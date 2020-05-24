openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
md

moleculer-decorators

by Marcus
1.3.0 (see all)

decorators for moleculer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Moleculer logo

npm npm GitHub issues GitHub license Powered by moleculer

Moleculer Decorators

Decorators for moleculer, Tested & accurate as of 0.14

Available options

constructOverride: false // True by default, This will override any properties defined in @Service if defined in the constructor as well.
skipHandler: true // false by default, this will let a mixin override the handler in an action. (action options)

These are defined in @Service

Example usage

const moleculer = require('moleculer');
const { Service, Action, Event, Method } = require('moleculer-decorators');
const web = require('moleculer-web');
const broker = new moleculer.ServiceBroker({
  logger: console,
  logLevel: "debug",
});

@Service({
  mixins: [web],
  settings: {
    port: 3000,
    routes: [
      ...
    ]
  }
})
class ServiceName extends moleculer.Service {

  // Optional constructor
  constructor() {
    this.settings = { // Overrides above by default, to prevent this, add "constructOverride: false" to @Service
      port: 3001
    }
  }

  // Without constructor (typescript)
  settings = {
    port: 3001
  }

  @Action()
  Login(ctx) {
    ...
  }

  @Action({
    skipHandler: true // Any options will be merged with the mixin's action.
  })
  Login3() { // this function will never be called since a mixin will override it, unless you specify skipHandler: false.

  }

  // With options
  // No need for "handler:{}" here
  @Action({
    cache: false,
    params: {
      a: "number",
      b: "number"
    }
  })
  Login2(ctx) {
    ...
  }

  @Event({
    group: 'group_name'
  })
  'event.name'(payload, sender, eventName) {
    ...
  }

  @Event()
  'event.name'(payload, sender, eventName) {
    ...
  }

  @Method
  authorize(ctx, route, req, res) {
    ...
  }

  started() { // Reserved for moleculer, fired when started
    ...
  }

  created() { // Reserved for moleculer, fired when created
    ...
  }

  stopped() { // Reserved for moleculer, fired when stopped
    ...
  }
}

broker.createService(ServiceName);
broker.start();

Usage with moleculer-runner

Simply export the service instead of starting a broker manually.
It must be a commonjs module.

  module.exports = ServiceName

Usage with custom ServiceFactory class

Moleculer allows you to define your own ServiceFactory class, from which your services should inherit. All you have to do, is pass your custom ServiceFactory to broker options and also extend your services from this class 

const moleculer = require('moleculer');
const { Service, Action } = require('moleculer-decorators');

// create new service factory, inheriting from moleculer native Service class CustomService extends moleculer.Service { constructor(broker, schema) { super(broker, schema) }

foo() {
    return 'bar';
}

}

// pass your custom service factory to broker options const broker = new moleculer.ServiceBroker({ ServiceFactory: CustomService });

@Service() class ServiceName extends CustomService { // extend your service from your custom service factory @Action() Bar(ctx) { return this.foo(); } }

broker.createService(CustomService); broker.start();


# License
Moleculer Decorators is available under the [MIT license](https://tldrlegal.com/license/mit-license).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial