moize
moize is a consistently blazing fast memoization library for JavaScript. It handles multiple parameters (including default values) without any additional configuration, and offers a large number of options to satisfy any number of potential use-cases.
$ npm i moize --save
import moize from 'moize';
import moize from 'moize/mjs/index.mjs';
const moize = require('moize');
import moize from 'moize';
const method = (a: number, b: number) => a + b;
const memoized = moize(method);
memoized(2, 4); // 6
memoized(2, 4); // 6, pulled from cache
All parameter types are supported, including circular objects, functions, etc. There are also a number of shortcut methods to memoize for unique use-cases.
moize optionally accepts an object of options as either the second parameter or as the first step in a curried function:
// inline
moize(fn, options);
// curried
moize(options)(fn);
The full shape of these options:
type Options = {
// is the cache based on deep equality of each key argument
isDeepEqual: boolean;
// is the result a promise
isPromise: boolean;
// is the result a React component
isReact: boolean;
// should the parameters be serialized instead of directly referenced
isSerialized: boolean;
// is the cache based on shallow equality of each key argument
isShallowEqual: boolean;
// custom method to compare equality between two key arguments
matchesArg: (cachedKeyArg: any, keyArg: any) => boolean;
// custom method to compare equality across all key arguments
matchesKey: (cachedKey: any[], key: any[]) => boolean;
// amount of time in milliseconds before the cache will expire
maxAge: number;
// maximum number of arguments passed to use as key for caching
maxArgs: number;
// maximum size of cache for this method
maxSize: number;
// method fired when a new entry is added to cache
onCacheAdd: (
cache: moize.Cache,
options: moize.Options,
moized: (...args: any[]) => any
) => void;
// method fire when either a new entry is added to cache or the LRU ordering of the cache has changed
onCacheChange: (
cache: moize.Cache,
options: moize.Options,
moized: (...args: any[]) => any
) => void;
// method fired when an existing entry in cache is used
onCacheHit: (
cache: moize.Cache,
options: moize.Options,
moized: (...args: any[]) => any
) => void;
// method to fire when a cache entry expires (in combination with maxAge)
onExpire: (key: any[]) => void;
// the unique identifier to give the memoized method when collecting statistics
profileName: string;
// method to serialize the arguments to build a unique cache key
serializer: (key: any[]) => string;
// method to transform the args into a custom format for key storage in cache
transformArgs: (key: any[]) => any[];
// should the cache entry be refreshed by calling the underlying function with the same parameters and
// updating the value stored in cache to be the new result
updateCacheForKey: (key: any[]) => boolean;
// should the cache entry's expiration be refreshed when the cache entry is hit (in combination with maxAge)
updateExpire: boolean;
};
All default values can be found here.
defaults to false
Should deep equality be used to compare cache each key argument.
type Arg = {
one: {
nested: string;
};
two: string;
};
const fn = ({ one, two }: Arg) => [one, two];
const memoized = moize(fn, { isDeepEqual: true });
memoized({ one: { nested: 'one' }, two: 'two' });
memoized({ one: { nested: 'one' }, two: 'two' }); // pulls from cache
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.deep
const memoized = moize.deep(fn);
defaults to false
Is the computed value in the function a
Promise.
const fn = async (item: Promise<string>) => await item;
const memoized = moize(fn, { isPromise: true });
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.promise.
const memoized = -moize.promise(fn);
The
Promise itself will be stored in cache, so that cached returns will always maintain the
Promise contract. For common usage reasons, if the
Promise is rejected, the cache entry will be deleted.
defaults to false
Is the function passed a stateless functional
React component.
type Props = {
one: string;
two: number;
};
const Component = ({ one, two }: Props) => (
<div>
{one}: {two}
</div>
);
const MemoizedFoo = moize(Component, { isReact: true });
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.react.
const MemoizedFoo = moize.react(Component);
The method will do a shallow equal comparison of both
props and legacy
context of the component based on strict equality. If you want to do a deep equals comparison, set
isDeepEqual to true.
