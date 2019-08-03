Cron mixin Node-Cron.

Description

Easy to use cron with moleculer!

Install

$ npm install moleculer-cron --save

Usage

Create cron service

Specify all of your cron task inside of the constructor of the addon.

const Cron = require ( "moleculer-cron" ); broker.createService({ name : "cron-job" , mixins : [Cron], crons : [ { name : "JobHelloWorld" , cronTime : '* * * * *' , onTick : function ( ) { console .log( 'JobHelloWorld ticked' ); this .getLocalService( "cron-job" ) .actions.say() .then( ( data ) => { console .log( "Oh!" , data); }); }, runOnInit : function ( ) { console .log( "JobHelloWorld is created" ); }, manualStart : true , timeZone : 'America/Nipigon' }, { name : "JobWhoStartAnother" , cronTime : '* * * * *' , onTick : function ( ) { console .log( 'JobWhoStartAnother ticked' ); var job = this .getJob( "JobHelloWorld" ); if (!job.lastDate()) { job.start(); } else { console .log( "JobHelloWorld is already started!" ); } }, runOnInit : function ( ) { console .log( "JobWhoStartAnother is created" ); }, timeZone : 'America/Nipigon' } ], actions : { say : { handler(ctx) { return "HelloWorld!" ; } } } });

How to use it (edited Node-Cron documentation)

Available Cron patterns:

Asterisk. E.g. * Ranges. E.g. 1 -3 ,5 Steps. E.g. */2

Read up on cron patterns here. Note the examples in the link have five fields, and 1 minute as the finest granularity, but this library has six fields, with 1 second as the finest granularity.

Cron Ranges

When specifying your cron values you'll need to make sure that your values fall within the ranges. For instance, some cron's use a 0-7 range for the day of week where both 0 and 7 represent Sunday. We do not.

Seconds: 0-59

Minutes: 0-59

Hours: 0-23

Day of Month: 1-31

Months: 0-11 (Jan-Dec)

Day of Week: 0-6 (Sun-Sat)

API

Parameter Based