NO LONGER MAINTAINED
A simple way for DRYier, faster and cleaner Modernizr tests in Sass.
Requires Ruby Sass 3.4 or LibSass 3.2
LIBSASS WARNING: There is a known bug in Libsass 3.2.3 through 3.2.5 that makes Modernizr mixin output incorrect selectors. The only workaround until the bug is patched in the next Libsass release is to stick to Libsass 3.2.2. More info: https://github.com/danielguillan/modernizr-mixin/issues/24
There are 4 ways of installing the Modernizr mixin:
Download _modernizr.scss and place it in your Sass directory.
Run the following command:
bower install --save-dev modernizr-mixin
gem install modernizr-mixin
require 'modernizr-mixin' to your
config.rb
npm install --save-dev modernizr-mixin
Import it into your main stylesheet:
@import 'modernizr';
Or if you are using
Eyeglass:
@import 'modernizr-mixin/_modernizr';
The Modernizr helper includes two mixins:
yep and
nope. Simply pass a comma-separeted list (
argList) of features as argument and the rules you need to print.
Prints classes for supported features.
@include yep($features...) { ... }
Prints classes for unsupported features and unavailable Javascript.
@include nope($features...) { ... }
Sass input:
.my-selector {
@include yep(translate3d, opacity) {
transform: translate3d(0, 100px, 0);
opacity: 0;
}
@include nope(translate3d, opacity) {
top: 100px;
display: none;
}
}
CSS output:
.translate3d.opacity .my-selector {
transform: translate3d(0, 100px, 0);
opacity: 0;
}
.no-js .my-selector,
.no-translate3d .my-selector,
.no-opacity .my-selector {
top: 100px;
display: none;
}
Thanks Kitty Giraudel for the code review and tweaks.