NOTE: This will memoize on each instance of the component passed, which is equivalent to
PureComponent or
React.memo. If you want to
memoize on all instances (which is how this option worked prior to version 6), use the following options:
const memoized = moize(Component, { isShallowEqual: true, maxArgs: 2 });
defaults to false
Serializes the parameters passed into a string and uses this as the key for cache comparison.
const fn = (mutableObject: { one: Record<string, any> }) =>
mutableObject.property;
const memoized = moize(fn, { isSerialized: true });
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.serialize.
const memoized = moize.serialize(fn);
If
serialize is combined with either
maxArgs or
transformArgs, the following order is used:
maxArgs (if applicable)
transformArgs (if applicable)
serializer
NOTE: This is much slower than the default key storage, and usually the same requirements can be meet with
isDeepEqual, so use at your discretion.
defaults to false
Should shallow equality be used to compare cache each key argument.
type Arg = {
one: string;
two: string;
};
const fn = ({ one, two }: Arg) => [one, two];
const memoized = moize(fn, { isShallowEqual: true });
memoized({ one: 'one', two: 'two' });
memoized({ one: 'one', two: 'two' }); // pulls from cache
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.shallow
const memoized = moize.shallow(fn);
defaults to SameValueZero equality
Custom method used to compare equality of keys for cache purposes by comparing each argument.
type Arg = {
one: string;
two: string;
};
const fn = ({ one, two }: Arg) => [one, two];
const hasOneProperty = (cacheKeyArg: Arg, keyArg: Arg) =>
Object.keys(cacheKeyArg).length === 1 && Object.keys(keyArg).length === 1;
const memoized = moize(fn, { matchesArg: hasOneProperty });
memoized({ one: 'two' };
memoized({ two: 'three' }); // pulls from cache
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.matchesArg
const memoized = moize.matchesArg(hasOneProperty)(fn);
NOTE: This comparison is used iteratively on each argument, rather than comparing the two keys as a whole. If you want to compare the key as a whole, you should use
matchesKey.
Custom method used to compare equality of keys for cache purposes by comparing the entire key.
type Arg = {
one: string;
two: string;
};
const fn = ({ one, two }: Arg) => [one, two];
const isFooEqualAndHasBar = (cacheKey: [Arg], key: [Arg]) =>
cacheKey[0].one === key[0].one &&
cacheKey[1].hasOwnProperty('two') &&
key[1].hasOwnProperty('two');
const memoized = moize(fn, { matchesKey: isFooEqualAndHasBar });
memoized({ one: 'two' }, { two: null });
memoized({ one: 'two' }, { two: 'three' }); // pulls from cache
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.matchesKey
const memoized = moize.matchesKey(isFooEqualAndHasBar)(fn);
NOTE: This comparison uses the two keys as a whole, which is usually less performant than the
matchArg comparison used iteratively on each argument. Generally speaking you should use the
matchArg option for equality comparison.
The maximum amount of time in milliseconds that you want a computed value to be stored in cache for this method.
const fn = (item: Record<string, any>) => item;
const MAX_AGE = 1000 * 60 * 5; // five minutes;
const memoized = moize(fn, { maxAge: MAX_AGE });
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.maxAge.
const memoized = moize.maxAge(MAX_AGE)(fn);
TIP: A common usage of this is in tandom with
isPromise for AJAX calls, and in that scenario the expected behavior is usually to have the
maxAge countdown begin upon resolution of the promise. If this is your intended use case, you should also apply the
updateExpire option.
The maximum number of arguments (starting from the first) used in creating the key for the cache.
const fn = (item1: string, item2: string, item3: string) =>
item1 + item2 + item3;
const memoized = moize(fn, { maxArgs: 2 });
memoize('one', 'two', 'three');
memoize('one', 'two', 'four'); // pulls from cache, as the first two args are the same
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.maxArgs.
const memoized = moize.maxArgs(2)(fn);
If
maxArgs is combined with either
serialize or
transformArgs, the following order is used:
maxArgs
transformArgs (if applicable)
serializer (if applicable)
defaults to 1
The maximum number of values you want stored in cache for this method. Clearance of the cache once the
maxSize is reached is on a Least Recently Used basis.
const fn = (item: string) => item;
const memoized = moize(fn, { maxSize: 5 });
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.maxSize.
const memoized = moize.maxSize(5)(fn);
Method to fire when an item has been added to cache. Receives the cache, options, and memoized function as a parameters.
