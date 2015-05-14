Mold a source map that is almost perfect for you into one that is.

browserify() .require( require .resolve( './project/js/main.js' ), { entry : true }) .bundle({ debug : true }) .pipe(mold.transformSourcesRelativeTo(jsRoot)) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(bundlePath));

Full example here.

Installation

npm install mold-source-map

API

Transforms

Transforms return a duplex stream and are therefore easily threaded into a bundler that streams the generated bundle, like browserify.

This is the most generic and powerfull feature as it allows replacing the entire sourcemap comment with another String .

It takes a map function as input whose sourcemap argument has all information and lots of functions regarding the existing source map.

The optional callback can be used to call back with the final source map comment. If it is given, the transform will invoke the function asynchronously, otherwise you may just return the final source map comment.

Here is a snippet from an example showing how to use this in order to write out an external map file and point the browser to it:

function mapFileUrlComment ( sourcemap, cb ) { sourcemap.sourceRoot( 'file://' ); sourcemap.mapSources(mold.mapPathRelativeTo(jsRoot)); fs.writeFile(mapFilePath, sourcemap.toJSON( 2 ), 'utf-8' , function ( err ) { if (err) return console .error(err); cb( '//@ sourceMappingURL=' + path.basename(mapFilePath)); }); } browserify() .require( require .resolve( './project/js/main.js' ), { entry : true }) .bundle({ debug : true }) .pipe(mold.transform(mapFileUrlComment)) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(bundlePath));

This example achieves the same using sync operations.

Convenience Transforms

The below transforms addressing special use cases. These cases all could be implemented with the generic transform as well.

Unstable API

A more custom/advanced API will be/is exposed, however it is still in high fluctuation.