Decorators for moleculer, Tested & accurate as of 0.14
constructOverride: false // True by default, This will override any properties defined in @Service if defined in the constructor as well.
skipHandler: true // false by default, this will let a mixin override the handler in an action. (action options)
These are defined in @Service
const moleculer = require('moleculer');
const { Service, Action, Event, Method } = require('moleculer-decorators');
const web = require('moleculer-web');
const broker = new moleculer.ServiceBroker({
logger: console,
logLevel: "debug",
});
@Service({
mixins: [web],
settings: {
port: 3000,
routes: [
...
]
}
})
class ServiceName extends moleculer.Service {
// Optional constructor
constructor() {
this.settings = { // Overrides above by default, to prevent this, add "constructOverride: false" to @Service
port: 3001
}
}
// Without constructor (typescript)
settings = {
port: 3001
}
@Action()
Login(ctx) {
...
}
@Action({
skipHandler: true // Any options will be merged with the mixin's action.
})
Login3() { // this function will never be called since a mixin will override it, unless you specify skipHandler: false.
}
// With options
// No need for "handler:{}" here
@Action({
cache: false,
params: {
a: "number",
b: "number"
}
})
Login2(ctx) {
...
}
@Event({
group: 'group_name'
})
'event.name'(payload, sender, eventName) {
...
}
@Event()
'event.name'(payload, sender, eventName) {
...
}
@Method
authorize(ctx, route, req, res) {
...
}
started() { // Reserved for moleculer, fired when started
...
}
created() { // Reserved for moleculer, fired when created
...
}
stopped() { // Reserved for moleculer, fired when stopped
...
}
}
broker.createService(ServiceName);
broker.start();
Simply export the service instead of starting a broker manually.
It must be a commonjs module.
module.exports = ServiceName
Moleculer allows you to define your own ServiceFactory class, from which your services should inherit.
All you have to do, is pass your custom ServiceFactory to broker options and also extend your services from this class
const moleculer = require('moleculer');
const { Service, Action } = require('moleculer-decorators');
// create new service factory, inheriting from moleculer native Service class CustomService extends moleculer.Service { constructor(broker, schema) { super(broker, schema) }
foo() {
return 'bar';
}
}
// pass your custom service factory to broker options const broker = new moleculer.ServiceBroker({ ServiceFactory: CustomService });
@Service() class ServiceName extends CustomService { // extend your service from your custom service factory @Action() Bar(ctx) { return this.foo(); } }
broker.createService(CustomService); broker.start();
# License
Moleculer Decorators is available under the [MIT license](https://tldrlegal.com/license/mit-license).