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => [one, two];
const logCacheKeys = (
cache: Cache,
options: Options,
moized: Moized<typeof fn>
) => console.log(cache.keys);
const moized = moize(fn, { maxSize: 2, onCacheAdd: logCacheKeys });
moized('one', 'two'); // [["one","two"]]
moized('one', 'two');
moized('two', 'one'); // [["two","one"], ["one","two"]]
moized('one', 'two');
NOTE: When combined with
onCacheChange, this method will always fire first.
Method to fire when an item has been either added to cache, or existing cache was reordered based on a cache hit. Receives the cache, options, and memoized function as a parameters.
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => [one, two];
const logCacheKeys = (
cache: Cache,
options: Options,
moized: Moized<typeof fn>
) => console.log(cache.keys);
const moized = moize(fn, { maxSize: 2, onCacheChange: logCacheKeys });
moized('one', 'two'); // [["one","two"]]
moized('one', 'two');
moized('two', 'one'); // [["two","one"], ["one","two"]]
moized('one', 'two'); // [["one","two"], ["two","one"]]
NOTE: When combined with
onCacheAdd or
onCacheHit, this method will always fire last.
Method to fire when an existing cache item is found. Receives the cache, options, and memoized function as a parameters.
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => [one, two];
const logCacheKeys = (
cache: Cache,
options: Options,
moized: Moized<typeof fn>
) => console.log(cache.keys);
const moized = moize(fn, { maxSize: 2, onCacheHit: logCacheKeys });
moized('one', 'two');
moized('one', 'two'); // [["one","two"]]
moized('two', 'one');
moized('one', 'two'); // [["two","one"], ["one","two"]]
NOTE: When combined with
onCacheChange, this method will always fire first.
A callback that is called when the cached entry expires.
const fn = (item: string) => item;
const logKey = (key: Key<string>) => console.log(key);
const memoized = moize(fn, { maxAge: 10000, onExpire: logKey });
If you return
false from this method, it will prevent the key's removal and refresh the expiration in the same vein as
updateExpire based on
maxAge:
const fn = (item: string) => item;
let expirationAttempts = 0;
const limitExpirationAttempts = (key: Key<string>) => {
expirationAttempts += 1;
return expirationAttempts < 2;
};
const memoized = moize(fn, {
maxAge: 10000,
onExpire: limitExpirationAttempts,
});
memoized('one'); // will expire key after 30 seconds, or 3 expiration attempts
NOTE: You must set a
maxAge for this option to take effect.
defaults to function name and file/line location
Name to use as unique identifier for the function when collecting statistics.
moize.collectStats();
const fn = (item: string) => item;
const memoized = moize(fn, { profileName: 'my fancy identity' });
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.profile.
const memoized = moize.profile('profile-name')(fn);
NOTE: You must be collecting statistics for this option to take effect.
defaults to serializeArguments in utils.js
Method used in place of the internal serializer when serializing the parameters for cache key comparison. The function accepts a single argument, the
Array of
args, and must also return an
Array.
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => [one, two];
const customSerializer = (args: string[]) => [JSON.stringify(args[0])];
const memoized = moize(fn, {
isSerialized: true,
serializer,
});
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.serializeWith.
const memoized = moize.serializeWith(customSerializer)(fn);
NOTE: You must set
isSerialized for this option to take effect.
Transform the arguments passed before it is used as a key. The function accepts a single argument, the
Array of
args, and must also return an
Array.
const fn = (one: string | null, two: string | null, three: string | null) => [
two,
three,
];
const ignoreFirstArg = (args: (string | null)[]) => args.slice(1);
const moized = moize(fn, { transformArgs: ignoreFirstArg });
moize('one', 'two', 'three');
moize(null, 'two', 'three'); // pulled from cache
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.transformArgs.
const memoized = moize.transformArgs(argTransformer)(fn);
If
transformArgs is combined with either
maxArgs or
serialize, the following order is used:
maxArgs (if applicable)
transformArgs
serializer (if applicable)
If you want to update the cache for a given key instead of leverage the value currently stored in cache.
