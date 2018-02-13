You know how sometimes you type English and it has all these letters and words and no emoji? Yeah, emoji-translate fixes that.
This is what you actually want, right? Can't blame you. Here you go. 👏
You can also use this as a standalone library for your own translation purposes.
npm install moji-translate
translate = require('moji-translate');
console.log(translate.getAllEmojiForWord('👀'));
console.log(translate.translate("the house is on fire and the cat is eating the cake"));
The
emoji-translate api has 5 methods:
isMaybeAlreadyAnEmoji -- returns true if a character is already an emoji
getAllEmojiForWord(word) -- returns a list of possible emoji translations
getEmojiForWord(word) -- returns a random translation from the list
returned by
getAllEmojiForWord(word)
translate(chunk, onlyEmoji) -- returns a translation of the whole chunk of text. If
onlyEmoji is true, then the untranslatable words are removed
translateForDisplay -- calls
translate but returns a
<span> element that contains either the original word, or the emoji translation, ready for display (either as a span, or a
<select> if multiple translations are
available)
There's also a Chrome extension that lets you translate any page on the internet to emoji. Your nightmares are finally over.
This was made as part of an ⚡️emoji hackday⚡️ and is powered by emojilib, a magical
json file of emoji names and keywords y'all should use in all your projects.