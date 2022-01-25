REPL module for Moleculer

The moleculer-repl is an interactive console.

Features

list nodes

list services

list actions

list events

call services

emit events

load services (from file or folder)

show local informations & configuration

benchmark services

Install

npm install moleculer-repl --save

Usage

Start broker in REPL mode

const broker = new ServiceBroker(); broker.start().then( () => { broker.repl(); });

You will get a console:

mol $

Run help to see available commands.

Documentation

Please read our documentation on Moleculer site

Contribution

Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.

License

The project is available under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2020 MoleculerJS