Stopped developping on modjs and switched to chajs
Mod.js is a task-based workflow tooling for web, it helps developers quickly build robust and high-performance HTML5 applications.
Why Mod.js?
- Focus on the workflow of web development
- Much built-in tasks, most pleasant out-of-the-box experience
- Built-in source minify:
JS, CSS, HTML
- Built-in modular JS compile:
AMD, CMD (will support ES6 Module, CommonJS Module soon)
- Built-in CSS @import file combination
- Built-in source stripping, automatically remove debugging code
- Built-in basic file operation:
cat, rm, mv, mkdir, cp, rev
- Built-in file watcher, trigger custom tasks when file change
- More simplicity plugin mechanism, auto-install plugins
- Configuration less(even zero), do more
- Build by html:
mod build index.html
- Compatible with Grunt plugins, with literally hundreds of plugins to choose from
Installation
Mod.js is installed using NPM(Node Package Manager)
$ npm install modjs -g
Tutorials
Documents
Quick Build Demo
Built-in Task Examples
Plugins Examples
IDE Support
Platform Support
Mod support Windows, OS X, Linux...
Issue Submission
Submit a new issue.
Release History
- 2014-02-28 v0.4.6 Fix r.js build error.
- 2014-02-20 v0.4.5 Remove built-in
server task.
About
Mod is an open-source project by Tencent which builds on top of Node.js.
We utilize a number of useful open-source solutions including:
- UglifyJS
- CleanCSS
- HTMLMinifiler
- RequireJS
Used by people within (JOIN US)
License
Mod.js is released under a MIT license.