modified-flvjs

by bilibili
1.6.9 (see all)

HTML5 FLV Player

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

flv.js npm

An HTML5 Flash Video (FLV) Player written in pure JavaScript without Flash. LONG LIVE FLV!

This project relies on Media Source Extensions to work.

For FLV live stream playback, please consider mpegts.js which is under active development.

This project will become rarely maintained.

Overview

flv.js works by transmuxing FLV file stream into ISO BMFF (Fragmented MP4) segments, followed by feeding mp4 segments into an HTML5 <video> element through Media Source Extensions API.

Demo

http://bilibili.github.io/flv.js/demo/

Features

  • FLV container with H.264 + AAC / MP3 codec playback
  • Multipart segmented video playback
  • HTTP FLV low latency live stream playback
  • FLV over WebSocket live stream playback
  • Compatible with Chrome, FireFox, Safari 10, IE11 and Edge
  • Extremely low overhead, and hardware accelerated by your browser!

Installation

npm install --save flv.js

Build

npm ci                 # install dependencies / dev-dependences
npm run build:debug    # debug version flv.js will be emitted to /dist
npm run build          # minimized release version flv.min.js will be emitted to /dist

cnpm mirror is recommended if you are in Mainland China.

CORS

If you use standalone video server for FLV stream, Access-Control-Allow-Origin header must be configured correctly on video server for cross-origin resource fetching.

See cors.md for more details.

Getting Started

<script src="flv.min.js"></script>
<video id="videoElement"></video>
<script>
    if (flvjs.isSupported()) {
        var videoElement = document.getElementById('videoElement');
        var flvPlayer = flvjs.createPlayer({
            type: 'flv',
            url: 'http://example.com/flv/video.flv'
        });
        flvPlayer.attachMediaElement(videoElement);
        flvPlayer.load();
        flvPlayer.play();
    }
</script>

Limitations

  • MP3 audio codec is currently not working on IE11 / Edge
  • HTTP FLV live stream is not currently working on all browsers, see livestream.md

Multipart playback

You only have to provide a playlist for MediaDataSource. See multipart.md

Livestream playback

See livestream.md

API and Configuration

See api.md

Debug

npm ci         # install dependencies / dev-dependences
npm run dev    # watch file changes and build debug version on the fly

Design

See design.md

License

Copyright (C) 2016 Bilibili. All Rights Reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at

    http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.