const fn = (item: string) => item;
let lastUpdate = Date.now();
const memoized = moize(fn, {
updateCacheForKey([item]: [string]) {
const now = Date.now();
const last = lastUpdated;
lastUpdate = now;
// its been more than 5 minutes since last update
return last + 300000 < now;
},
});
memoized('one');
memoized('one'); // pulled from cache
// 5 minutes later
memoized('one'); // re-calls method and updates cache
This is also available via the shortcut method of
moize.updateCacheForKey.
const memoized = moize.updateCacheForKey(shouldCacheUpdate)(fn);
When a
maxAge is set, clear the scheduled expiration of the key when that key is retrieved, setting a new expiration based on the most recent retrieval from cache.
const fn = (item: string) => item;
const MAX_AGE = 1000 * 60 * 5; // five minutes
const memoized = moize(fn, { maxAge: MAX_AGE, updateExpire: true });
memoized('one');
setTimeout(() => {
/**
* hits cache, which updates the expire to be 5 minutes
* from this run instead of the first
*/
memoized('one');
}, 1000 * 60);
Pre-applies the
isDeepEqual option.
import moize from 'moize';
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => `${one} ${two}`;
export default moize.deep(fn);
Pre-applies the
maxSize option with
Infinity.
import moize from 'moize';
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => `${one} ${two}`;
export default moize.infinite(fn);
NOTE: This mimics default behavior of
moize prior to version 6.
Pre-applies the
matchesArg option as a curriable method.
import moize from 'moize';
const isEqualOrFoo = (cacheKeyArg: string, keyArg: string) =>
cacheKeyArg === keyArg || keyArg === 'one';
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => `${one} ${two}`;
export default moize.matchesArg(isEqualOrFoo)(fn);
Pre-applies the
matchesKey option as a curriable method.
import moize from 'moize';
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => `${one} ${two}`;
const isEqualOrHasFoo = (cacheKey: Key<string>, key: Key<string>) =>
key.every((keyArg, index) => keyArg === cacheKey[index]) ||
key.some((keyArg) => keyArg === 'one');
export default moize.matchesKey(isEqualOrHasFoo)(fn);
Pre-applies the
maxAge option as a curriable method.
import moize from 'moize';
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => `${one} ${two}`;
export default moize.maxAge(5000)(fn);
Pre-applies the
maxArgs option as a curriable method.
import moize from 'moize';
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => `${one} ${two}`;
export default moize.maxArgs(1)(fn);
Pre-applies the
maxSize option as a curriable method.
import moize from 'moize';
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => `${one} ${two}`;
export default moize.maxSize(5)(fn);
Pre-applies the
isPromise and
updateExpire options. The
updateExpire option does nothing if
maxAge is not also applied, but ensures that the expiration begins at the resolution of the promise rather than the instantiation of it.
import moize from 'moize';
const fn = async (one: string, two: Record<string, any>) =>
await someApiCall(one, two);
export default moize.promise(fn);
NOTE: If you do not want the promise to update its expiration when the cache is hit, then you should use the
isPromise option directly instead.
Pre-applies the
isReact) option for memoizing functional components in React.
Key comparisons are based on a shallow equal comparison of both props and legacy context.
import moize from 'moize';
type Props = {
one: string;
two: number;
};
const Component = ({ one, two }: Props) => (
<div>
{one} {two}
</div>
);
export default moize.react(Component);
NOTE: This method will not operate with components made via the
class instantiation, as they do not offer the same referential transparency.
