Moesif Node.js Middleware

Node.js SDK middleware that automatically logs incoming or outgoing API calls and sends to Moesif for API analytics and monitoring. This SDK supports any Node.js framework including Express, Koa, Nest.js, etc.

Notes

Previously, this NPM package was called moesif-express and has been renamed to moesif-nodejs in 3.0 to reflect support for any Node.js app.

The library can capture both incoming and outgoing API Calls depending on how you configure the SDK (See examples).

To ensure req body is captured, if you use a body parser middleware like body-parser , apply Moesif middleware after it.

How to install

npm install --save moesif-nodejs

How to use

The following shows how import Moesif for an example app using Express

1. Import the module:

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var moesif = require ( 'moesif-nodejs' ); var options = { applicationId : 'Your Moesif Application Id' , logBody : true , identifyUser : function ( req, res ) { if (req.user) { return req.user.id; } return undefined ; }, getSessionToken : function ( req, res ) { return req.headers[ 'Authorization' ]; } }; var moesifMiddleware = moesif(options); moesifMiddleware.startCaptureOutgoing(); app.use(moesifMiddleware);

If you are using babel or newer versions of nodejs, you can using more modern syntax for importing. For example: import moesif from 'moesif-nodejs';

2. Enter Moesif Application Id

Your Moesif Application Id can be found in the Moesif Portal. After signing up for a Moesif account, your Moesif Application Id will be displayed during the onboarding steps.

You can always find your Moesif Application Id at any time by logging into the Moesif Portal, click on the top right menu, and then clicking Installation.

var moesif = require ( 'moesif-nodejs' ); const http = require ( 'http' ); var options = { applicationId : 'Your Application Id' , logBody : true , }; var server = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { moesif(options)(req, res, function ( ) { }); req.on( 'end' , function ( ) { res.write( JSON .stringify({ message : "hello world!" , id : 2 })); res.end(); }); }); server.listen( 8080 );

Configuration options

If you're using Koa framework, you can access the state object via request.state

logBody

Type: Boolean logBody is default to true, set to false to remove logging request and response body to Moesif.

identifyUser

Type: (Request, Response) => String identifyUser is a function that takes express req and res as arguments and returns a userId . This enables Moesif to attribute API requests to individual unique users so you can understand who calling your API. This can be used simultaneously with identifyCompany to track both individual customers and the companies with which they're associated.

options.identifyUser = function ( req, res ) { return req.user.id }

identifyCompany

Type: (Request, Response) => String identifyCompany is a function that takes express req and res as arguments and returns a companyId . If your business is B2B, this enables Moesif to attribute API requests to specific companies or organizations so you can understand which accounts are calling your API. This can be used simultaneously with identifyUser to track both individual customers and the companies with which they're associated.

options.identifyCompany = function ( req, res ) { return req.headers[ 'X-Organization-Id' ] }

getSessionToken

Type: (Request, Response) => String getSessionToken a function that takes express req and res arguments and returns a session token (i.e. such as an API key).

options.getSessionToken = function ( req, res ) { return req.headers[ 'Authorization' ]; }

getApiVersion

Type: (Request, Response) => String getApiVersion is a function that takes a express req and res arguments and returns a string to tag requests with a specific version of your API.

options.getApiVersion = function ( req, res ) { return '1.0.5' }

getMetadata

Type: (Request, Response) => Object getMetadata is a function that takes a express req and res and returns an object that allows you to add custom metadata that will be associated with the req. The metadata must be a simple javascript object that can be converted to JSON. For example, you may want to save a VM instance_id, a trace_id, or a tenant_id with the request.

options.getMetadata = function ( req, res ) { return { foo : 'custom data' , bar : 'another custom data' }; }

skip

Type: (Request, Response) => Boolean skip is a function that takes a express req and res arguments and returns true if the event should be skipped (i.e. not logged)

The default is shown below and skips requests to the root path "/".

options.skip = function ( req, res ) { if (req.path === '/' ) { return true ; } return false }

maskContent

Type: MoesifEventModel => MoesifEventModel maskContent is a function that takes the final Moesif event model (rather than the Express req/res objects) as an argument before being sent to Moesif. With maskContent, you can make modifications to headers or body such as removing certain header or body fields.

options.maskContent = function ( event ) { return event; }

EventModel format:

