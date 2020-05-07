Generate a custom modernizr build during webpack compile. Includes support to integrate with html-webpack-plugin

Install

$ npm install modernizr-webpack-plugin

Usage

Add the modernizr-webpack-plugin to your list of plugins in the webpack config

var ModernizrWebpackPlugin = require ( 'modernizr-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : 'app.js' , output : { filename : 'app-bundle.js' }, plugins : [ new ModernizrWebpackPlugin() ] }

Config

ModernizrWebpackPlugin supports all the options available to Modernizr.

... var config = { 'feature-detects' : [ 'input' , 'canvas' , 'css/resize' ] } module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new ModernizrWebpackPlugin(config) ] }

Additional options available via following config properties.

filename

Type: string

Optional custom output filename. Support included for [hash] and [chunkhash] in output name. Defaults to modernizr-bundle.js . Note: Will append .js extension if missing.

var config = { filename : 'my-bundle-name[chunkhash].js' , }

minify

Type: boolean | object

Option to minify Modernizr bundle. Accepts true , false or object . For details of available minify options when using object please refer to uglify-js Defaults to true if NODE_ENV is production otherwise false .

var config = { minify : { output : { comments : true , beautify : true } } }

htmlWebpackPlugin

Type: boolean | object | array

Option to include support for html-webpack-plugin. Defaults to true .

var plugin = new HtmlWebpackPlugin(); webpackConfig = {... plugins: [ plugin, new ModernizrWebpackPlugin({ htmlWebpackPlugin : true htmlWebpackPlugin : false htmlWebpackPlugin : plugin htmlWebpackPlugin : [plugin] }) ] }

noChunk

Type: boolean

Option to simplify html-webpack-plugin template reference Defaults to false .

var htmlWebpackPluginConfig = { template : 'template.html' } var modernizrPluginConfig = { filename : 'mybundle' , noChunk : true }

template.html