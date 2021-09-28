Webpack Plugin for modifying modules source.
|Webpack Version
|Plugin version
|Status
|^5.0.0
|^3.0.0
✅
|^4.37.0
|^3.0.0
✅
npm i -D modify-source-webpack-plugin@next
yarn add -D modify-source-webpack-plugin@next
import { ModifySourcePlugin } from 'modify-source-webpack-plugin';
const { ModifySourcePlugin } = require('modify-source-webpack-plugin');
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [new ModifySourcePlugin(options)]
};
rules[].test
Type:
RegExp | ((module: webpack.NormalModule) => boolean)
Required
test is RegExp or function, which used to determinate which modules should be modified.
RegExp will be applied to full module path (based on
userRequest).
function will be applied to
NormalModule.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ModifySourcePlugin({
rules: [
{
test: /index\.js$/
}
]
})
]
};
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ModifySourcePlugin({
rules: [
{
test: module =>
module.source().source().includes('my-secret-module-marker')
}
]
})
]
};
rules[].modify
Type:
(source: string, path: string) => string
Required
Function accept a source and file path. Should return a modified source.
WARNING: modify function should make syntax compatible changes, for example all unsupported syntax will break your build or create errors in runtime.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ModifySourcePlugin({
rules: [
{
test: /my-file\.js$/,
modify: (src, path) =>
src +
`\n\n// This file (${path}) is written by me. All rights reserved`
}
]
})
]
};
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ModifySourcePlugin({
rules: [
{
test: /my-file\.js$/,
modify: src => src + `haha I break your build LOL`
}
]
})
]
};
debug
Type:
boolean
For slightly easier debugging. Print logs in the console.