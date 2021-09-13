An HTML5 Flash Video (FLV) Player written in pure JavaScript without Flash. LONG LIVE FLV!
This project relies on Media Source Extensions to work.
For FLV live stream playback, please consider mpegts.js which is under active development.
This project will become rarely maintained.
flv.js works by transmuxing FLV file stream into ISO BMFF (Fragmented MP4) segments, followed by feeding mp4 segments into an HTML5
<video> element through Media Source Extensions API.
http://bilibili.github.io/flv.js/demo/
npm install --save flv.js
npm ci # install dependencies / dev-dependences
npm run build:debug # debug version flv.js will be emitted to /dist
npm run build # minimized release version flv.min.js will be emitted to /dist
cnpm mirror is recommended if you are in Mainland China.
If you use standalone video server for FLV stream,
Access-Control-Allow-Origin header must be configured correctly on video server for cross-origin resource fetching.
See cors.md for more details.
<script src="flv.min.js"></script>
<video id="videoElement"></video>
<script>
if (flvjs.isSupported()) {
var videoElement = document.getElementById('videoElement');
var flvPlayer = flvjs.createPlayer({
type: 'flv',
url: 'http://example.com/flv/video.flv'
});
flvPlayer.attachMediaElement(videoElement);
flvPlayer.load();
flvPlayer.play();
}
</script>
You only have to provide a playlist for
MediaDataSource. See multipart.md
See livestream.md
See api.md
npm run dev # watch file changes and build debug version on the fly
See design.md
