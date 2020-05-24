Moleculer Decorators

Decorators for moleculer, Tested & accurate as of 0.14

Available options

constructOverride: false skipHandler : true

These are defined in @Service

Example usage

const moleculer = require ( 'moleculer' ); const { Service, Action, Event, Method } = require ( 'moleculer-decorators' ); const web = require ( 'moleculer-web' ); const broker = new moleculer.ServiceBroker({ logger : console , logLevel : "debug" , }); @Service({ mixins : [web], settings : { port : 3000 , routes : [ ... ] } }) class ServiceName extends moleculer . Service { constructor () { this .settings = { port : 3001 } } settings = { port : 3001 } @Action() Login(ctx) { ... } @Action({ skipHandler : true }) Login3() { } @Action({ cache : false , params : { a : "number" , b : "number" } }) Login2(ctx) { ... } @Event({ group : 'group_name' }) 'event.name' (payload, sender, eventName) { ... } @Event() 'event.name' (payload, sender, eventName) { ... } @Method authorize(ctx, route, req, res) { ... } started() { ... } created() { ... } stopped() { ... } } broker.createService(ServiceName); broker.start();

Usage with moleculer-runner

Simply export the service instead of starting a broker manually.

It must be a commonjs module. module .exports = ServiceName

Usage with custom ServiceFactory class

Moleculer allows you to define your own ServiceFactory class, from which your services should inherit. All you have to do, is pass your custom ServiceFactory to broker options and also extend your services from this class const moleculer = require ( 'moleculer' ); const { Service, Action } = require ( 'moleculer-decorators' );

// create new service factory, inheriting from moleculer native Service class CustomService extends moleculer.Service { constructor(broker, schema) { super(broker, schema) }

foo () { return 'bar' ; }

}

// pass your custom service factory to broker options const broker = new moleculer.ServiceBroker({ ServiceFactory: CustomService });

@Service() class ServiceName extends CustomService { // extend your service from your custom service factory @Action() Bar(ctx) { return this.foo(); } }

broker.createService(CustomService); broker.start();