{ "request" : { "time" : "2019-08-08T04:45:42.914" , "uri" : "https://api.acmeinc.com/items/83738/reviews/" , "verb" : "POST" , "api_version" : "1.1.0" , "ip_address" : "61.48.220.123" , "headers" : { "Host" : "api.acmeinc.com" , "Accept" : "*/*" , "Connection" : "Keep-Alive" , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "Content-Length" : "126" , "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip" }, "body" : { "items" : [ { "direction_type" : 1 , "item_id" : "fwdsfrf" , "liked" : false }, { "direction_type" : 2 , "item_id" : "d43d3f" , "liked" : true } ] } }, "response" : { "time" : "2019-08-08T04:45:42.924" , "status" : 500 , "headers" : { "Vary" : "Accept-Encoding" , "Pragma" : "no-cache" , "Expires" : "-1" , "Content-Type" : "application/json; charset=utf-8" , "Cache-Control" : "no-cache" }, "body" : { "Error" : "InvalidArgumentException" , "Message" : "Missing field location" } }, "user_id" : "my_user_id" , "company_id" : "my_company_id" , "session_token" : "end_user_session_token" , "tags" : "tag1, tag2" }

debug

Type: Boolean Set to true to print debug logs if you're having integration issues.

For more documentation regarding what fields and meaning, see below or the Moesif Node API Documentation.

Name Required Description request true The object that specifies the request message request.time true Timestamp for the request in ISO 8601 format request.uri true Full uri such as https://api.com/?query=string including host, query string, etc request.verb true HTTP method used, i.e. GET , POST request.api_version false API Version you want to tag this request with such as 1.0.0 request.ip_address false IP address of the requester, If not set, we use the IP address of your logging API calls. request.headers true Headers of the request as a Map<string, string> . Multiple headers with the same key name should be combined together such that the values are joined by a comma. HTTP Header Protocol on w3.org request.body false Body of the request in JSON format or Base64 encoded binary data (see transfer_encoding) request.transfer_encoding false A string that specifies the transfer encoding of Body being sent to Moesif. If field nonexistent, body assumed to be JSON or text. Only possible value is base64 for sending binary data like protobuf response false The object that specifies the response message, not set implies no response received such as a timeout. response.time true Timestamp for the response in ISO 8601 format response.status true HTTP status code as number such as 200 or 500 response.ip_address false IP address of the responding server response.headers true Headers of the response as a Map<string, string> . Multiple headers with the same key name should be combined together such that the values are joined by a comma. HTTP Header Protocol on w3.org response.body false Body of the response in JSON format or Base64 encoded binary data (see transfer_encoding) response.transfer_encoding false A string that specifies the transfer encoding of Body being sent to Moesif. If field nonexistent, body assumed to be JSON or text. Only possible value is base64 for sending binary data like protobuf session_token Recommend The end user session token such as a JWT or API key, which may or may not be temporary. Moesif will auto-detect the session token automatically if not set. user_id Recommend Identifies this API call to a permanent user_id metadata false A JSON Object consisting of any custom metadata to be stored with this event.

noAutoHideSensitive

Type: boolean Default 'false'. Before sending any data for analysis, automatically check the data (headers and body) and one way hash strings or numbers that looks like a credit card or password. Turn this option to true if you want to implement your specific maskContent function or you want to send all data to be analyzed.

callback

Type: error => null callback is for internal errors. For example, if there is has been an error sending events to Moesif or network issue, you can use this to see if there is any issues with integration.

disableBatching

Type: boolean Default 'false'. By default, Moesif Express batches the Events. Turn this to true, this if you would like to send the API events one by one.

batchSize

Type: number Default 25. If batching is not disabled, this is the batchSize of API events that will trigger flushing of queue and sending the data to Moesif. If set, must be greater than 1.

batchMaxTime

Type: number in milliseconds Default 2000. If batching is not disabled, this is the maximum wait time (approximately) before triggering flushing of the queue and sending to Moesif. If set, it must be greater than 500 (milliseconds).

retry

Type: number of time to retry if fails to post to Moesif. If set, must be a number between 0 to 3.

requestMaxBodySize

Type: number Default 100000. Maximum request body size in bytes to log when sending the data to Moesif.

responseMaxBodySize

Type: number Default 100000. Maximum response body size in bytes to log when sending the data to Moesif.

Capture Outgoing

If you want to capture all outgoing API calls from your Node.js app to third parties like Stripe or to your own dependencies, call startCaptureOutgoing() to start capturing.

var moesifMiddleware = moesif(options); moesifMiddleware.startCaptureOutgoing();

This method can be used to capture outgoing API calls even if you are not using the Express Middleware or having any incoming API calls.

