payments = mollieClient.payments.iterate() .filter( ( { amount } ) => amount.currency == 'EUR' && parseFloat (amount.value) > 100 ) .take( 10 );

Guides

For a deep dive in how our systems function, we refer to our excellent guides. These guides provide a complete overview of the Mollie API and cover specific topics dealing with a number of important aspects of the API.

API reference

This library is a wrapper around our Mollie API. Some more specific details are better explained in our API reference, and you can also get a better understanding of how the requests look under the hood.

Migrating

See the migration guide if you are migrating from an older version of the library.

Contributing

Want to help us make our API client even better? We take pull requests, sure. But how would you like to contribute to a technology oriented organization? Mollie is hiring developers and system engineers. Check out our vacancies or get in touch.

License

New BSD (Berkeley Software Distribution) License. Copyright 2013-2021, Mollie B.V.