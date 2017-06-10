openbase logo
modernizr-loader

by peerigon
1.0.1

Get your modernizr build bundled with webpack

Readme

modernizr-loader for webpack

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev modernizr modernizr-loader json-loader

Initialization

You have to create a .modernizrrc configuration file and put your modernizr stuff in it. Like so

// .modernizrrc
{
  "minify": true,
  "options": [
    "setClasses"
  ],
  "feature-detects": []
}

Full list of supported "options" and "feature-detects" can be found in Modernizr config-all.json.

Webpack config

Documentation: Using loaders

Put the following code to your webpack config file:

const path = require('path');

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.modernizrrc.js$/,
        use: [ 'modernizr-loader' ]
      },
      {
        test: /\.modernizrrc(\.json)?$/,
        use: [ 'modernizr-loader', 'json-loader' ]
      }
    ]
  },
  resolve: {
    alias: {
      modernizr$: path.resolve(__dirname, "path/to/.modernizrrc")
    }
  }
}

Usage

Now you are able to import your custom Modernizr build as a module throughout your application like so:

import Modernizr from 'modernizr';

if (!Modernizr.promises) {
    // ...
}

See the Modernizr documentation for all available options.

Contribution

Don't hesitate to create a pull request. Every contribution is appreciated.

