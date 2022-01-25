npm install -g moleculer-cli
Init a new project for a module
moleculer init module my-module
Init a new Moleculer project
moleculer init project my-first-project
Start a broker locally This command starts a new ServiceBroker locally and switches to REPL mode.
moleculer start
Start a broker and connect to a transporter The following commands start a new ServiceBroker, connect to a transporter server and switch to REPL mode.
# With TCP transporter
moleculer connect
# With NATS transporter (you need to install NATS lib globally with `npm i nats -g` command)
moleculer connect nats://localhost:4222
# With Redis transporter (you need to install Redis lib globally with `npm i ioredis -g` command)
moleculer connect redis://localhost
# With MQTT transporter (you need to install MQTT lib globally with `npm i mqtt -g` command)
moleculer connect mqtt://localhost
Please read our documentation on Moleculer site
The
moleculer-cli project
init command is based on vue-cli project.
Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.
Moleculer-cli is available under the MIT license.
Copyright (c) 2022 MoleculerJS