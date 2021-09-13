An HTML5 Flash Video (FLV) Player written in pure JavaScript without Flash. LONG LIVE FLV!

This project relies on Media Source Extensions to work.

For FLV live stream playback, please consider mpegts.js which is under active development.

This project will become rarely maintained.

Overview

flv.js works by transmuxing FLV file stream into ISO BMFF (Fragmented MP4) segments, followed by feeding mp4 segments into an HTML5 <video> element through Media Source Extensions API.

Demo

http://bilibili.github.io/flv.js/demo/

Features

FLV container with H.264 + AAC / MP3 codec playback

Multipart segmented video playback

HTTP FLV low latency live stream playback

FLV over WebSocket live stream playback

Compatible with Chrome, FireFox, Safari 10, IE11 and Edge

Extremely low overhead, and hardware accelerated by your browser!

Installation

npm install --save flv.js

Build

npm ci npm run build:debug npm run build

cnpm mirror is recommended if you are in Mainland China.

CORS

If you use standalone video server for FLV stream, Access-Control-Allow-Origin header must be configured correctly on video server for cross-origin resource fetching.

See cors.md for more details.

Getting Started

< script src = "flv.min.js" > </ script > < video id = "videoElement" > </ video > < script > if (flvjs.isSupported()) { var videoElement = document .getElementById( 'videoElement' ); var flvPlayer = flvjs.createPlayer({ type : 'flv' , url : 'http://example.com/flv/video.flv' }); flvPlayer.attachMediaElement(videoElement); flvPlayer.load(); flvPlayer.play(); } </ script >

Limitations

MP3 audio codec is currently not working on IE11 / Edge

HTTP FLV live stream is not currently working on all browsers, see livestream.md

Multipart playback

You only have to provide a playlist for MediaDataSource . See multipart.md

Livestream playback

See livestream.md

API and Configuration

See api.md

Debug

npm ci npm run dev

Design

See design.md

License