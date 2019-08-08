Node.js SDK middleware that automatically logs incoming or outgoing API calls and sends to Moesif for API analytics and monitoring. This SDK supports any Node.js framework including Express, Koa, Nest.js, etc.
npm install --save moesif-nodejs
The following shows how import Moesif for an example app using Express
// 1. Import Modules
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var moesif = require('moesif-nodejs');
// 2. Set the options, the only required field is applicationId.
var options = {
applicationId: 'Your Moesif Application Id',
logBody: true,
identifyUser: function (req, res) {
if (req.user) {
return req.user.id;
}
return undefined;
},
getSessionToken: function (req, res) {
return req.headers['Authorization'];
}
};
// 3. Initialize the middleware object with options
var moesifMiddleware = moesif(options);
// 4a. Start capturing outgoing API Calls to 3rd parties like Stripe
// Skip this step if you don't want to capture outgoing API calls
moesifMiddleware.startCaptureOutgoing();
// 4b. Use the Moesif middleware to start capturing incoming API Calls
// If you have a body parser middleware, apply Moesif middleware after any body parsers.
// Skip this step if you don't want to capture incoming API calls
app.use(moesifMiddleware);
If you are using babel or newer versions of nodejs, you can using more modern syntax for importing. For example:
import moesif from 'moesif-nodejs';
Your Moesif Application Id can be found in the Moesif Portal. After signing up for a Moesif account, your Moesif Application Id will be displayed during the onboarding steps.
You can always find your Moesif Application Id at any time by logging into the Moesif Portal, click on the top right menu, and then clicking Installation.
var moesif = require('moesif-nodejs');
const http = require('http');
var options = {
applicationId: 'Your Application Id',
logBody: true,
};
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
moesif(options)(req, res, function () {
// Callback
});
req.on('end', function () {
res.write(JSON.stringify({
message: "hello world!",
id: 2
}));
res.end();
});
});
server.listen(8080);
If you're using Koa framework, you can access the state object via
request.state
logBody
Type:
Boolean
logBody is default to true, set to false to remove logging request and response body to Moesif.
identifyUser
Type:
(Request, Response) => String
identifyUser is a function that takes express
req and
res as arguments
and returns a
userId. This enables Moesif to attribute API requests to individual unique users
so you can understand who calling your API. This can be used simultaneously with
identifyCompany
to track both individual customers and the companies with which they're associated.
options.identifyUser = function (req, res) {
// your code here, must return a string
return req.user.id
}
identifyCompany
Type:
(Request, Response) => String
identifyCompany is a function that takes express
req and
res as arguments
and returns a
companyId. If your business is B2B, this enables Moesif to attribute
API requests to specific companies or organizations so you can understand which accounts are
calling your API. This can be used simultaneously with
identifyUser to track both
individual customers and the companies with which they're associated.
options.identifyCompany = function (req, res) {
// your code here, must return a string
return req.headers['X-Organization-Id']
}
getSessionToken
Type:
(Request, Response) => String
getSessionToken a function that takes express
req and
res arguments and returns a session token (i.e. such as an API key).
options.getSessionToken = function (req, res) {
// your code here, must return a string.
return req.headers['Authorization'];
}
getApiVersion
Type:
(Request, Response) => String
getApiVersion is a function that takes a express
req and
res arguments and returns a string to tag requests with a specific version of your API.
options.getApiVersion = function (req, res) {
// your code here. must return a string.
return '1.0.5'
}
getMetadata
Type:
(Request, Response) => Object
getMetadata is a function that takes a express
req and
res and returns an object that allows you
to add custom metadata that will be associated with the req. The metadata must be a simple javascript object that can be converted to JSON. For example, you may want to save a VM instance_id, a trace_id, or a tenant_id with the request.
options.getMetadata = function (req, res) {
// your code here:
return {
foo: 'custom data',
bar: 'another custom data'
};
}
skip
Type:
(Request, Response) => Boolean
skip is a function that takes a express
req and
res arguments and returns true if the event should be skipped (i.e. not logged)
The default is shown below and skips requests to the root path "/".
options.skip = function (req, res) {
// your code here. must return a boolean.
if (req.path === '/') {
// Skip probes to home page.
return true;
}
return false
}
maskContent
Type:
MoesifEventModel => MoesifEventModel
maskContent is a function that takes the final Moesif event model (rather than the Express req/res objects) as an argument before being sent to Moesif.
