openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mm

modernizr-mixin

by Daniel Guillan
3.0.7 (see all)

Simple and comprehensive mixin for Modernizr tests in Sass

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

219

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NO LONGER MAINTAINED

Modernizr mixin Build Status Bower version Gem Version

A simple way for DRYier, faster and cleaner Modernizr tests in Sass.

Install

Requires Ruby Sass 3.4 or LibSass 3.2

LIBSASS WARNING: There is a known bug in Libsass 3.2.3 through 3.2.5 that makes Modernizr mixin output incorrect selectors. The only workaround until the bug is patched in the next Libsass release is to stick to Libsass 3.2.2. More info: https://github.com/danielguillan/modernizr-mixin/issues/24

There are 4 ways of installing the Modernizr mixin:

Download

Download _modernizr.scss and place it in your Sass directory.

Bower

Run the following command:

bower install --save-dev modernizr-mixin

Compass extension

  1. gem install modernizr-mixin
  2. Add require 'modernizr-mixin' to your config.rb

npm / Eyeglass module

npm install --save-dev modernizr-mixin

Usage

Import it into your main stylesheet:

@import 'modernizr';

Or if you are using Eyeglass:

@import 'modernizr-mixin/_modernizr';

The Modernizr helper includes two mixins: yep and nope. Simply pass a comma-separeted list (argList) of features as argument and the rules you need to print.

yep

Prints classes for supported features.

@include yep($features...) { ... }

nope

Prints classes for unsupported features and unavailable Javascript.

@include nope($features...) { ... }

Example

Sass input:

.my-selector {
    @include yep(translate3d, opacity) {
        transform: translate3d(0, 100px, 0);
        opacity: 0;
    }
    @include nope(translate3d, opacity) {
        top: 100px;
        display: none;
    }
}

CSS output:

.translate3d.opacity .my-selector {
  transform: translate3d(0, 100px, 0);
  opacity: 0;
}
.no-js .my-selector,
.no-translate3d .my-selector,
.no-opacity .my-selector {
  top: 100px;
  display: none;
}

Credits

Thanks Kitty Giraudel for the code review and tweaks.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial