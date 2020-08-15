Create aliases of directories and register custom module paths in NodeJS like a boss!
No more shit-coding paths in Node like so:
require('../../../../some/very/deep/module')
Enough of this madness!
Just create an alias and do it the right way:
var module = require('@deep/module')
// Or ES6
import module from '@deep/module'
It also allows you to register directories that will act just like
node_modules but with your own private modules, so that you can access them directly:
require('my_private_module');
// Or ES6
import module from 'my_private_module'
WARNING: If you are going to use this package within another NPM package, please read Using within another NPM package first to be aware of potential caveats.
npm i --save module-alias
Add your custom configuration to your
package.json (in your application's root)
// Aliases
"_moduleAliases": {
"@root" : ".", // Application's root
"@deep" : "src/some/very/deep/directory/or/file",
"@my_module" : "lib/some-file.js",
"something" : "src/foo", // Or without @. Actually, it could be any string
}
// Custom module directories, just like `node_modules` but with your private modules (optional)
"_moduleDirectories": ["node_modules_custom"],
Then add this line at the very main file of your app, before any code
require('module-alias/register')
And you're all set! Now you can do stuff like:
require('something')
const module = require('@root/some-module')
const veryDeepModule = require('@deep/my-module')
const customModule = require('my_private_module') // module from `node_modules_custom` directory
// Or ES6
import 'something'
import module from '@root/some-module'
import veryDeepModule from '@deep/my-module'
import customModule from 'my_private_module' // module from `node_modules_custom` directory
If you don't want to modify your
package.json or you just prefer to set it all up programmatically, then the following methods are available for you:
addAlias('alias', 'target_path') - register a single alias
addAliases({ 'alias': 'target_path', ... }) - register multiple aliases
addPath(path) - Register custom modules directory (like node_modules, but with your own modules)
Examples:
const moduleAlias = require('module-alias')
//
// Register alias
//
moduleAlias.addAlias('@client', __dirname + '/src/client')
// Or multiple aliases
moduleAlias.addAliases({
'@root' : __dirname,
'@client': __dirname + '/src/client',
...
})
// Custom handler function (starting from v2.1)
moduleAlias.addAlias('@src', (fromPath, request, alias) => {
// fromPath - Full path of the file from which `require` was called
// request - The path (first argument) that was passed into `require`
// alias - The same alias that was passed as first argument to `addAlias` (`@src` in this case)
// Return any custom target path for the `@src` alias depending on arguments
if (fromPath.startsWith(__dirname + '/others')) return __dirname + '/others'
return __dirname + '/src'
})
//
// Register custom modules directory
//
moduleAlias.addPath(__dirname + '/node_modules_custom')
moduleAlias.addPath(__dirname + '/src')
//
// Import settings from a specific package.json
//
moduleAlias(__dirname + '/package.json')
// Or let module-alias to figure where your package.json is
// located. By default it will look in the same directory
// where you have your node_modules (application's root)
moduleAlias()
Luckily, WebPack has a built in support for aliases and custom modules directories so it's easy to make it work on the client side as well!
// webpack.config.js
const npm_package = require('./package.json')
module.exports = {
entry: { ... },
resolve: {
root: __dirname,
alias: npm_package._moduleAliases || {},
modules: npm_package._moduleDirectories || [] // eg: ["node_modules", "node_modules_custom", "src"]
}
}
More details on the official documentation.
Unfortunately,
module-alias itself would not work from Jest due to a custom behavior of Jest's
require. But you can use it's own aliasing mechanism instead. The configuration can be defined either in
package.json or
jest.config.js. The example below is for
package.json:
"jest": {
"moduleNameMapper": {
"@root/(.*)": "<rootDir>/$1",
"@client/(.*)": "<rootDir>/src/client/$1"
},
}
More details on the official documentation.
You can use
module-alias within another NPM package, however there are a few things to take into consideration.
require('module-alias/register') for automatic detection of
package.json location (where you defined your aliases), as it tries to find package.json in either the current working directory of your node process, or two levels down from node_modules/module-alias. It is extremely likely that this is end-user code. So, instead, your should either register aliases manually with
moduleAlias.addAlias, or using something like
require('module-alias')(__dirname).
Here is an example project.
This module does not play well with:
In order to register an alias it modifies the internal
Module._resolveFilename method so that when you use
require or
import it first checks whether the given string starts with one of the registered aliases, if so, it replaces the alias in the string with the target path of the alias.
In order to register a custom modules path (
addPath) it modifies the internal
Module._nodeModulePaths method so that the given directory then acts like it's the
node_modules directory.
If you are using this on an existing project, you can use relative-to-alias to refactor your code to start using aliases.