mojs-player

by mojs
0.43.16 (see all)

GUI player to control your animations

Readme

@mojs/player – npm

GUI player to control your animations.

@mojs/player

Player controls for mojs. Intended to help you to craft mojs animation sequences. To be clear, this player is not needed to play mojs animations. It is just a debug tool that gives you the ability to:

  • control your sequences with GUI while working on them
  • it saves the current progress of your animation thus you don't loose the focus
  • it gives you bounds to constrain focus point of your animation
  • it gives you the control over the speed of animation
  • it gives you the ability to seek animations freely
  • it saves player's state and settings thus they not get lost when page reloaded

Installation

The MojsPlayer depends on mojs >= 0.225.2 so make sure you link it first.

# cdn
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mojs/player"></script>

# npm
npm i @mojs/player

Import MojsPlayer constructor to your code, depending on your environment:

const MojsPlayer = require('mojs-player').default;

// or
import MojsPlayer from '@mojs/player';

If you installed it with script link — you should have MojsPlayer global

Usage

Construct MojsPlayer and pass your main Tween/Timeline to the add option:

// create the timeline
const mainTimeline = new mojs.Timeline({});

// add the timeline to the player
const mojsPlayer = new MojsPlayer({
  add: mainTimeline
});

The add option is the only required option to launch: player's controls should appear at the bottom of the page when ready

You can also set other player initial state:

const mojsPlayer = new MojsPlayer({

  // required
  add:          mainTimeline,

  // optionally
  className:    '',         // class name to add to main HTMLElement
  isSaveState:  true,       // determines if should preserve state on page reload
  isPlaying:    false,      // playback state
  progress:     0,          // initial progress
  isRepeat:     false,      // determines if it should repeat after completion
  isBounds:     false,      // determines if it should have bounds
  leftBound:    0,          // left bound position  [0...1]
  rightBound:   1,          // right bound position [0...1]
  isSpeed:      false,      // determines if speed control should be open
  speed:        1,          // `speed` value
  isHidden:     false,      // determines if the player should be hidden
  precision:    0.1,        // step size for player handle - for instance, after page reload - player should restore timeline progress - the whole timeline will be updated incrementally with the `precision` step size until the progress will be met.
  name:         'mojs-player', // name for the player - mainly used for localstorage identifier, use to distinguish between multiple local players
  onToggleHide(isHidden) {  // should be called after user taps on the hide-button (isHidden is a boolean, indicating the visibility state of the player)
    if (isHidden) {
      // do something when player is invisible
    } else {
      // do something when player is visible
    }
  }
});

Shortcuts

  • alt + p - toggle play/pause playback state
  • alt + - - decrease progress by 1/100
  • alt + + - increase progress by 1/100
  • shift + alt + - - decrease progress by 1/10
  • shift + alt + + - increase progress by 1/10
  • alt + s - stop playback
  • alt + r - toggle repeat state
  • alt + b - toggle bounds state
  • alt + h - toggle show/hide player state
  • alt + q - reset speed to 1x
  • alt + 2 - decrease speed by 1/50
  • alt + 3 - increase speed by 1/50
  • shift + alt + 2 - decrease speed by 1/10
  • shift + alt + 3 - increase speed by 1/10

Development

Install webpack globally:

[sudo] npm install webpack -g

Install dependencies with npm:

[sudo] npm install

Run webpack:

webpack

Please make sure you are on the dev branch before making changes.

