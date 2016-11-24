openbase logo
moles-packer

by ctripcorp
0.5.0 (see all)

moles-packer 是由携程框架团队研发的，与携程moles框架配套使用的React Native 打包和拆包工具，同时支持原生的 React Native 项目。

Readme

Moles Packer

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ctripcorp/moles-packer

Moles Packer is a light-weighted builder for React Native projects. You can create bundle(s), including a common (basic) bundle and one or more business bundles, from a standard React Native proejct. If pre-built common bundle supplied, you can also create business bundle from a stripped project (without ios, android, node_modules etc.).

Moles Packer is one of the key members in the Moles's tool chain.

Together with growing React Native, Moles Packer is also under continuous development and improvement, see ChangeLog for more details.

React Native Versions Supported

  • 0.28.0-rc0
  • 0.28.0
  • 0.29.0
  • 0.30.0-rc0
  • 0.37.0 *

* means this version got limited support.

Install

NPM

# install globally
npm install -g moles-packer

# command created
moles-packer -v
moles-packer-common -v

Run In CLI

# create an
react-native init rn28 --version 0.28.0

# build the project by Moles Packer
moles-packer \
    --input ./rn28 \
    --entry index.ios.js \
    --output ./build \
    --bundle \
    --verbose

Node.js API

var mp = require('moles-packer');
var options = {
    'input'   : './rn28',
    'entry'   : 'index.ios.js',
    'output'  : './build',
    'bundle'  : true
    };
mp.pack(options, function(err) {
    // !err means build success.
});

User Manual

About Us

Moles is developed and maintained by Framework R&D from ctrip.com.

Any questions, please send mail to ctrip-moles@ctrip.com.

Welcome to follow us in WeChat:
CtripMoles

