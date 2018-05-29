openbase logo
modifyjs

by Łukasz Gandecki
0.3.1 (see all)

Modify your objects with a mongo syntax. Integral part of rxdb and mongo-mock.

Documentation
17.9K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

modifyjs

Circle CI

Modify your objects with a mongo like syntax. This is based on a modify function of Meteor's brilliant minimongo package, cleaned up, rewritten to es6, changed to work without Meteor context, and included nice, readable tests based on a mongodb documentation.

Usage

The usage is shown in the src/modify.test.js file, but to show a simple example:

import modify from 'modifyjs';
  
const myObject = { _id: 1, scores: [ 0, 2, 5, 5, 1, 0 ] };

const updatedObject = modify(myObject, {$pullAll: {scores: [0, 5]}});

const expectedObject = {_id: 1, scores: [2, 1]};
expect(updatedObject).toEqual(expectedObject);

Installation

npm install modifyjs

Implemented:

    $min
      ✓ updates a field when the passed value is lower than an existing one (3ms)
      ✓ doesn't update a field when the passed value is higher than an existing one
    $max
      ✓ updates a field when the passed value is higher than an existing one
      ✓ doesn't update a field when the passed value is lower than an existing one (1ms)
    $inc
      ✓ can increment with positive and negative values at the same time
    $set
      ✓ sets top-level fields (1ms)
      ✓ sets fields in embedded documents (1ms)
      ✓ sets elements in arrays
    $unset
      ✓ deletes a particular field (1ms)
    $push
      ✓ appends a value to an array
      ✓ appends multiple values to an array (1ms)
    $pushAll
      ✓ appends multiple values to an array without $each
    $addToSet
      ✓ appends array with an array
      ✓ adds element to an array if element doesn't already exist (1ms)
      ✓ doesn't add an element to the array if it does already exists
      ✓ adds multiple values to the array field with $each modifier, omitting existing ones
    $pop
      ✓ removes the first element from an array (1ms)
      ✓ removes the last item of an array
    $pullAll
      ✓ removes all instances of the specified values from an existing array (1ms)
    $rename
      ✓ updates the name of a field

Not implemented yet:

    $currentDate
    $pull (but $pullAll works)
    $push with $sort modifier