With maskContent, you can make modifications to headers or body such as removing certain header or body fields.
options.maskContent = function(event) {
// remove any field that you don't want to be sent to Moesif.
return event;
}
EventModel format:
{
"request": {
"time": "2019-08-08T04:45:42.914",
"uri": "https://api.acmeinc.com/items/83738/reviews/",
"verb": "POST",
"api_version": "1.1.0",
"ip_address": "61.48.220.123",
"headers": {
"Host": "api.acmeinc.com",
"Accept": "*/*",
"Connection": "Keep-Alive",
"Content-Type": "application/json",
"Content-Length": "126",
"Accept-Encoding": "gzip"
},
"body": {
"items": [
{
"direction_type": 1,
"item_id": "fwdsfrf",
"liked": false
},
{
"direction_type": 2,
"item_id": "d43d3f",
"liked": true
}
]
}
},
"response": {
"time": "2019-08-08T04:45:42.924",
"status": 500,
"headers": {
"Vary": "Accept-Encoding",
"Pragma": "no-cache",
"Expires": "-1",
"Content-Type": "application/json; charset=utf-8",
"Cache-Control": "no-cache"
},
"body": {
"Error": "InvalidArgumentException",
"Message": "Missing field location"
}
},
"user_id": "my_user_id",
"company_id": "my_company_id",
"session_token":"end_user_session_token",
"tags": "tag1, tag2"
}
debug
Type:
Boolean
Set to true to print debug logs if you're having integration issues.
For more documentation regarding what fields and meaning, see below or the Moesif Node API Documentation.
|Name
|Required
|Description
|request
|true
|The object that specifies the request message
|request.time
|true
|Timestamp for the request in ISO 8601 format
|request.uri
|true
|Full uri such as https://api.com/?query=string including host, query string, etc
|request.verb
|true
|HTTP method used, i.e.
GET,
POST
|request.api_version
|false
|API Version you want to tag this request with such as 1.0.0
|request.ip_address
|false
|IP address of the requester, If not set, we use the IP address of your logging API calls.
|request.headers
|true
|Headers of the request as a
Map<string, string>. Multiple headers with the same key name should be combined together such that the values are joined by a comma. HTTP Header Protocol on w3.org
|request.body
|false
|Body of the request in JSON format or Base64 encoded binary data (see transfer_encoding)
|request.transfer_encoding
|false
|A string that specifies the transfer encoding of Body being sent to Moesif. If field nonexistent, body assumed to be JSON or text. Only possible value is base64 for sending binary data like protobuf
|response
|false
|The object that specifies the response message, not set implies no response received such as a timeout.
|response.time
|true
|Timestamp for the response in ISO 8601 format
|response.status
|true
|HTTP status code as number such as 200 or 500
|response.ip_address
|false
|IP address of the responding server
|response.headers
|true
|Headers of the response as a
Map<string, string>. Multiple headers with the same key name should be combined together such that the values are joined by a comma. HTTP Header Protocol on w3.org
|response.body
|false
|Body of the response in JSON format or Base64 encoded binary data (see transfer_encoding)
|response.transfer_encoding
|false
|A string that specifies the transfer encoding of Body being sent to Moesif. If field nonexistent, body assumed to be JSON or text. Only possible value is base64 for sending binary data like protobuf
|session_token
|Recommend
|The end user session token such as a JWT or API key, which may or may not be temporary. Moesif will auto-detect the session token automatically if not set.
|user_id
|Recommend
|Identifies this API call to a permanent user_id
|metadata
|false
|A JSON Object consisting of any custom metadata to be stored with this event.
noAutoHideSensitive
Type: boolean
Default 'false'. Before sending any data for analysis, automatically check the data (headers and body) and one way
hash strings or numbers that looks like a credit card or password. Turn this option
to
true if you want to implement your specific
maskContent function or you want to send all data to be analyzed.
callback
Type:
error => null
callback is for internal errors. For example, if there is has been an error sending events
to Moesif or network issue, you can use this to see if there is any issues with integration.
disableBatching
Type: boolean Default 'false'. By default, Moesif Express batches the Events. Turn this to true, this if you would like to send the API events one by one.
batchSize
Type: number Default 25. If batching is not disabled, this is the batchSize of API events that will trigger flushing of queue and sending the data to Moesif. If set, must be greater than 1.
batchMaxTime
Type: number in milliseconds Default 2000. If batching is not disabled, this is the maximum wait time (approximately) before triggering flushing of the queue and sending to Moesif. If set, it must be greater than 500 (milliseconds).
retry
Type: number of time to retry if fails to post to Moesif. If set, must be a number between 0 to 3.
requestMaxBodySize
Type: number Default 100000. Maximum request body size in bytes to log when sending the data to Moesif.
responseMaxBodySize
Type: number Default 100000. Maximum response body size in bytes to log when sending the data to Moesif.