Pre-applies the
isSerialized option.
import moize from 'moize';
const fn = (one: Record<string, any>, two: Record<string, any>) => ({
one,
two,
});
export default moize.serialize(fn);
NOTE: If you want to provide a custom
serializer, you should use
moize.serializeWith:
moize.serializeWith(customSerializer)(fn);
Pre-applies the
isSerialized and
serializer options.
import moize from 'moize';
const fn = (one: Record<string, any>, two: Record<string, any>) => ({
one,
two,
});
export default moize.serializeWith(JSON.stringify)(fn);
NOTE: If you want to use the default
serializer, you should use
moize.serialize:
moize.serialize(customSerializer)(fn);
Pre-applies the
isShallowEqual option.
import moize from 'moize';
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => `${one} ${two}`;
export default moize.shallow(fn);
Pre-applies the
transformArgs option.
import moize from 'moize';
const fn = ([one, two]: string[]) => [`${one} ${two}`];
export default moize.transformArgs(fn);
Pre-applies the
updateCacheForKey option.
import moize from 'moize';
let lastUpdated = Date.now();
const fn = () => {
const now = Date.now();
const last = lastUpdated;
lastUpdate = now;
// its been more than 5 minutes since last update
return last + 300000 < now;
};
export default moize.updateCacheForKey(fn);
If you are using React 16.8+ and are using hooks, you can easily create a custom
useMoize hook for your project:
import { useRef } from 'react';
export function useMoize(fn, args, options) {
const moizedFnRef = useRef(moize(fn, options));
return moizedFnRef.current(...args);
}
Which can then be used as such:
import React from 'react';
import { useMoize } from './moize-hooks';
function MyComponent({ first, second, object }) {
// standard usage
const sum = useMoize((a, b) => a + b, [first, second]);
// with options
const deepSum = useMoize((obj) => obj.a + obj.b, [object], {
isDeepEqual: true,
});
return (
<div>
Sum of {first} and {second} is {sum}. Sum of {object.a} and{' '}
{object.b} is {deepSum}.
</div>
);
}
Naturally you can tweak as needed for your project (default options, option-specific hooks, etc).
NOTE: This is very similar to
useCallback built-in hook, with two main differences:
options passed to
moize)
In both
useCallback and
useMemo, the array is a list of dependencies which determine whether the funciton is called. These can be different than the arguments, although in general practice they are equivalent. The decision to use them directly was both for this common use-case reasons, but also because the implementation complexity would have increased substantially if not.
Starting with version
2.3.0, you can compose
moize methods. This will create a new memoized method with the original function that shallowly merges the options of the two setups. Example:
import moize from 'moize';
const Component = (props: Record<string, any>) => <div {...props} />;
// memoizing with react, as since 2.0.0
const MemoizedFoo = moize.react(Component);
// creating a separately-memoized method that has maxSize of 5
const LastFiveFoo = moize.maxSize(5)(MemoizedFoo);
You can also create an options-first curriable version of
moize if you only pass the options:
import moize from 'moize';
// creates a function that will memoize what is passed
const limitedSerializedMoize = moize({ maxSize: 5, serialize: true });
const getWord = (bird) => `${bird} is the word`;
const moizedGetWord = limitedSerializedMoize(getWord);
You can also combine all of these options with
moize.compose to create
moize wrappers with pre-defined options.
import moize from 'moize';
// creates a moizer that will have the options of
// {isReact: true, maxAge: 5000, maxSize: 5}
const superLimitedReactMoize = moize.compose(
moize.react,
moize.maxSize(5),
moize.maxAge(5000)
);
As-of version 5, you can collect statistics of moize to determine if your cached methods are effective.
import moize from 'moize';
moize.collectStats();
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => [one, two];
const moized = moize(fn);
moized('one', 'two');
moized('one', 'two');
moized.getStats(); // {"calls": 2, "hits": 1, "usage": "50%"}
NOTE: It is recommended not to activate this in production, as it will have a performance decrease.
Cear statistics on
moized functions.
moize.clearStats(); // clears all stats
moize.clearStats('profile-name'); // clears stats only for 'profile-name'
Set whether collecting statistics on
moized functions.
moize.collectStats(true); // start collecting stats
moize.collectStats(); // same as passing true
moize.collectStats(false); // stop collecting stats
Get the statistics for a specific function, or globally.