The same set of above options is also applied to outgoing API calls, with a few key differences:

For options functions that take req and res as input arguments, the request and response objects passed in are not Express or Node.js req or res objects when the request is outgoing, but Moesif does mock some of the fields for convenience. Only a subset of the Node.js req/res fields are available. Specifically:

_mo_mocked: Set to true if it is a mocked request or response object (i.e. outgoing API Call)

if it is a mocked request or response object (i.e. outgoing API Call) headers: object, a mapping of header names to header values. Case sensitive

url: string. Full request URL.

method: string. Method/verb such as GET or POST.

statusCode: number. Response HTTP status code

getHeader: function. (string) => string. Reads out a header on the request. Name is case insensitive

get: function. (string) => string. Reads out a header on the request. Name is case insensitive

body: JSON object. The request body as sent to Moesif

Create or update a user profile in Moesif. The metadata field can be any customer demographic or other info you want to store. Only the userId field is required. This method is a convenient helper that calls the Moesif API lib. For details, visit the Node.js API Reference.

var moesifMiddleware = moesif(options); var user = { userId : '12345' , companyId : '67890' , campaign : { utmSource : 'google' , utmMedium : 'cpc' , utmCampaign : 'adwords' , utmTerm : 'api+tooling' , utmContent : 'landing' }, metadata : { email : 'john@acmeinc.com' , firstName : 'John' , lastName : 'Doe' , title : 'Software Engineer' , salesInfo : { stage : 'Customer' , lifetimeValue : 24000 , accountOwner : 'mary@contoso.com' } } }; moesifMiddleware.updateUser(user, callback);

Similar to updateUser, but used to update a list of users in one batch. Only the userId field is required. This method is a convenient helper that calls the Moesif API lib. For details, visit the Node.js API Reference.

var moesifMiddleware = moesif(options); var user = { userId : '12345' , companyId : '67890' , campaign : { utmSource : 'google' , utmMedium : 'cpc' , utmCampaign : 'adwords' , utmTerm : 'api+tooling' , utmContent : 'landing' }, metadata : { email : 'john@acmeinc.com' , firstName : 'John' , lastName : 'Doe' , title : 'Software Engineer' , salesInfo : { stage : 'Customer' , lifetimeValue : 24000 , accountOwner : 'mary@contoso.com' } } }; var users = [user] moesifMiddleware.updateUsersBatch(users, callback);

Create or update a company profile in Moesif. The metadata field can be any company demographic or other info you want to store. Only the companyId field is required. This method is a convenient helper that calls the Moesif API lib. For details, visit the Node.js API Reference.

var moesifMiddleware = moesif(options); var company = { companyId : '67890' , companyDomain : 'acmeinc.com' , campaign : { utmSource : 'google' , utmMedium : 'cpc' , utmCampaign : 'adwords' , utmTerm : 'api+tooling' , utmContent : 'landing' }, metadata : { orgName : 'Acme, Inc' , planName : 'Free Plan' , dealStage : 'Lead' , mrr : 24000 , demographics : { alexaRanking : 500000 , employeeCount : 47 } } }; moesifMiddleware.updateCompany(company, callback);

Similar to updateCompany, but used to update a list of companies in one batch. Only the companyId field is required. This method is a convenient helper that calls the Moesif API lib. For details, visit the Node.js API Reference.

var moesifMiddleware = moesif(options); var company = { companyId : '67890' , companyDomain : 'acmeinc.com' , campaign : { utmSource : 'google' , utmMedium : 'cpc' , utmCampaign : 'adwords' , utmTerm : 'api+tooling' , utmContent : 'landing' }, metadata : { orgName : 'Acme, Inc' , planName : 'Free Plan' , dealStage : 'Lead' , mrr : 24000 , demographics : { alexaRanking : 500000 , employeeCount : 47 } } }; var companies = [company] moesifMiddleware.updateCompaniesBatch(companies, callback);

Koa Support

The Moesif option handles take a Node.js req and res as arguments. You can also access the Koa state object via req.state . As an example, many Koa auth middleware save the authenticated user on ctx.state.user , so you can access via Moesif options like identifyUser:

identifyUser: function ( req, res ) { if (req.state && req.state.user) { return req.state.user.sub; } return undefined ; },

