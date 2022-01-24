GUI player to control your animations.
Player controls for mojs. Intended to help you to craft
mojs animation sequences. To be clear, this player is not needed to play
mojs animations. It is just a debug tool that gives you the ability to:
GUI while working on them
focus
bounds to constrain
focus point of your animation
The
MojsPlayer depends on
mojs >= 0.225.2 so make sure you link it first.
# cdn
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mojs/player"></script>
# npm
npm i @mojs/player
Import
MojsPlayer constructor to your code, depending on your environment:
const MojsPlayer = require('mojs-player').default;
// or
import MojsPlayer from '@mojs/player';
If you installed it with script link — you should have
MojsPlayerglobal
Construct
MojsPlayer and pass your main
Tween/Timeline to the
add option:
// create the timeline
const mainTimeline = new mojs.Timeline({});
// add the timeline to the player
const mojsPlayer = new MojsPlayer({
add: mainTimeline
});
The
addoption is the only required option to launch: player's controls should appear at the bottom of the page when ready
You can also set other player initial state:
const mojsPlayer = new MojsPlayer({
// required
add: mainTimeline,
// optionally
className: '', // class name to add to main HTMLElement
isSaveState: true, // determines if should preserve state on page reload
isPlaying: false, // playback state
progress: 0, // initial progress
isRepeat: false, // determines if it should repeat after completion
isBounds: false, // determines if it should have bounds
leftBound: 0, // left bound position [0...1]
rightBound: 1, // right bound position [0...1]
isSpeed: false, // determines if speed control should be open
speed: 1, // `speed` value
isHidden: false, // determines if the player should be hidden
precision: 0.1, // step size for player handle - for instance, after page reload - player should restore timeline progress - the whole timeline will be updated incrementally with the `precision` step size until the progress will be met.
name: 'mojs-player', // name for the player - mainly used for localstorage identifier, use to distinguish between multiple local players
onToggleHide(isHidden) { // should be called after user taps on the hide-button (isHidden is a boolean, indicating the visibility state of the player)
if (isHidden) {
// do something when player is invisible
} else {
// do something when player is visible
}
}
});
alt + p - toggle
play/
pause playback state
alt + - - decrease progress by
1/100
alt + + - increase progress by
1/100
shift + alt + - - decrease progress by
1/10
shift + alt + + - increase progress by
1/10
alt + s -
stop playback
alt + r - toggle
repeat state
alt + b - toggle
bounds state
alt + h - toggle
show/
hide player state
alt + q - reset
speed to
1x
alt + 2 - decrease
speed by
1/50
alt + 3 - increase
speed by
1/50
shift + alt + 2 - decrease
speed by
1/10
shift + alt + 3 - increase
speed by
1/10
Install webpack globally:
[sudo] npm install webpack -g
Install dependencies with npm:
[sudo] npm install
Run webpack:
webpack
Please make sure you are on the
dev branch before making changes.