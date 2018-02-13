openbase logo
mt

moji-translate

by Monica Dinculescu
1.0.8 (see all)

📚 Translate text to ✨emoji ✨!

Readme

emoji-translate

You know how sometimes you type English and it has all these letters and words and no emoji? Yeah, emoji-translate fixes that.

Sample demo

omg emoji

This is what you actually want, right? Can't blame you. Here you go. 👏

As a library

You can also use this as a standalone library for your own translation purposes.

Install

npm install moji-translate

Usage

translate = require('moji-translate');

console.log(translate.getAllEmojiForWord('👀'));
console.log(translate.translate("the house is on fire and the cat is eating the cake"));

The emoji-translate api has 5 methods:

  • isMaybeAlreadyAnEmoji -- returns true if a character is already an emoji
  • getAllEmojiForWord(word) -- returns a list of possible emoji translations
  • getEmojiForWord(word) -- returns a random translation from the list returned by getAllEmojiForWord(word)
  • translate(chunk, onlyEmoji) -- returns a translation of the whole chunk of text. If onlyEmoji is true, then the untranslatable words are removed
  • translateForDisplay -- calls translate but returns a <span> element that contains either the original word, or the emoji translation, ready for display (either as a span, or a <select> if multiple translations are available)

Chrome extension

There's also a Chrome extension that lets you translate any page on the internet to emoji. Your nightmares are finally over.

💪

This was made as part of an ⚡️emoji hackday⚡️ and is powered by emojilib, a magical json file of emoji names and keywords y'all should use in all your projects.

