openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mtc

module-to-cdn

by Thomas Sileghem
3.1.5 (see all)

Get cdn config from npm module name

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

module-to-cdn Build Status Greenkeeper badge

Get cdn config from npm module name

Install

$ npm install --save module-to-cdn

Usage

const moduleToCdn = require('module-to-cdn');

moduleToCdn('react', '15.3.0');
/* => {
    name: 'react',
    var: 'React',
    url: 'https://unpkg.com/react@15.3.0/dist/react.min.js',
    version: '15.3.0'
}
*/

API

moduleToCdn(moduleName, version, options)

return the result Object or null (if module couldn't be find)

moduleName

Type: string

The name of the module

version

Type: string

The version of the module

options

options.env

Type: string
Values: development, production
Default: development

Result

  • name: name of the module
  • var: name of the global variable exposing the module
  • url: url where the module is available
  • version: the version asked for

License

MIT © Thomas Sileghem

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial