mojang-api

by Andrew
0.0.2

A simple wrapper around Mojang's API

Overview

Readme

mojang-api

Build Status

mojang-api is a simple wrapper around the Mojang API. It is simple and low-dependency (only needing the excellent request library).

Installation

npm install --save mojang-api

Usage

MojangAPI.uuidAt(username, time, cb)

Parameters:

  • username: The username to resolve the UUID for
  • time: Either a Date or a Number
  • cb: Callback that accepts the form of function(err, apiResponse)

Example:

var MojangAPI = require('mojang-api');
var date = new Date();
date.setMonth(0); // 0 = January
MojangAPI.uuidAt('jeb_', date, function(err, res) {
    if (err)
        console.log(err);
    else
        console.log("On " + date + ", jeb_'s UUID was " + res.id);
});

MojangAPI.nameHistory(uuid, cb)

Parameters:

  • uuid: The UUID to look up
  • cb: Callback that accepts the form of function(err, apiResponse)

Example:

var MojangAPI = require('mojang-api');
MojangAPI.nameHistory('853c80ef3c3749fdaa49938b674adae6', function(err, res) {
    if (err)
        console.log(err);
    else {
        if (res.length == 1) {
            console.log(res[0].name + " is very content with their existing username, because they didn't change it. Excellent job.")
        } else {
            var lastChange = res[res.length - 1];
            var at = new Date(lastChange.changedToAt);
            console.log(lastChange.name + " wasn't so content with their username. They last changed their username at " + at + ".");
        }
    }
});

MojangAPI.nameToUuid(names, cb)

Parameters:

  • names: The names to look up as an array or a single username as a string
  • cb: Callback that accepts the form of function(err, apiResponse)

Example:

var MojangAPI = require('mojang-api');
MojangAPI.nameToUuid('jeb_', function(err, res) {
    if (err)
        console.log(err);
    else {
        console.log(res[0].name + "? No, they're " + res[0].id + " to me.");
    }
});

MojangAPI.profile(uuid, cb)

Parameters:

  • uuid: The UUID to lookup
  • cb: Callback that accepts the form of function(err, apiResponse)

Example:

var MojangAPI = require('mojang-api');
MojangAPI.profile('853c80ef3c3749fdaa49938b674adae6', function(err, res) {
    if (err)
        console.log(err);
    else {
        console.log(res.id + " is also known as " + res.name + ".");
    }
});

