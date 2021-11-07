node-mojangson is a mojangson parser.
Mojangson is mojang's variant of json. It is basically json with the following changes :
array can be indexed (example :
[0:"v1",1:"v2",2:"v3"])
array and object can have trailing comma (example :
[5,4,3,] and
{"a":5,"b":6,})
there can be string without quote (example :
{mykey:myvalue})
numbers can be suffixed by b, s, l, f, d, i or the same in upper case (example :
{number:5b})
mojangson stays a superset of json : every json is a mojangson
Reference https://minecraft.gamepedia.com/Commands#Data_tags
This parser is build using nearley.
See the grammar and the examples in the test for more information.
Usage example :
const mojangson = require('mojangson')
const data = mojangson.parse('{mykey:myvalue}')
// print the parsed data
console.log(data)
// print the simplified data
condole.log(mojangson.simplify(data))
The provided method
mojangson.parse return a javascript object corresponding to the mojangson passed in input.
mojangson.simplify returns a simplified representation : keep only the value to remove one level. This loses the types so you cannot use the resulting representation to write it back.
mojangson.stringify will take a js object with types and values for mojangson and make it into a normalized mojangson string
const mojangson = require('mojangson')
const data = mojangson.stringify({ type: 'list', value: { type: 'string', value: [ 'z1', 'z2' ] } })
console.log(data) // => [z1,z2]
Another example, the provided method
mojangson.normalize takes a string of mojangson and normalizes it in the shortest way to retain all data. Comparing it to the original will tell you if you have the shortest equivalent to a string of mojangson.
const mojangson = require('mojangson')
const original = '[0:"z1",1:"z2"]'
const data = mojangson.normalize(original)
console.log(data) // => [z1,z2]
const optimized = original === data
console.log(optimized) // => false