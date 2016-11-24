Moles Packer

Moles Packer is a light-weighted builder for React Native projects. You can create bundle(s), including a common (basic) bundle and one or more business bundles, from a standard React Native proejct. If pre-built common bundle supplied, you can also create business bundle from a stripped project (without ios , android , node_modules etc.).

Moles Packer is one of the key members in the Moles's tool chain.

Together with growing React Native, Moles Packer is also under continuous development and improvement, see ChangeLog for more details.

React Native Versions Supported

0.28.0-rc0

0.28.0

0.29.0

0.30.0-rc0

0.37.0 *

* means this version got limited support.

Install

npm install -g moles-packer moles-packer -v moles-packer-common -v

Run In CLI

react-native init rn28 --version 0.28.0 moles-packer \ --input ./rn28 \ --entry index.ios.js \ --output ./build \ --bundle \ --verbose

Node.js API

var mp = require ( 'moles-packer' ); var options = { 'input' : './rn28' , 'entry' : 'index.ios.js' , 'output' : './build' , 'bundle' : true }; mp.pack(options, function ( err ) { });

User Manual

About Us

Moles is developed and maintained by Framework R&D from ctrip.com.

Any questions, please send mail to ctrip-moles@ctrip.com.

Welcome to follow us in WeChat:

