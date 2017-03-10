Xervo CLI

This is the official command line tool for Xervo.io. Use it to create and manage your Xervo.io projects. For more detailed descriptions of commands available, check out the Xervo codex.

Installing

To install the Xervo CLI, simply npm install it globally.

$ npm install -g /cli

Usage

Using the CLI is easy.

Usage: xervo < command > < param1 > < param2 >

At any point you can run the help command to get a full list of commands and how to use them.

You can also send feedback directly to Xervo using the contact command. Make sure your message is enclosed in double quotes (eg. “Your message”).

xervo contact "This is feedback from the CLI!"

Account Related Commands

To start, you may need an account, sign up on the website. Once you have an account, you need to log in. Running the login command will prompt you for your Xervo credentials or if you have linked your GitHub account in the web portal (under account settings) you can use the --github flag to login using your GitHub credentials. This keeps a session open so you can run commands under your account and the session will not be closed unless you run the logout command or log in with a different account.

$ xervo login

You can also reset your password.

xervo resetPassword

And to logout:

xervo logout

API Tokens

It is possible to invoke commands that require authentication without logging into a user account by using API tokens. This is especially useful when automating actions such as deploys or sharing a Xervo project with multiple developers without sharing a user name and password.

$ xervo token create

API Tokens use the XERVO_TOKEN environment variable and can be used with any command that requires authentication.

$ XERVO_TOKEN=API-TOKEN xervo deploy

Manage the API tokens that you have created using the list and remove commands.

xervo token list xervo token remove API-TOKEN

Project Management

Once logged in, you are ready to create a project. This is done with the project create command, and all that is required is a name.

$ xervo project create

You can optionally pass in the name with project create.

$ xervo project create "Lizard Locator"

You can also delete a project with project delete. Add the -p option to pass in a project name.

$ xervo project delete

To deploy an application to your new project, you can use either the project deploy command or its shorter sidekick, deploy. This command will take all the contents of your current directory, zip them up and deploy them. Once the deploy has started, the progress will be displayed. When the deploy completes, you have a running application on Xervo. You can redeploy a new version of the project at any time using the same process.

cd my/project/directory xervo deploy

The project's logs will be streamed in real-time during a deploy. You should see some information about Xervo' activity, as well as the npm install process.

You can also pass in a directory as a command argument, if you do not want to deploy the current directory.

xervo deploy my/project/directory

If you know which project you want to deploy to, you can use the -p option and provide the name of the project you would like to deploy to.

xervo deploy -p "Lizard Locator" my/project/directory

You can specify the node and npm version that your Node.js/Meteor application will use. For Node.js projects, you can specify this within the engines block in the package.json .

{ "engines" : { "node" : "4.4.7" , "npm" : "3.10.5" } }

To specify the node and npm versions on Meteor projects you can deploy with the --node-version and --npm-version flags

$ xervo deploy -p "Lizard Locator" --node-version 4.4 .3 --npm-version 3.10 .5

Meteor projects can set the --debug flag on deploys.

$ xervo deploy -p "Lizard Locator"

To start, stop, or restart a project, use:

xervo project start xervo project stop xervo project restart

The -p option is available with these commands as well.

To scale a project to use multiple servos in a single infrastructure/region, you can use project scale .

xervo project scale 2

For multiple infrastructure providers and regions, you need more details.

$ xervo project scale aws. us-east-1a=1 joyent. us-east-1=1

Note that existing scale options are overwritten with this command. For example, if a project is scaled to Digital Ocean, this will remove the Digital Ocean servos and you'll end up with 1 in AWS and 1 in Joyent.

Servo Commands

You can now also view all of your servos with servo list.

$ xervo servo list

And you can restart a single servo with servo restart.

$ xervo servo restart

The -i option allows you to specify a servo id.

$ xervo servo restart -i SERVO-ID

Environment Variables

The CLI also provides an easy way to manage a project’s environment variables. You can start with listing your current variables with the env list command.

$ xervo env list

To add a new variable, use the env set command. It takes two parameters, name and value. This command can also be used to change the value of an existing variable.

xervo env set DB_AUTH 12345

If you have no need for a variable anymore, you can provide the env delete command with a name and it will be removed from the project.

$ xervo env delete DB_AUTH

At any time, if you want to view the value of a single variable, use the env get command. It takes a name parameter and will display the value of the variable of the name you specify.

MongoDB Database Management

Once logged in, you can create a MongoDB database. This is done with the mongo create command, and all that is required is a name.

$ xervo mongo create

You can optionally pass in the name with mongo create.

$ xervo mongo create "Lizard Locator DB"

Once a database has been created a user should be added to it. Use the mongo user create command to create a database user.

$ xervo mongo user create

To migrate a databse to a different DB version or host, you can use the mongo migrate command

xervo mongo migrate

You can optionally pass in the name as well

xervo mongo migrate "Lizard Locator DB"

The database will be re-created on the new host with the same username and password.

Add-Ons Management

After logging in, you can set up add-ons for your project. To add an add-on to a project, use addons add:

$ xervo addons add keen:developer

Remove add-ons using addons remove:

xervo addons list xervo addons remove keen

Logs

In times when you need to check up on your projects, you can view the project's logs. This is done with the project logs command, which supports the -p option.

xervo project logs -p "Lizard Locator"

While these logs are not streamed directly to the CLI, the logs themselves are updated in real-time, so anytime you retrieve them they are current. To stream your project's logs, you can use logs tail.

xervo project logs tail

Status

The status command allows you to view the status of Xervo as set on status.xervo.io.

xervo status

License

Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Tangible Labs, LLC

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.