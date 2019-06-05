Get cdn config from npm module name
$ npm install --save module-to-cdn
const moduleToCdn = require('module-to-cdn');
moduleToCdn('react', '15.3.0');
/* => {
name: 'react',
var: 'React',
url: 'https://unpkg.com/react@15.3.0/dist/react.min.js',
version: '15.3.0'
}
*/
return the result
Object or null (if module couldn't be find)
Type:
string
The name of the module
Type:
string
The version of the module
Type:
string
Values:
development,
production
Default:
development
name: name of the module
var: name of the global variable exposing the module
url: url where the module is available
version: the version asked for
MIT © Thomas Sileghem