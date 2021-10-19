Modernizr tests which native CSS3 and HTML5 features are available in the current UA and makes the results available to you in two ways: as properties on a global
Modernizr object, and as classes on the
<html> element. This information allows you to progressively enhance your pages with a granular level of control over the experience.
Dropped support for node versions <= 10, please upgrade to at least version 12
Following tests got renamed:
class to
es6class to keep in line with the rest of the es-tests
Following tests got moved in subdirectories:
cookies,
indexeddb,
indexedblob,
quota-management-api,
userdata moved into the storage subdirectory
audio moved into the audio subdirectory
battery moved into the battery subdirectory
canvas,
canvastext moved into the canvas subdirectory
customevent,
eventlistener,
forcetouch,
hashchange,
pointerevents,
proximity moved into the event subdirectory
exiforientation moved into the image subdirectory
capture,
fileinput,
fileinputdirectory,
formatattribute,
input,
inputnumber-l10n,
inputsearchevent,
inputtypes,
placeholder,
requestautocomplete,
validation moved into the input subdirectory
svg moved into the svg subdirectory
webgl moved into the webgl subdirectory
Following tests got removed:
touchevents: discussion
unicode: discussion
templatestrings: duplicate of the es6 detect
stringtemplate
contains: duplicate of the es6 detect
es6string
datalistelem: A dupe of Modernizr.input.list
Often times people want to know when an asynchronous test is done so they can allow their application to react to it.
In the past, you've had to rely on watching properties or
<html> classes. Only events on asynchronous tests are
supported. Synchronous tests should be handled synchronously to improve speed and to maintain consistency.
The new API looks like this:
// Listen to a test, give it a callback
Modernizr.on('testname', function( result ) {
if (result) {
console.log('The test passed!');
}
else {
console.log('The test failed!');
}
});
We guarantee that we'll only invoke your function once (per time that you call
on). We are currently not exposing
a method for exposing the
trigger functionality. Instead, if you'd like to have control over async tests, use the
src/addTest feature, and any test that you set will automatically expose and trigger the
on functionality.
npm install
Modernizr can be used programmatically via npm:
var modernizr = require("modernizr");
A
build method is exposed for generating custom Modernizr builds. Example:
var modernizr = require("modernizr");
modernizr.build({}, function (result) {
console.log(result); // the build
});
The first parameter takes a JSON object of options and feature-detects to include. See
lib/config-all.json for all available options.
The second parameter is a function invoked on task completion.
We also provide a command line interface for building modernizr. To see all available options run:
./bin/modernizr
Or to generate everything in 'config-all.json' run this with npm:
npm start
//outputs to ./dist/modernizr-build.js
To execute the tests using mocha-headless-chrome on the console run:
npm test
You can also run tests in the browser of your choice with this command:
npm run serve-gh-pages
and navigating to these two URLs:
http://localhost:8080/test/unit.html
http://localhost:8080/test/integration.html
This project adheres to the Open Code of Conduct. By participating, you are expected to honor this code.