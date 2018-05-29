modifyjs

Modify your objects with a mongo like syntax. This is based on a modify function of Meteor's brilliant minimongo package, cleaned up, rewritten to es6, changed to work without Meteor context, and included nice, readable tests based on a mongodb documentation.

Usage

The usage is shown in the src/modify.test.js file, but to show a simple example:

import modify from 'modifyjs' ; const myObject = { _id : 1 , scores : [ 0 , 2 , 5 , 5 , 1 , 0 ] }; const updatedObject = modify(myObject, { $pullAll : { scores : [ 0 , 5 ]}}); const expectedObject = { _id : 1 , scores : [ 2 , 1 ]}; expect(updatedObject).toEqual(expectedObject);

Installation

npm install modifyjs

$min ✓ updates a field when the passed value is lower than an existing one ( 3 ms) ✓ doesn't update a field when the passed value is higher than an existing one $max ✓ updates a field when the passed value is higher than an existing one ✓ doesn't update a field when the passed value is lower than an existing one ( 1 ms) $inc ✓ can increment with positive and negative values at the same time $set ✓ sets top-level fields ( 1 ms) ✓ sets fields in embedded documents ( 1 ms) ✓ sets elements in arrays $unset ✓ deletes a particular field ( 1 ms) $push ✓ appends a value to an array ✓ appends multiple values to an array ( 1 ms) $pushAll ✓ appends multiple values to an array without $each $addToSet ✓ appends array with an array ✓ adds element to an array if element doesn't already exist ( 1 ms) ✓ doesn't add an element to the array if it does already exists ✓ adds multiple values to the array field with $each modifier, omitting existing ones $pop ✓ removes the first element from an array ( 1 ms) ✓ removes the last item of an array $pullAll ✓ removes all instances of the specified values from an existing array ( 1 ms) $rename ✓ updates the name of a field

Not implemented yet: