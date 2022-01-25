The
moleculer-repl is an interactive console.
npm install moleculer-repl --save
Start broker in REPL mode
const broker = new ServiceBroker();
broker.start().then(() => {
// Start REPL
broker.repl();
});
You will get a console:
mol $
Run
help to see available commands.
