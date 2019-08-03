Cron mixin Node-Cron.
Easy to use cron with moleculer!
$ npm install moleculer-cron --save
Specify all of your cron task inside of the constructor of the addon.
const Cron = require("moleculer-cron");
broker.createService({
name: "cron-job",
mixins: [Cron],
crons: [
{
name: "JobHelloWorld",
cronTime: '* * * * *',
onTick: function() {
console.log('JobHelloWorld ticked');
this.getLocalService("cron-job")
.actions.say()
.then((data) => {
console.log("Oh!", data);
});
},
runOnInit: function() {
console.log("JobHelloWorld is created");
},
manualStart: true,
timeZone: 'America/Nipigon'
},
{
name: "JobWhoStartAnother",
cronTime: '* * * * *',
onTick: function() {
console.log('JobWhoStartAnother ticked');
var job = this.getJob("JobHelloWorld");
if (!job.lastDate()) {
job.start();
} else {
console.log("JobHelloWorld is already started!");
}
},
runOnInit: function() {
console.log("JobWhoStartAnother is created");
},
timeZone: 'America/Nipigon'
}
],
actions: {
say: {
handler(ctx) {
return "HelloWorld!";
}
}
}
});
Asterisk. E.g. *
Ranges. E.g. 1-3,5
Steps. E.g. */2
Read up on cron patterns here. Note the examples in the link have five fields, and 1 minute as the finest granularity, but this library has six fields, with 1 second as the finest granularity.
When specifying your cron values you'll need to make sure that your values fall within the ranges. For instance, some cron's use a 0-7 range for the day of week where both 0 and 7 represent Sunday. We do not.
Parameter Based
Cron
cronTime - [REQUIRED] - The time to fire off your job. This can be in the form of cron syntax or a JS Date object.
onTick - [REQUIRED] - The function to fire at the specified time.
name - [OPTIONAL] - Set a name to the job, will be automaticly generated if you don't set it
onComplete - [OPTIONAL] - A function that will fire when the job is complete, when it is stopped.
manualStart - [OPTIONAL] - Specifies whether to start the job just before exiting the constructor. By default this is set to false. If left at default you will need to call
job.start() in order to start the job (assuming
job is the variable you set the cronjob to). This does not immediately fire your
onTick function, it just gives you more control over the behavior of your jobs.
timeZone - [OPTIONAL] - Specify the timezone for the execution. This will modify the actual time relative to your timezone. If the timezone is invalid, an error is thrown. You can check all timezones available at Moment Timezone Website.
runOnInit - [OPTIONAL] - This will be fired on
start() function as soon as the requisit initialization has happened.
CronJob
start - Runs your job.
stop - Stops your job.
setTime - Change the time for the
CronJob. Param must be a
CronTime from
getCronTime.
lastDate - Tells you the last execution date.
nextDates - Provides an array of the next set of dates that will trigger an
onTick.
addCallback - Allows you to add
onTick callbacks.
getCronTime(time)
time - [REQUIRED] - The time to fire off your job. This can be in the form of cron syntax or a JS Date object.