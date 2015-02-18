MojoJS is a fast, customizable JavaScript MVC framework that runs on NodeJS, and Web.

This library comes pre-bundled with: mojo-models, views, mojo-paperclip, mojo-router, mojo-bootstrap, zepto, and inject.js.

See also

starter kit - seed application. Helps you get started with Mojo and browserify (commonjs).

Projects using Mojo

TodoMVC - todomvc example

Reader - reddit reader example

ClassDojo - server-side & client-side both run Mojo.

Build Commands

make browser make browser min

Basic Example

Below is a basic example of how you can use Mojo in the browser. Note that it's highly recommended that you use commonjs (browserify, NodeJS), or amd (requirejs, injectjs) when organizing your application.