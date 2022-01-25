Command line tool for Moleculer framework

Features

initialize new projects from templates

connect to a system

start a local broker with REPL

Install

npm install -g moleculer-cli

Usage

Initialize new project

Init a new project for a module

moleculer init module my-module

Init a new Moleculer project

moleculer init project my-first-project

Official templates

Start a broker

Start a broker locally This command starts a new ServiceBroker locally and switches to REPL mode.

moleculer start

Start a broker and connect to a transporter The following commands start a new ServiceBroker, connect to a transporter server and switch to REPL mode.

moleculer connect moleculer connect nats://localhost:4222 moleculer connect redis://localhost moleculer connect mqtt://localhost

Documentation

Please read our documentation on Moleculer site

Credits

The moleculer-cli project init command is based on vue-cli project.

Contribution

Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.

License

Moleculer-cli is available under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2022 MoleculerJS