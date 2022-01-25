openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

moleculer-repl

by moleculerjs
0.6.6 (see all)

REPL module for Moleculer framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.7K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js REPL

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Moleculer logo

REPL module for Moleculer NPM version

The moleculer-repl is an interactive console.

Features

  • list nodes
  • list services
  • list actions
  • list events
  • call services
  • emit events
  • load services (from file or folder)
  • show local informations & configuration
  • benchmark services

Install

npm install moleculer-repl --save

Usage

Start broker in REPL mode

const broker = new ServiceBroker();

broker.start().then(() => {
    // Start REPL
    broker.repl();
});

You will get a console:

mol $

Run help to see available commands.

Documentation

Please read our documentation on Moleculer site

Contribution

Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.

License

The project is available under the MIT license.

Contact

Copyright (c) 2020 MoleculerJS

@moleculerjs @MoleculerJS

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ts-nodeTypeScript execution and REPL for node.js
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
17M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
16
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
node-ptyFork pseudoterminals in Node.JS
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
198K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
np
node-powershellNode.js bindings 🔗 for shell
GitHub Stars
250
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned
@wdio/replNext-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
725K
lr
local-repl🐚 Project-specific configuration for the Node.js REPL
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
897
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial