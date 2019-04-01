Wirecard SDK Node

The easiest way and fastest way to integrate Wirecard to your Node application Node.js module to integrate Wirecard v2 and subscriptions API

Summary

Installing

Npm:

npm install moip-sdk-node --save

Getting started

Prerequisite - Create an app (access token)

const moip = require ( 'moip-sdk-node' ).default({ accessToken : 'your-access-token' , production : false })

If you are using import syntax:

import moipSdk from 'moip-sdk-node' const moip = moipSdk({ accessToken : 'your-access-token' , production : false })

To authenticate using Basic authorization, you can pass a token and key as an argument instead of accessToken .

Moip v2 Examples

Customers

Create

moip.customer.create({ ownId : '1521656695' , fullname : 'Jose Silva' , email : 'jose_silva0@email.com' , birthDate : '1988-12-30' , taxDocument : { type : 'CPF' , number : '22222222222' }, phone : { countryCode : '55' , areaCode : '11' , number : '66778899' }, shippingAddress : { city : 'Sao Paulo' , complement : '8' , district : 'Itaim' , street : 'Avenida Faria Lima' , streetNumber : '2927' , zipCode : '01234000' , state : 'SP' , country : 'BRA' } }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get

moip.customer.getOne(customerId) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Query

const queryObj = { limit : 14 , offset : 0 } moip.customer.query(queryObj) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Add a credit card to a Customer

moip.customer.createCreditCard(customerId, { method : "CREDIT_CARD" , creditCard : { expirationMonth : "05" , expirationYear : "22" , number : "5555666677778884" , cvc : "123" , holder : { fullname : "Jose Portador da Silva" , birthdate : "1988-12-30" , taxDocument : { type : "CPF" , number : "33333333333" }, phone : { countryCode : "55" , areaCode : "11" , number : "66778899" } } } }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Remove a credit card from a Customer

moip.customer.removeCreditCard(creditcardId) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get all

moip.customer.getAll() .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Orders

Create

moip.order.create({ ownId : '1521656695' , amount : { currency : 'BRL' , subtotals : { shipping : 1000 } }, items : [{ product : 'Descrição do pedido' , quantity : 1 , detail : 'Mais info...' , price : 1000 }], customer : { ownId : '1521656726' , fullname : 'Jose Silva' , email : 'jose_silva0@email.com' , birthDate : '1988-12-30' , taxDocument : { type : 'CPF' , number : '22222222222' }, phone : { countryCode : '55' , areaCode : '11' , number : '66778899' }, shippingAddress : { street : 'Avenida Faria Lima' , streetNumber : 2927 , complement : 8 , district : 'Itaim' , city : 'Sao Paulo' , state : 'SP' , country : 'BRA' , zipCode : '01234000' } } }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get

moip.order.getOne( 'ORD-SFGB23X8WAVQ' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Query

const objQuery = { limit : 15 , offset : 0 , filters : { status : { in : 'PAID,WAITING' } } } moip.order.query(objQuery) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get all

moip.order.getAll() .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).then( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Payments

Create a credit card payment (using credit card hash)

moip.payment.create( 'ORD-SFGB23X8WAVQ' , { installmentCount : 1 , fundingInstrument : { method : 'CREDIT_CARD' , creditCard : { hash : 'Credit Card HASH -> generated using the JS encryption SDK' , holder : { fullname : 'Jose Santos' , birthdate : '1980-01-02' , taxDocument : { type : 'CPF' , number : '12345679891' }, phone : { countryCode : '55' , areaCode : '11' , number : '25112511' } } } } }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Create a Boleto payment

moip.payment.create( 'ORD-SFGB23X8WAVQ' , { installmentCount : 1 , fundingInstrument : { method : "BOLETO" , boleto : { expirationDate : "2017-09-30" , instructionLines : { first : "Primeira linha do boleto" , second : "Segunda linha do boleto" , third : "Terceira linha do boleto" }, logoUri : "https://sualoja.com.br/logo.jpg" } } }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Create a payment with pre-authorization

