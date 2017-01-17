Create a modified babel preset based on an an existing preset.

Works best with npm 3 .

npm i -S modify-babel-preset

API

A single function that takes an existing preset name and a mapping of plugin modifications to apply to that preset. Make sure you have the preset and any added plugins installed as dependencies.

newPreset = modifyBabelPreset( 'existing-preset-name' , { 'plugin-name' : false , 'other-plugin' : true , 'foo' : { loose : true } } );

Modification keys are babel plugin names (you can exclude the babel-plugin- prefix).

To add a plugin, pass true , or a configuration object:

{ 'plugin-name' : true , 'other-plugin' : { loose : true } }

Note: adding a plugin that is already provided by the preset just overwrites its configuration.

Remove Plugins

To remove a plugin, pass false :

{ 'plugin-name' : false }

Example

Here's a simple preset. Just this index.js and a package.json pointing to it with the preset and plugin installed as dependencies.