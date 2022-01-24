GUI player to control your animations.

Player controls for mojs. Intended to help you to craft mojs animation sequences. To be clear, this player is not needed to play mojs animations. It is just a debug tool that gives you the ability to:

control your sequences with GUI while working on them

while working on them it saves the current progress of your animation thus you don't loose the focus

it gives you bounds to constrain focus point of your animation

to constrain of your animation it gives you the control over the speed of animation

it gives you the ability to seek animations freely

it saves player's state and settings thus they not get lost when page reloaded

Installation

The MojsPlayer depends on mojs >= 0.225.2 so make sure you link it first.

cdn <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mojs/player"></script> npm npm i @mojs/player

Import MojsPlayer constructor to your code, depending on your environment:

const MojsPlayer = require ( 'mojs-player' ).default; import MojsPlayer from '@mojs/player' ;

If you installed it with script link — you should have MojsPlayer global

Usage

Construct MojsPlayer and pass your main Tween/Timeline to the add option:

const mainTimeline = new mojs.Timeline({}); const mojsPlayer = new MojsPlayer({ add : mainTimeline });

The add option is the only required option to launch: player's controls should appear at the bottom of the page when ready

You can also set other player initial state:

const mojsPlayer = new MojsPlayer({ add : mainTimeline, className : '' , isSaveState : true , isPlaying : false , progress : 0 , isRepeat : false , isBounds : false , leftBound : 0 , rightBound : 1 , isSpeed : false , speed : 1 , isHidden : false , precision : 0.1 , name : 'mojs-player' , onToggleHide(isHidden) { if (isHidden) { } else { } } });

Shortcuts

alt + p - toggle play / pause playback state

- toggle / playback state alt + - - decrease progress by 1/100

- decrease progress by alt + + - increase progress by 1/100

- increase progress by shift + alt + - - decrease progress by 1/10

- decrease progress by shift + alt + + - increase progress by 1/10

- increase progress by alt + s - stop playback

- playback alt + r - toggle repeat state

- toggle state alt + b - toggle bounds state

- toggle state alt + h - toggle show / hide player state

- toggle / player state alt + q - reset speed to 1x

- reset to alt + 2 - decrease speed by 1/50

- decrease by alt + 3 - increase speed by 1/50

- increase by shift + alt + 2 - decrease speed by 1/10

- decrease by shift + alt + 3 - increase speed by 1/10

Development

Install webpack globally:

[sudo] npm install webpack -g

Install dependencies with npm:

[sudo] npm install

Run webpack:

webpack