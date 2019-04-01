The easiest way and fastest way to integrate Wirecard to your Node application Node.js module to integrate Wirecard v2 and subscriptions API
Summary
Npm:
npm install moip-sdk-node --save
Prerequisite - Create an app (access token)
const moip = require('moip-sdk-node').default({
accessToken: 'your-access-token',
// token: 'your-token',
// key: 'your-key',
production: false
})
If you are using import syntax:
import moipSdk from 'moip-sdk-node'
const moip = moipSdk({
accessToken: 'your-access-token',
// token: 'your-token',
// key: 'your-key',
production: false
})
To authenticate using Basic authorization, you can pass a
token and
key as an argument instead of
accessToken.
moip.customer.create({
ownId: '1521656695',
fullname: 'Jose Silva',
email: 'jose_silva0@email.com',
birthDate: '1988-12-30',
taxDocument: {
type: 'CPF',
number: '22222222222'
},
phone: {
countryCode: '55',
areaCode: '11',
number: '66778899'
},
shippingAddress: {
city: 'Sao Paulo',
complement: '8',
district: 'Itaim',
street: 'Avenida Faria Lima',
streetNumber: '2927',
zipCode: '01234000',
state: 'SP',
country: 'BRA'
}
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.customer.getOne(customerId)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// query example
// See https://dev.moip.com.br/reference#filtros-de-busca
const queryObj = {
limit: 14,
offset: 0
}
moip.customer.query(queryObj)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.customer.createCreditCard(customerId, {
method: "CREDIT_CARD",
creditCard: {
expirationMonth: "05",
expirationYear: "22",
number: "5555666677778884",
cvc: "123",
holder: {
fullname: "Jose Portador da Silva",
birthdate: "1988-12-30",
taxDocument: {
type: "CPF",
number: "33333333333"
},
phone: {
countryCode: "55",
areaCode: "11",
number: "66778899"
}
}
}
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.customer.removeCreditCard(creditcardId)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.customer.getAll()
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.order.create({
ownId: '1521656695',
amount: {
currency: 'BRL',
subtotals: {
shipping: 1000
}
},
items: [{
product: 'Descrição do pedido',
quantity: 1,
detail: 'Mais info...',
price: 1000
}],
customer: {
ownId: '1521656726',
fullname: 'Jose Silva',
email: 'jose_silva0@email.com',
birthDate: '1988-12-30',
taxDocument: {
type: 'CPF',
number: '22222222222'
},
phone: {
countryCode: '55',
areaCode: '11',
number: '66778899'
},
shippingAddress: {
street: 'Avenida Faria Lima',
streetNumber: 2927,
complement: 8,
district: 'Itaim',
city: 'Sao Paulo',
state: 'SP',
country: 'BRA',
zipCode: '01234000'
}
}
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.order.getOne('ORD-SFGB23X8WAVQ')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// query example
// See https://dev.moip.com.br/reference#filtros-de-busca
const objQuery = {
limit: 15,
offset: 0,
filters: {
status: {
in: 'PAID,WAITING'
}
}
}
moip.order.query(objQuery)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.order.getAll()
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).then((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.payment.create('ORD-SFGB23X8WAVQ', {
installmentCount: 1,
fundingInstrument: {
method: 'CREDIT_CARD',
creditCard: {
hash: 'Credit Card HASH -> generated using the JS encryption SDK',
holder: {
fullname: 'Jose Santos',
birthdate: '1980-01-02',
taxDocument: {
type: 'CPF',
number: '12345679891'
},
phone: {
countryCode: '55',
areaCode: '11',
number: '25112511'
}
}
}
}
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.payment.create('ORD-SFGB23X8WAVQ', {
installmentCount: 1,
fundingInstrument: {
method: "BOLETO",
boleto: {
expirationDate: "2017-09-30",
instructionLines: {
first: "Primeira linha do boleto",
second: "Segunda linha do boleto",
third: "Terceira linha do boleto"
},
logoUri: "https://sualoja.com.br/logo.jpg"
}
}
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
To create a payment with pre-authorization you only have to add a