To create a payment with pre-authorization you only have to add a delayCapture attribute to any payment method (credit card, boleto or online bank debit). See the example below with a credit card payment:

moip.payment.create( 'ORD-SFGB23X8WAVQ' , { installmentCount : 1 , delayCapture : true , fundingInstrument : { method : 'CREDIT_CARD' , creditCard : { hash : 'Credit Card HASH -> generated using the JS encryption SDK' , holder : { fullname : 'Jose Santos' , birthdate : '1980-01-02' , taxDocument : { type : 'CPF' , number : '12345679891' }, phone : { countryCode : '55' , areaCode : '11' , number : '25112511' } } } } }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Create a payment with escrow

To create a payment with escrow you only have to add the node escrow with an attribute description :

moip.payment.create( 'ORD-SFGB23X8WAVQ' , { installmentCount : 1 , escrow : { description : 'Teste escrow' }, fundingInstrument : { method : 'CREDIT_CARD' , creditCard : { hash : 'Credit Card HASH -> generated using the JS encryption SDK' , holder : { fullname : 'Jose Santos' , birthdate : '1980-01-02' , taxDocument : { type : 'CPF' , number : '12345679891' }, phone : { countryCode : '55' , areaCode : '11' , number : '25112511' } } } } }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Capturing a payment with pre-authorization

moip.payment.preAuthorizationCapture( 'PAY-6PYBC8E93M2L' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Canceling a payment with pre-authorization

moip.payment.preAuthorizationCancel( 'PAY-6PYBC8E93M2L' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Releasing the escrow

moip.escrow.release( 'ECW-6SCRX0LE4PPW' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get (details of a payment)

moip.payment.getOne( 'PAY-6PYBC8E93M2L' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Refunds

Create a payment refund

moip.payment.refunds.create( 'PAY-3GALBSZIUSBE' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Create a payment partial refund

moip.payment.refunds.create( 'PAY-3GALBSZIUSBE' , { amount : 100 }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Create an order refund

moip.order.refunds.create( 'ORD-4GALBSZIUSBE' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get Refund

moip.refund.get( 'REF-1HI7RBLWH0CZ' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

List Payment Refunds

moip.payment.refunds.get( 'PAY-3GALBSZIUSBE' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

List Order Refunds

moip.order.refunds.get( 'ORD-4GALBSZIUSBE' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Notification Preferences

Create

moip.notification.create({ events : [ 'ORDER.*' , 'PAYMENT.AUTHORIZED' , 'PAYMENT.CANCELLED' ], target : 'https://requestb.in/17ndz451' , media : 'WEBHOOK' }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get

moip.notification.getOne( 'NPR-1231231231' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) })

Remove

moip.notification.remove( 'NPR-1231231231' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) })

Get all

moip.notification.getAll() .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) })

Wirecard Connect

Ask for OAuth permission

To ask for OAuth permission for a merchant, you need to redirect them to a page in which they will log in with their Moip credentials to authorize your access to their account.

The complete list of available scopes for permission is available in our official documentation here.

moip.connect.getAuthorizeUrl({ clientId : 'APP-XXXXXXXXXXXX' , redirectUri : 'https://url_registered.in.yourapp' , scopes : [ 'RECEIVE_FUNDS' , 'REFUND' ] }).then( ( url ) => { console .log(url) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Generate access token OAuth

Once the merchant has given you permission, you need to generate their access token from the code returned to your redirect_uri .

moip.connect.generateToken({ clientId : 'APP-XXXXXXXXXXXX' , redirectUri : 'https://url_registered.in.yourapp' , clientSecret : 'the secret token returned when you created your APP' , grantType : 'authorization_code' , code : 'the code returned to your redirect_uri after seller authorized' }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Multiorder