moize.collectStats();
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => [one, two];
const moized = moize(fn);
const otherFn = (one: string[]) => one.slice(0, 1);
const otherMoized = moize(otherFn, { profileName: 'otherMoized' });
moized('one', 'two');
moized('one', 'two');
moized.getStats(); // {"calls": 2, "hits": 1, "usage": "50%"}
otherMoized(['three']);
moize.getStats('otherMoized'); // {"calls": 1, "hits": 0, "usage": "0%"}
moize.getStats();
/*
{
"calls": 3,
"hits": 1,
"profiles": {
"fn at Object..src/utils.js (http://localhost:3000/app.js:153:68)": {
"calls": 2,
"hits": 1,
"usage": "50%"
},
"otherMoized": {
"calls": 1,
"hits": 0,
"usage": "0%"
}
},
"usage": "33.3333%"
}
*/
Are statistics being collected on memoization usage.
moize.collectStats(true);
moize.isCollectingStats(); // true
moize.collectStats(false);
moize.isCollectingStats(); // false
Is the function passed a moized function.
const fn = () => {};
const moizedFn = moize(fn);
moize.isMoized(fn); // false
moize.isMoized(moizedFn); // true
The cache is available on the
moized function as a property, and while it is not recommended to modify it directly, that option is available for edge cases.
The shape of the
cache is as follows:
type Cache = {
keys: any[][];
size: number;
values: any[];
};
Regardless of how the key is transformed, it is always stored as an array (if the value returned is not an array, it is coalesced to one).
NOTE: The order of
keys and
values should always align, so be aware when manually manipulating the cache that you need to manually keep in sync any changes to those arrays.
The
cache is mutated internally for performance reasons, so logging out the cache at a specific step in the workflow may not give you the information you need. As such, to help with debugging you can request the
cacheSnapshot, which has the same shape as the
cache but is a shallow clone of each property for persistence.
There are also convenience methods provided on the
moized function which allow for programmatic manipulation of the cache.
This will manually add the value at key in cache if key does not already exist. key should be an
Array of values, meant to reflect the arguments passed to the method.
// single parameter is straightforward
const memoized = moize((item: string) => item: string);
memoized.add(['one'], 'two');
// pulls from cache
memoized('one');
NOTE: This will only add
keys that do not exist in the cache, and will do nothing if the
key already exists. If you want to update keys that already exist, use
update.
This will clear all values in the cache, resetting it to an empty state.
const memoized = moize((item: string) => item);
memoized.clear();
Returns the value in cache if the key matches, else returns
undefined. key should be an
Array of values, meant to reflect the arguments passed to the method.
const memoized = moize((one: string, two: string) => [one, two);
memoized('one', 'two');
console.log(memoized.get(['one', 'two'])); // ["one","two"]
console.log(memoized.get(['two', 'three'])); // undefined
Returns the statistics for the function.
moize.collectStats();
const memoized = moize((one: string, two: string) => [one, two);
memoized('one', 'two');
memoized('one', 'two');
console.log(memoized.getStats()); // {"calls": 2, "hits": 1, "usage": "50%"}
NOTE: You must be collecting statistics for this to be populated.
This will return
true if a cache entry exists for the key passed, else will return
false. key should be an
Array of values, meant to reflect the arguments passed to the method.
const memoized = moize((one: string, two: string) => [one, two]);
memoized('one', 'two');
console.log(memoized.has(['one', 'two'])); // true
console.log(memoized.has(['two', 'three'])); // false
This will return a list of the current keys in
cache.
const memoized = moize.maxSize(2)((item: any) => item);
memoized('one');
memoized({ two: 'three' });
const keys = memoized.keys(); // [['one'], [{two: 'three'}]]
This will remove the provided key from cache. key should be an
Array of values, meant to reflect the arguments passed to the method.
const memoized = moize((item: { one: string }) => item);
const arg = { one: 'one' };
memoized(arg);
memoized.remove([arg]);
// will re-execute, as it is no longer in cache
memoized(arg);
NOTE: This will only remove
keys that exist in the cache, and will do nothing if the
key does not exist.
This will manually update the value at key in cache if key exists. key should be an
Array of values, meant to reflect the arguments passed to the method.
// single parameter is straightforward
const memoized = moize((item: string) => item);
memoized.add(['one'], 'two');
// pulls from cache
memoized('one');
NOTE: This will only update
keys that exist in the cache, and will do nothing if the
key does not exist. If you want to add keys that do not already exist, use
add.
