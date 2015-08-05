mojang-api is a simple wrapper around the Mojang API. It is simple and low-dependency (only needing the
excellent request library).
npm install --save mojang-api
Parameters:
Example:
var MojangAPI = require('mojang-api');
var date = new Date();
date.setMonth(0); // 0 = January
MojangAPI.uuidAt('jeb_', date, function(err, res) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log("On " + date + ", jeb_'s UUID was " + res.id);
});
Parameters:
Example:
var MojangAPI = require('mojang-api');
MojangAPI.nameHistory('853c80ef3c3749fdaa49938b674adae6', function(err, res) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else {
if (res.length == 1) {
console.log(res[0].name + " is very content with their existing username, because they didn't change it. Excellent job.")
} else {
var lastChange = res[res.length - 1];
var at = new Date(lastChange.changedToAt);
console.log(lastChange.name + " wasn't so content with their username. They last changed their username at " + at + ".");
}
}
});
Parameters:
Example:
var MojangAPI = require('mojang-api');
MojangAPI.nameToUuid('jeb_', function(err, res) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else {
console.log(res[0].name + "? No, they're " + res[0].id + " to me.");
}
});
Parameters:
Example:
var MojangAPI = require('mojang-api');
MojangAPI.profile('853c80ef3c3749fdaa49938b674adae6', function(err, res) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else {
console.log(res.id + " is also known as " + res.name + ".");
}
});