moleculer-cli

by moleculerjs
0.7.1 (see all)

🌿 Command line tool for Moleculer

924

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

20

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Moleculer logo

Command line tool for Moleculer framework NPM version

Features

  • initialize new projects from templates
  • connect to a system
  • start a local broker with REPL

Install

npm install -g moleculer-cli

Usage

Initialize new project

Init a new project for a module

moleculer init module my-module

Init a new Moleculer project

moleculer init project my-first-project

Official templates

Start a broker

Start a broker locally This command starts a new ServiceBroker locally and switches to REPL mode.

moleculer start

Start a broker and connect to a transporter The following commands start a new ServiceBroker, connect to a transporter server and switch to REPL mode.

# With TCP transporter
moleculer connect 

# With NATS transporter (you need to install NATS lib globally with `npm i nats -g` command)
moleculer connect nats://localhost:4222

# With Redis transporter (you need to install Redis lib globally with `npm i ioredis -g` command)
moleculer connect redis://localhost

# With MQTT transporter (you need to install MQTT lib globally with `npm i mqtt -g` command)
moleculer connect mqtt://localhost

Documentation

Please read our documentation on Moleculer site

Credits

The moleculer-cli project init command is based on vue-cli project.

Contribution

Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.

License

Moleculer-cli is available under the MIT license.

Contact

Copyright (c) 2022 MoleculerJS

@moleculerjs @MoleculerJS