This will return a list of the current values in
cache.
const memoized = moize.maxSize(2)((item: string | { two: string }) => ({
item,
}));
memoized('one');
memoized({ two: 'three' });
const values = memoized.values(); // [{item: 'one'}, {item: {two: 'three'}}]
All values provided are the number of operations per second calculated by the Benchmark suite, where a higher value is better. Each benchmark was performed using the default configuration of the library, with a fibonacci calculation based on a starting parameter of
35, using single and multiple parameters with different object types. The results were averaged to determine overall speed across possible usage.
NOTE:
lodash,
ramda, and
underscore do not support mulitple-parameter memoization without use of a
resolver function. For consistency in comparison, each use the same
resolver that returns the result of
JSON.stringify on the arguments.
|Name
|Overall (average)
|Single (average)
|Multiple (average)
|single primitive
|single array
|single object
|multiple primitive
|multiple array
|multiple object
|moize
|71,177,801
|98,393,482
|43,962,121
|139,808,786
|97,571,202
|57,800,460
|44,509,528
|44,526,039
|42,850,796
|lru-memoize
|48,391,839
|64,270,849
|32,512,830
|77,863,436
|59,876,764
|55,072,348
|29,917,027
|33,308,028
|34,313,435
|mem
|42,348,320
|83,158,473
|1,538,166
|128,731,510
|73,473,478
|47,270,433
|2,012,120
|1,565,253
|1,037,126
|fast-memoize
|33,145,713
|64,942,152
|1,349,274
|190,677,799
|2,149,467
|1,999,192
|1,718,229
|1,297,911
|1,031,683
|lodash
|25,700,293
|49,941,573
|1,459,013
|67,513,655
|48,874,559
|33,436,506
|1,861,982
|1,402,532
|1,112,527
|memoizee
|21,546,499
|27,447,855
|15,645,143
|29,701,124
|27,294,197
|25,348,244
|15,359,792
|15,855,421
|15,720,217
|ramda
|18,804,380
|35,919,033
|1,689,727
|101,557,928
|1,895,956
|4,303,215
|2,305,025
|1,597,131
|1,167,025
|memoizerific
|6,745,058
|7,382,030
|6,108,086
|8,488,885
|6,427,832
|7,229,375
|5,772,461
|6,278,344
|6,273,453
|underscore
|6,701,695
|11,698,265
|1,705,126
|18,249,423
|4,695,658
|12,149,714
|2,310,412
|1,630,769
|1,174,197
|addy-osmani
|4,926,732
|6,370,152
|3,483,311
|12,506,809
|3,568,399
|3,035,249
|6,898,542
|2,009,089
|1,542,304
moize is fairly small (about 3.7KB when minified and gzipped), however it provides a large number of configuration options to satisfy a number of edge cases. If filesize is a concern, you may consider using
micro-memoize. This is the memoization library that powers
moize under-the-hood, and will handle most common use cases at 1/4 the size of
moize.
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available:
benchmark => run the benchmark suite pitting
moize against other libraries in common use-cases
benchmark:alternative => run the benchmark suite for alternative forms of caching
benchmark:array => run the benchmark suite for memoized methods using single and multiple
array parameters
benchmark:object => run the benchmark suite for memoized methods using single and multiple
object parameters
benchmark:primitive => run the benchmark suite for memoized methods using single and multiple
object parameters
benchmark:react => run the benchmark suite for memoized React components
build => run rollup to build the distributed files in
dist
clean:dist => run
rimraf on the
dist folder
clean:docs => run
rimraf on the
docs folder
clean:mjs => run
rimraf on the
mjs folder
copy:mjs => run
clean:mjs and the
es-to-mjs script
copy:types => copy internal types to be available for consumer
dev => run webpack dev server to run example app (playground!)
dist => runs
clean:dist and
build
docs => runs
clean:docs and builds the docs via
jsdoc
flow => runs
flow check on the files in
src
lint => runs ESLint against all files in the
src folder
lint:fix => runs
lint, fixing any errors if possible
test => run
jest test functions with
NODE_ENV=test
test:coverage => run
test but with code coverage
test:watch => run
test, but with persistent watcher
typecheck => run
tsc against source code to validate TypeScript