Create Multiorder

moip.multiorder.create({ ownId : 'your_own_id' , orders : [ { ownId : 'your_own_id' , amount : { currency : 'BRL' , subtotals : { shipping : 2000 } }, items : [ { product : 'Camisa Verde e Amarelo - Brasil' , quantity : 1 , detail : 'Seleção Brasileira' , price : 2000 } ], customer : { fullname : 'Joao Sousa' , email : 'joao.sousa@email.com' , birthDate : '1988-12-30' , taxDocument : { type : 'CPF' , number : '22222222222' }, phone : { countryCode : '55' , areaCode : '11' , number : '66778899' }, shippingAddress : { street : 'Avenida Faria Lima' , streetNumber : 2927 , complement : 8 , district : 'Itaim' , city : 'Sao Paulo' , state : 'SP' , country : 'BRA' , zipCode : '01234000' } }, receivers : [ { type : 'PRIMARY' , moipAccount : { id : 'MPA-VB5OGTVPCI52' } } ] }, { ownId : 'your_own_id' , amount : { currency : 'BRL' , subtotals : { shipping : 3000 } }, items : [ { product : 'Camisa Preta - Alemanha' , quantity : 1 , detail : 'Camiseta da Copa 2014' , price : 1000 } ], customer : { fullname : 'Joao Sousa' , email : 'joao.sousa@email.com' , birthDate : '1988-12-30' , taxDocument : { type : 'CPF' , number : '22222222222' }, phone : { countryCode : '55' , areaCode : '11' , number : '66778899' }, shippingAddress : { street : 'Avenida Faria Lima' , streetNumber : 2927 , complement : 8 , district : 'Itaim' , city : 'Sao Paulo' , state : 'SP' , country : 'BRA' , zipCode : '01234000' } }, receivers : [ { type : 'PRIMARY' , moipAccount : { id : 'MPA-IFYRB1HBL73Z' } }, { type : 'SECONDARY' , feePayor : false , moipAccount : { id : 'MPA-KQB1QFWS6QNM' }, amount : { fixed : 55 } } ] } ] }) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get Multiorder

moip.multiorder.getOne( 'MOR-NUU8VMJ0QPUP' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Multipayment

Create Multipayment

moip.multipayment.create( 'MOR-NUU8VMJ0QPUP' , { installmentCount : 1 , fundingInstrument : { method : 'CREDIT_CARD' , creditCard : { hash : 'Credit Card HASH -> generated using the JS encryption SDK' , holder : { fullname : 'Jose Santos' , birthdate : '1980-01-02' , taxDocument : { type : 'CPF' , number : '12345679891' }, phone : { countryCode : '55' , areaCode : '11' , number : '25112511' } } } } }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get Multipayment

moip.multipayment.getOne( 'MPY-6W6DILA4BZ1X' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Account

Create

moip.account.create({ email : { address : "dev.moip@labs.moip.com.br" }, person : { name : "Runscope" , lastName : "Random 9123" , taxDocument : { type : "CPF" , number : "123.456.798-91" }, identityDocument : { type : "RG" , number : "434322344" , issuer : "SSP" , issueDate : "2000-12-12" }, birthDate : "1990-01-01" , phone : { countryCode : "55" , areaCode : "11" , number : "965213244" }, address : { street : "Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima" , streetNumber : "2927" , district : "Itaim" , zipCode : "01234-000" , city : "São Paulo" , state : "SP" , country : "BRA" } }, type : "MERCHANT" , transparentAccount : false }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get

moip.account.getOne(accountId) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Check Existence

Verify if an account already exists through the e-mail or tax document

moip.account.exists({ email : 'integracao@labs.moip.com.br' }).then( () => { console .log( 'If here, the account exists' ) }).catch( () => { console .log( 'If here, the account does not exist' ) })

Bank Account

Create

moip.bankAccount.create(moipAccountId, { bankNumber : "237" , agencyNumber : "12345" , agencyCheckNumber : "0" , accountNumber : "12345678" , accountCheckNumber : "7" , type : "CHECKING" , holder : { taxDocument : { type : "CPF" , number : "622.134.533-22" }, fullname : "Demo Moip" } }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) })

Get

moip.bankAccount.getOne(bankAccountId) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get all

moip.bankAccount.getAll(moipAccountId) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Remove

moip.bankAccount.remove(bankAccountId) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Balance

Get balance

moip.balance.getOne() .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Transfers

Create transfer

moip.transfer.create({ amount : 500 , transferInstrument : { method : "BANK_ACCOUNT" , bankAccount : { type : "CHECKING" , bankNumber : 1 , agencyNumber : 1111 , agencyCheckNumber : 2 , accountNumber : 9999 , accountCheckNumber : 8 , holder : { fullname : "Nome do Portador" , taxDocument : { type : "CPF" , number : "22222222222" } } } } }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) })

Get transfer

moip.transfer.getOne(transferId) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get all transfers

moip.transfer.getAll() .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Webhooks

Get

moip.webhook.getOne(webhookId) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Query

const queryObj = { limit : 4 , offset : 0 , event : 'ORDER.CREATED' resourceId : 'the_resource_id' } moip.webhook.query(queryObj) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

Get all

moip.webhook.getAll() .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.body) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) })

