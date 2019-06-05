Get cdn config from npm module name

Install

$ npm install --save module - to -cdn

Usage

const moduleToCdn = require ( 'module-to-cdn' ); moduleToCdn( 'react' , '15.3.0' );

API

return the result Object or null (if module couldn't be find)

moduleName

Type: string

The name of the module

version

Type: string

The version of the module

options

Type: string

Values: development , production

Default: development

Result

name : name of the module

: name of the module var : name of the global variable exposing the module

: name of the global variable exposing the module url : url where the module is available

: url where the module is available version : the version asked for

License

MIT © Thomas Sileghem