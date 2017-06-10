modernizr-loader for webpack

Installation

$ npm install

Initialization

You have to create a .modernizrrc configuration file and put your modernizr stuff in it. Like so

{ "minify" : true , "options" : [ "setClasses" ], "feature-detects" : [] }

Full list of supported "options" and "feature-detects" can be found in Modernizr config-all.json.

Webpack config

Documentation: Using loaders

Put the following code to your webpack config file:

const path = require ( 'path' ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.modernizrrc.js$/ , use : [ 'modernizr-loader' ] }, { test : /\.modernizrrc(\.json)?$/ , use : [ 'modernizr-loader' , 'json-loader' ] } ] }, resolve : { alias : { modernizr$ : path.resolve(__dirname, "path/to/.modernizrrc" ) } } }

Usage

Now you are able to import your custom Modernizr build as a module throughout your application like so:

import Modernizr from 'modernizr'; if (!Modernizr.promises) { // ... }

See the Modernizr documentation for all available options.

Contribution

Don't hesitate to create a pull request. Every contribution is appreciated.