delayCapture attribute to any payment method (credit card, boleto or online bank debit). See the example below with a credit card payment:
moip.payment.create('ORD-SFGB23X8WAVQ', {
installmentCount: 1,
delayCapture: true,
fundingInstrument: {
method: 'CREDIT_CARD',
creditCard: {
hash: 'Credit Card HASH -> generated using the JS encryption SDK',
holder: {
fullname: 'Jose Santos',
birthdate: '1980-01-02',
taxDocument: {
type: 'CPF',
number: '12345679891'
},
phone: {
countryCode: '55',
areaCode: '11',
number: '25112511'
}
}
}
}
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
To create a payment with escrow you only have to add the node
escrow with an attribute
description:
moip.payment.create('ORD-SFGB23X8WAVQ', {
installmentCount: 1,
escrow: {
description: 'Teste escrow'
},
fundingInstrument: {
method: 'CREDIT_CARD',
creditCard: {
hash: 'Credit Card HASH -> generated using the JS encryption SDK',
holder: {
fullname: 'Jose Santos',
birthdate: '1980-01-02',
taxDocument: {
type: 'CPF',
number: '12345679891'
},
phone: {
countryCode: '55',
areaCode: '11',
number: '25112511'
}
}
}
}
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.payment.preAuthorizationCapture('PAY-6PYBC8E93M2L')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.payment.preAuthorizationCancel('PAY-6PYBC8E93M2L')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.escrow.release('ECW-6SCRX0LE4PPW')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.payment.getOne('PAY-6PYBC8E93M2L')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.payment.refunds.create('PAY-3GALBSZIUSBE')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.payment.refunds.create('PAY-3GALBSZIUSBE', {
amount: 100
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.order.refunds.create('ORD-4GALBSZIUSBE')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.refund.get('REF-1HI7RBLWH0CZ')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.payment.refunds.get('PAY-3GALBSZIUSBE')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.order.refunds.get('ORD-4GALBSZIUSBE')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.notification.create({
events: [
'ORDER.*',
'PAYMENT.AUTHORIZED',
'PAYMENT.CANCELLED'
],
target: 'https://requestb.in/17ndz451',
media: 'WEBHOOK'
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.notification.getOne('NPR-1231231231')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
moip.notification.remove('NPR-1231231231')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
moip.notification.getAll()
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
To ask for OAuth permission for a merchant, you need to redirect them to a page in which they will log in with their Moip credentials to authorize your access to their account.
The complete list of available scopes for permission is available in our official documentation here.
moip.connect.getAuthorizeUrl({
clientId: 'APP-XXXXXXXXXXXX',
redirectUri: 'https://url_registered.in.yourapp',
scopes: ['RECEIVE_FUNDS', 'REFUND']
}).then((url) => {
console.log(url)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
Once the merchant has given you permission, you need to generate their
access token from the code returned to your
redirect_uri.
moip.connect.generateToken({
clientId: 'APP-XXXXXXXXXXXX',
redirectUri: 'https://url_registered.in.yourapp',
clientSecret: 'the secret token returned when you created your APP',
grantType: 'authorization_code',
code: 'the code returned to your redirect_uri after seller authorized'
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.multiorder.create({
ownId: 'your_own_id',
orders: [
{
ownId: 'your_own_id',
amount: {
currency: 'BRL',
subtotals: {
shipping: 2000
}
},
items: [
{
product: 'Camisa Verde e Amarelo - Brasil',
quantity: 1,
detail: 'Seleção Brasileira',
price: 2000
}
],
customer: {
fullname: 'Joao Sousa',
email: 'joao.sousa@email.com',
birthDate: '1988-12-30',
taxDocument: {
type: 'CPF',
number: '22222222222'
},
phone: {
countryCode: '55',
areaCode: '11',
number: '66778899'
},
shippingAddress: {
street: 'Avenida Faria Lima',
streetNumber: 2927,
complement: 8,
district: 'Itaim',
city: 'Sao Paulo',
state: 'SP',
country: 'BRA',
zipCode: '01234000'
}
},
receivers: [
{
