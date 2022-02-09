openbase logo
mcs

modular-css-svelte

by Pat Cavit
15.0.1 (see all)

CSS Modules, but better and usable via Rollup, Vite, Webpack, CLI, PostCSS, or JS API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

249

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Renamed to @modular-css/svelte

Readme

modular-css

A streamlined re-interpretation of CSS Modules

Documentation

Check out the official modular-css site: http://m-css.com/

Try it

There's an online REPL where you can try out modular-css without needing to install anything!

http://m-css.com/repl

Features

Composition

.red {
    color: red;
}

.blue {
    composes: red;

    background: blue;
}

/* in the output .blue will be combination of both styles */

Values

@value alert: #F00;

.alert {
    color: alert;
}

/* will output as */

.alert {
    color: #F00;
}

Selector Scoping

.style {
    color: red;
}

:global(.style2) {
    color: blue;
}

/* Will output as */

/* Scoped with unique file-based prefix */
.f5507abd_style {
    color: red;
}

/* Remains unstyled due to :global() pseudo */
.style2 {
    color: blue;
}

Style Overrides

/* input.css */
.input {
    width: 100%;
}

/* fieldset.css */
.fieldset :external(input from "./input.css") {
    width: 50%;
}

More detailed descriptions are available on the website.

Install

https://m-css.com/overview/#how

