mojang-api is a simple wrapper around the Mojang API. It is simple and low-dependency (only needing the excellent request library).

Installation

npm install --save mojang-api

Usage

Parameters:

username : The username to resolve the UUID for

: The username to resolve the UUID for time : Either a Date or a Number

: Either a Date or a Number cb: Callback that accepts the form of function(err, apiResponse)

Example:

var MojangAPI = require ( 'mojang-api' ); var date = new Date (); date.setMonth( 0 ); MojangAPI.uuidAt( 'jeb_' , date, function ( err, res ) { if (err) console .log(err); else console .log( "On " + date + ", jeb_'s UUID was " + res.id); });

Parameters:

uuid : The UUID to look up

: The UUID to look up cb: Callback that accepts the form of function(err, apiResponse)

Example:

var MojangAPI = require ( 'mojang-api' ); MojangAPI.nameHistory( '853c80ef3c3749fdaa49938b674adae6' , function ( err, res ) { if (err) console .log(err); else { if (res.length == 1 ) { console .log(res[ 0 ].name + " is very content with their existing username, because they didn't change it. Excellent job." ) } else { var lastChange = res[res.length - 1 ]; var at = new Date (lastChange.changedToAt); console .log(lastChange.name + " wasn't so content with their username. They last changed their username at " + at + "." ); } } });

Parameters:

names : The names to look up as an array or a single username as a string

: The names to look up as an array or a single username as a string cb: Callback that accepts the form of function(err, apiResponse)

Example:

var MojangAPI = require ( 'mojang-api' ); MojangAPI.nameToUuid( 'jeb_' , function ( err, res ) { if (err) console .log(err); else { console .log(res[ 0 ].name + "? No, they're " + res[ 0 ].id + " to me." ); } });

Parameters:

uuid : The UUID to lookup

: The UUID to lookup cb: Callback that accepts the form of function(err, apiResponse)

Example: