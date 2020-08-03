walk the dependency graph to generate json output that can be fed into browser-pack
var mdeps = require('module-deps');
var JSONStream = require('JSONStream');
var md = mdeps();
md.pipe(JSONStream.stringify()).pipe(process.stdout);
md.end({ file: __dirname + '/files/main.js' });
output:
$ node example/deps.js
[
{"id":"/home/substack/projects/module-deps/example/files/main.js","source":"var foo = require('./foo');\nconsole.log('main: ' + foo(5));\n","entry":true,"deps":{"./foo":"/home/substack/projects/module-deps/example/files/foo.js"}}
,
{"id":"/home/substack/projects/module-deps/example/files/foo.js","source":"var bar = require('./bar');\n\nmodule.exports = function (n) {\n return n * 111 + bar(n);\n};\n","deps":{"./bar":"/home/substack/projects/module-deps/example/files/bar.js"}}
,
{"id":"/home/substack/projects/module-deps/example/files/bar.js","source":"module.exports = function (n) {\n return n * 100;\n};\n","deps":{}}
]
and you can feed this json data into browser-pack:
$ node example/deps.js | browser-pack | node
main: 1055
usage: module-deps [files]
generate json output from each entry file
var mdeps = require('module-deps')
Return an object transform stream
d that expects entry filenames or
{ id: ..., file: ... } objects as input and produces objects for every
dependency from a recursive module traversal as output.
Each file in
files can be a string filename or a stream.
Optionally pass in some
opts:
opts.transform - a string or array of string transforms (see below)
opts.transformKey - an array path of strings showing where to look in the
package.json for source transformations. If falsy, don't look at the
package.json at all.
opts.resolve - custom resolve function using the
opts.resolve(id, parent, cb) signature that
browser-resolve has
opts.detect - a custom dependency detection function.
opts.detect(source)
should return an array of dependency module names. By default
detective is used.
opts.filter - a function (id) to skip resolution of some module
id strings.
If defined,
opts.filter(id) should return truthy for all the ids to include
and falsey for all the ids to skip.
opts.postFilter - a function (id, file, pkg) that gets called after
id has
been resolved. Return false to skip this file.
opts.packageFilter - transform the parsed package.json contents before using
the values.
opts.packageFilter(pkg, dir) should return the new
pkg object to
use.
opts.noParse - an array of absolute paths to not parse for dependencies. Use
this for large dependencies like jquery or threejs which take forever to parse.
opts.cache - an object mapping filenames to file objects to skip costly io
opts.packageCache - an object mapping filenames to their parent package.json
contents for browser fields, main entries, and transforms
opts.fileCache - an object mapping filenames to raw source to avoid reading
from disk.
opts.persistentCache - a complex cache handler that allows async and persistent
caching of data. A
persistentCache needs to follow this interface:
function persistentCache (
file, // the path to the file that is loaded
id, // the id that is used to reference this file
pkg, // the package that this file belongs to fallback
fallback, // async fallback handler to be called if the cache doesn't hold the given file
cb // callback handler that receives the cache data
) {
if (hasError()) {
return cb(error) // Pass any error to the callback
}
var fileData = fs.readFileSync(file)
var key = keyFromFile(file, fileData)
if (db.has(key)) {
return cb(null, {
source: db.get(key).toString(),
package: pkg, // The package for housekeeping
deps: {
'id': // id that is used to reference a required file
'file' // file path to the required file
}
})
}
//
// The fallback will process the file in case the file is not
// in cache.
//
// Note that if your implementation doesn't need the file data
// then you can pass `null` instead of the source and the fallback will
// fetch the data by itself.
//
fallback(fileData, function (error, cacheableEntry) {
if (error) {
return cb(error)
}
db.addToCache(key, cacheableEntry)
cb(null, cacheableEntry)
})
}
opts.paths - array of global paths to search. Defaults to splitting on
':'
in
process.env.NODE_PATH
opts.ignoreMissing - ignore files that failed to resolve
Input objects should be string filenames or objects with these parameters:
row.file - filename
row.entry - whether to treat this file as an entry point, defaults to
true. Set to
false to include this file, but not run it automatically.
row.expose - name to be exposed as
row.noparse - when true, don't parse the file contents for dependencies
or objects can specify transforms:
row.transform - string name, path, or function
row.options - transform options as an object
row.global - boolean, whether the transform is global
Output objects describe files with dependencies. They have these properties:
row.id - an identifier for the file, used in the
row.deps prperty
row.file - path to the source file
row.entry - true if the file is an entry point
row.expose - name to be exposed as
row.source - source file content as a string
row.deps - object describing dependencies. The keys are strings as used
in
require() calls in the file, and values are the row IDs (file paths)
of dependencies.
Every time a transform is applied to a
file, a
'transform' event fires with
the instantiated transform stream
tr.
Every time a file is read, this event fires with the file path.
When
opts.ignoreMissing is enabled, this event fires for each missing package.
Every time a package is read, this event fires. The directory name of the
package is available in
pkg.__dirname.
module-deps can be configured to run source transformations on files before
parsing them for
require() calls. These transforms are useful if you want to
compile a language like coffeescript on the fly or
if you want to load static assets into your bundle by parsing the AST for
fs.readFileSync() calls.
If the transform is a function, it should take the
file name as an argument
and return a through stream that will be written file contents and should output
the new transformed file contents.
If the transform is a string, it is treated as a module name that will resolve to a module that is expected to follow this format:
var through = require('through2');
module.exports = function (file, opts) { return through() };
You don't necessarily need to use the through2 module to create a readable/writable filter stream for transforming file contents, but this is an easy way to do it.
module-deps looks for
require() calls and adds their arguments as dependencies
of a file. Transform streams can emit
'dep' events to include additional
dependencies that are not consumed with
require().
When you call
mdeps() with an
opts.transform, the transformations you
specify will not be run for any files in node_modules/. This is because modules
you include should be self-contained and not need to worry about guarding
themselves against transformations that may happen upstream.
Modules can apply their own transformations by setting a transformation pipeline
in their package.json at the
opts.transformKey path. These transformations
only apply to the files directly in the module itself, not to the module's
dependants nor to its dependencies.
Transform keys live at a configurable location in the package.json denoted by
the
opts.transformKey array.
For a transformKey of
['foo','bar'], the transformKey can be a single string
(
"fff"):
{
"foo": {
"bar": "fff"
}
}
or an array of strings (
["fff","ggg"]):
{
"foo": {
"bar": ["fff","ggg"]
}
}
If you want to pass options to the transforms, you can use a 2-element array
inside of the primary array. Here
fff gets an options object with
{"x":3}
and
ggg gets
{"y":4}:
{
"foo": {
"bar": [["fff",{"x":3}],["ggg",{"y":4}]]
}
}
Options sent to the module-deps constructor are also provided under
opts._flags. These options are sometimes required if your transform
needs to do something different when browserify is run in debug mode, for
example.
module-deps [FILES] OPTIONS
Generate json output for the entry point FILES.
OPTIONS are:
-t TRANSFORM Apply a TRANSFORM.
-g TRANSFORM Apply a global TRANSFORM.
With npm, to get the module do:
npm install module-deps
and to get the
module-deps command do:
npm install -g module-deps
MIT