Extensible CommonJS Code Packager and Analyzer

Intro

Write a main.js as the application entry point

var determine = require ( './determine' ); console .log(determine.isCool([ 'clux' , 'lava' ]));

the required module determine.js

var cool = require ( 'shared::cool' ); exports.isCool = function ( input ) { return input.filter(cool); };

and finally its required cool.js on the shared domain ?

module .exports = function ( name ) { return (name === 'clux' ); };

To compile these files invoke modul8() and chain on options

var modul8 = require ( 'modul8' ); modul8( './client/main.js' ) .domains({ 'shared' : './shared/' }) .compile( './out.js' );

This will construct a single, browser compatible out.js in your execution path, and the generated dependency tree will look as follows:

app ::main └──┬ app ::determine └─── shared ::cool

The shared code is independent of the application and can be reused on the server.

Compilation can also be performed via the command line interface by typing

$ modul8 client/main.js -p shared:shared/ > out.js

from the path containing the shared/ and client/ folders.

To load the browser compatible output file from your site simply stick it in the HTML

< script src = "/out.js" > </ script >

Quick Overview

modul8 is an extensible CommonJS code packager and analyzer for JavaScript and AltJS web applications. Applications are recursively analyzed for dependencies from an entry point and will pull in + compile just what is needed.

Code can be shared with the server by isolating modules/libraries in shared domains. This means stand alone logic can exist on the server and be referenced via a normal require(dir + 'module') , but also be referenced via require('shared::module') on the client.

To give you full overview and control over what code is pulled in, modul8 automatically generates a per-file depedency tree. This allows fast analysis and identification of extraneous links, and becomes a very useful tool for refactoring.

modul8 supports live extensions of certain exports containers via third party script loaders, and server side data injection at compile time.

Lastly, modul8 aims to eliminate most global variables from your code. It does so using the following approaches

Encapsulate all exported data in the closure inhabited by require()

Incorporate globally available libraries into the module system via automatic arbiters

Additionally, node modules can be required (if installed) as if on the server! To dive in properly; consult the api docs.

Features

highly extensible client side require

simple and safe code sharing between the server and the client

dynamic resolution and compilation of dependencies server-side

compatible with JavaScript, CoffeeScript or (configurable) AltJS languages

low footprint: <2kB (minified/gzipped) output size inflation

enforces modularity best practices and logs an npm style dependency tree

can inject data to require dynamically from the server or live from the client

can require npm installed modules

easy to write, modular plugins allows super easy client extensions with server logic and data

minimizes global usage, encapsulates exports in closures, absorbs library globals

only rebuilds on repeat calls if necessary (files modified || options changed)

ideal for single page web applications, 1 or 2 HTTP request to get all code

Installation

Install the library:

$ npm install modul8

Install the command line tool:

$ npm install -g modul8

Download the development version:

$ git clone git://github.com/clux/modul8

Usage

Basic use only only the path to the entry point and an output.

modul8( './client/app.js' ).compile( './out.js' );

This compiles everything referenced explicitly through app.js to the single browser compatible out.js .

Every require() call is tracked and the resulting dependency tree is loggable. Cross domain require() s are namespaced C++ style: require('shared::validation') will look for a .js then .coffee file named validation on the shared domain. This extra domain must be configured using a chained .domains() call:

modul8( './client/app.js' ) .domains({ 'shared' : './shared/' }) .compile( './out.js' );

To ensure that the shared domain here can work on the server and the client, any require() calls within domains should be relative and not pull in anything outside that folder. As an example, a same-origin require of shared::defs should be done with a ./ prefix: require('./defs') .

The dependency analyzer will typically output something like this if configured

app ::app ├──┬ app ::controllers/user │ └─── app ::models/user ├──┬ app ::controllers/entries │ └─── app ::models/entry ├──┬ shared ::validation │ └─── shared ::defs └─── M8 ::jQuery

jQuery can be seemlessly integrated (and will show up in the dependency tree as above) by using .arbiters()

Injecting Data

Data can by injected at compile time from the server by specifying keys and serializable/pre-serialized data to be attatched on the specified key

modul8( './client/app.js' ) .data({ 'models' : { 'user' : 'clux' }}) .compile( './out.js' );

The data domain is initialized from the server with every key specified to .data() , but can be extended live on the client. The data API is particularly useful for web applications that needs particular application data to always be bundled. Anything that can be serialized (including pre-serialized javascript input) can be sent to the data domain.

Using Plugins

Extending the data domain in conjunction with creating specialized domains to handle that data, is a popular method that can be employed by node modules to break browser code down into more managable chunks - while linking them to the server.

This is so useful that it has become the defacto plugin API.

modul8( './client/app.js' ) .use( new Plugin(opts)) .compile( './out.js' );

This will allow the Plugin to extend 'out.js' with data created in Plugin, as well as add a namespaced require domain on the browser. Using a Plugin will inflate 'out.js' by the size of the data it creates plus only the size of the modules you explicitly require() .

Thus, adding plugins is a remarkably safe, monitorable, and robust way, to get discrete units of code - that shares logic with the server - to the client.

Writing your own plugins is also really easy. Please share.

Available Plugins

External Injection

Finally, modul8 defines an external domain for asynchronous script loaders to dump their results. This domain can only be used and extended from the client.

Both the data and external domains are only allowed to be modified through safe proxies. Objects residing on these domains can be referenced with require() without messing up the compile time code analysis, but they can still show up in the dependency tree if desirable.

Learn more

The full documentation site should contain everything you could ever want to know about modul8 and probably more. Read it, try it out, and give feedback if you like or hate it / parts of it, or if you want to contribute.

modul8 is my first proper open source project. It was crafted out of necessity, but it has grown into something larger. Version 1.0 should be ready relatively soon - so the current code can be considered mostly stable.

Version 0.10.0 and up should work fine with node v0.6.

Compatibility

Compiled code will work with ES5 compatible browsers (recent browsers minus Opera) If you target older browsers, include ES5-shim.

Running Tests

Install development dependencies

$ npm install

Run the tests

$ npm test

modul8 is actively tested with the latest node 0.6 branch. Many thanks to Travis-CI.

License

MIT Licensed - See LICENSE file for details