If you want to capture all outgoing API calls from your Node.js app to third parties like
Stripe or to your own dependencies, call
startCaptureOutgoing() to start capturing.
var moesifMiddleware = moesif(options);
moesifMiddleware.startCaptureOutgoing();
This method can be used to capture outgoing API calls even if you are not using the Express Middleware or having any incoming API calls.
The same set of above options is also applied to outgoing API calls, with a few key differences:
For options functions that take
req and
res as input arguments, the request and response objects passed in
are not Express or Node.js req or res objects when the request is outgoing, but Moesif does mock
some of the fields for convenience.
Only a subset of the Node.js req/res fields are available. Specifically:
true if it is a mocked request or response object (i.e. outgoing API Call)
Create or update a user profile in Moesif.
The metadata field can be any customer demographic or other info you want to store.
Only the
userId field is required.
This method is a convenient helper that calls the Moesif API lib.
For details, visit the Node.js API Reference.
var moesifMiddleware = moesif(options);
// Only userId is required.
// Campaign object is optional, but useful if you want to track ROI of acquisition channels
// See https://www.moesif.com/docs/api#users for campaign schema
// metadata can be any custom object
var user = {
userId: '12345',
companyId: '67890', // If set, associate user with a company object
campaign: {
utmSource: 'google',
utmMedium: 'cpc',
utmCampaign: 'adwords',
utmTerm: 'api+tooling',
utmContent: 'landing'
},
metadata: {
email: 'john@acmeinc.com',
firstName: 'John',
lastName: 'Doe',
title: 'Software Engineer',
salesInfo: {
stage: 'Customer',
lifetimeValue: 24000,
accountOwner: 'mary@contoso.com'
}
}
};
moesifMiddleware.updateUser(user, callback);
Similar to updateUser, but used to update a list of users in one batch.
Only the
userId field is required.
This method is a convenient helper that calls the Moesif API lib.
For details, visit the Node.js API Reference.
var moesifMiddleware = moesif(options);
// Only userId is required.
// Campaign object is optional, but useful if you want to track ROI of acquisition channels
// See https://www.moesif.com/docs/api#users for campaign schema
// metadata can be any custom object
Create or update a company profile in Moesif.
The metadata field can be any company demographic or other info you want to store.
Only the
companyId field is required.
This method is a convenient helper that calls the Moesif API lib.
For details, visit the Node.js API Reference.
var moesifMiddleware = moesif(options);
// Only companyId is required.
// Campaign object is optional, but useful if you want to track ROI of acquisition channels
// See https://www.moesif.com/docs/api#update-a-company for campaign schema
// metadata can be any custom object
var company = {
companyId: '67890',
companyDomain: 'acmeinc.com', // If domain is set, Moesif will enrich your profiles with publicly available info
campaign: {
utmSource: 'google',
utmMedium: 'cpc',
utmCampaign: 'adwords',
utmTerm: 'api+tooling',
utmContent: 'landing'
},
metadata: {
orgName: 'Acme, Inc',
planName: 'Free Plan',
dealStage: 'Lead',
mrr: 24000,
demographics: {
alexaRanking: 500000,
employeeCount: 47
}
}
};
moesifMiddleware.updateCompany(company, callback);
Similar to updateCompany, but used to update a list of companies in one batch.
Only the
companyId field is required.
This method is a convenient helper that calls the Moesif API lib.
For details, visit the Node.js API Reference.
var moesifMiddleware = moesif(options);
// Only companyId is required.
// Campaign object is optional, but useful if you want to track ROI of acquisition channels
// See https://www.moesif.com/docs/api#update-a-company for campaign schema
// metadata can be any custom object
The Moesif option handles take a Node.js req and res as arguments. You can also access the Koa state object via
req.state.
As an example, many Koa auth middleware save the authenticated user on
ctx.state.user, so you can access via Moesif options like identifyUser:
identifyUser: function (req, res) {
if (req.state && req.state.user) {
return req.state.user.sub;
}
return undefined;
},
To view more documentation on integration options, please visit the Integration Options Documentation.