type: 'PRIMARY',
moipAccount: {
id: 'MPA-VB5OGTVPCI52'
}
}
]
},
{
ownId: 'your_own_id',
amount: {
currency: 'BRL',
subtotals: {
shipping: 3000
}
},
items: [
{
product: 'Camisa Preta - Alemanha',
quantity: 1,
detail: 'Camiseta da Copa 2014',
price: 1000
}
],
customer: {
fullname: 'Joao Sousa',
email: 'joao.sousa@email.com',
birthDate: '1988-12-30',
taxDocument: {
type: 'CPF',
number: '22222222222'
},
phone: {
countryCode: '55',
areaCode: '11',
number: '66778899'
},
shippingAddress: {
street: 'Avenida Faria Lima',
streetNumber: 2927,
complement: 8,
district: 'Itaim',
city: 'Sao Paulo',
state: 'SP',
country: 'BRA',
zipCode: '01234000'
}
},
receivers: [
{
type: 'PRIMARY',
moipAccount: {
id: 'MPA-IFYRB1HBL73Z'
}
},
{
type: 'SECONDARY',
feePayor: false,
moipAccount: {
id: 'MPA-KQB1QFWS6QNM'
},
amount: {
fixed: 55
}
}
]
}
]
})
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.multiorder.getOne('MOR-NUU8VMJ0QPUP')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.multipayment.create('MOR-NUU8VMJ0QPUP', {
installmentCount: 1,
fundingInstrument: {
method: 'CREDIT_CARD',
creditCard: {
hash: 'Credit Card HASH -> generated using the JS encryption SDK',
holder: {
fullname: 'Jose Santos',
birthdate: '1980-01-02',
taxDocument: {
type: 'CPF',
number: '12345679891'
},
phone: {
countryCode: '55',
areaCode: '11',
number: '25112511'
}
}
}
}
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.multipayment.getOne('MPY-6W6DILA4BZ1X')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.account.create({
email: {
address: "dev.moip@labs.moip.com.br"
},
person: {
name: "Runscope",
lastName: "Random 9123",
taxDocument: {
type: "CPF",
number: "123.456.798-91"
},
identityDocument: {
type : "RG",
number: "434322344",
issuer: "SSP",
issueDate: "2000-12-12"
},
birthDate: "1990-01-01",
phone: {
countryCode: "55",
areaCode: "11",
number: "965213244"
},
address: {
street: "Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima",
streetNumber: "2927",
district: "Itaim",
zipCode: "01234-000",
city: "São Paulo",
state: "SP",
country: "BRA"
}
},
type: "MERCHANT",
transparentAccount: false
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.account.getOne(accountId)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
Verify if an account already exists through the
tax document
moip.account.exists({
email: 'integracao@labs.moip.com.br'
// tax_document: 880.956.367-03
}).then(() => {
console.log('If here, the account exists')
}).catch(() => {
console.log('If here, the account does not exist')
})
moip.bankAccount.create(moipAccountId, {
bankNumber: "237",
agencyNumber: "12345",
agencyCheckNumber: "0",
accountNumber: "12345678",
accountCheckNumber: "7",
type: "CHECKING",
holder: {
taxDocument: {
type: "CPF",
number: "622.134.533-22"
},
fullname: "Demo Moip"
}
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
moip.bankAccount.getOne(bankAccountId)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.bankAccount.getAll(moipAccountId)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.bankAccount.remove(bankAccountId)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.balance.getOne()
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.transfer.create({
amount: 500,
transferInstrument: {
method: "BANK_ACCOUNT",
bankAccount: {
type: "CHECKING",
bankNumber: 1,
agencyNumber: 1111,
agencyCheckNumber: 2,
accountNumber: 9999,
accountCheckNumber: 8,
holder: {
fullname: "Nome do Portador",
taxDocument: {
type: "CPF",
number: "22222222222"
}
}
}
}
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
moip.transfer.getOne(transferId)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.transfer.getAll()
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.webhook.getOne(webhookId)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
//query example
// See https://dev.moip.com.br/reference#consultar-webhook-enviado
const queryObj = {
limit: 4,
offset: 0,
event: 'ORDER.CREATED'
resourceId: 'the_resource_id'
}
moip.webhook.query(queryObj)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
moip.webhook.getAll()
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
Simulating different payment statuses
