This is the only syslog library that:
Default mask depends on system.
npm install --save modern-syslog
For detailed descriptions of the core functions, see man 3 syslog.
Note that syslog functions cannot fail, and neither throw errors, nor callback with errors. This is consistent with the core functions, which do not have error return values.
priority {String|Number} OR of a level, and optionally, a facility.
msg {String|Buffer} Message to log.
callback {Function} Called after message is logged (no arguments).
priority can be a String, in which case it will be looked up in
syslog.level. It can also be a Number, in which case it is expected to be
a numeric value, such as
syslog.level.LOG_INFO, optionally ORed with a
a numeric facility, such as
syslog.facility.LOG_LOCAL2.
See below for formatted version of
log().
fmt {String} Arguments are formatted as
msg, and passed to
log().
Convenience functions, log level is pre-defined, facility uses default, either
system default or that provided to
open(), and message is formatted with
util.format().
level {String|Number} Level to log at.
facility {String|Number} Facility to log with, optional.
Returns a writeable stream that logs all messages at the specified level and facility.
ident {String} Prepended to every message, usually program name.
option {Number} OR of flags from
syslog.options.
facility {String|Number} Default facility to be used by
log().
Set up defaults for log.
Calling
open() is optional, all arguments are provided with defaults, though
the defaults depend on the system (see man page).
Close the socket to the syslog system.
Calling
close() is optional, the socket is closed automatically by the
system on exit.
level {String|Number} Level to log up to.
Log all levels upto and including
level.
mask {Number} OR of levels that should be logged.
Not convenient to use but part of the low-level syslog API. See syslog man page
for details, and consider using
upto() for most common use-cases.
Returns current log mask, see
setmask().
Avoid this, its for backwards compatibility with node-syslog.
Avoid this, its for backwards compatibility with node-syslog.
Syslog properties are defined as a bi-directional map from String to Number, and from Number to String, so:
syslog.level.LOG_DEBUG:
7, the numeric value of
LOG_DEBUG
syslog.level[7]:
'LOG_DEBUG', string value of level
7
Levels are listed from highest priority, to lowest:
LOG_EMERG: System is unusable.
LOG_ALERT: Action must be taken immediately.
LOG_CRIT: Critical condition.
LOG_ERR: Error condition.
LOG_WARNING: Warning condition.
LOG_NOTICE: Normal, but significant, condition.
LOG_INFO: Informational message.
LOG_DEBUG: Debug-level message.
Object of properties:
LOG_CONS: Log to console if there is error logging to syslog.
LOG_PERROR: Log to stderr as well as syslog. (no-op on Solaris)
LOG_PID: Log process' PID with each message.
These are unlikely to be useful, but are provided for completeness:
LOG_NDELAY: Open the connection immediately (normally, the connection is
opened when the first message is logged).
LOG_ODELAY: The converse of
LOG_NDELAY; opening of the connection is
delayed until the first message is logged (this is the default and need not be
specified).
LOG_NOWAIT: Archaic option that doesn't do anything on contemporary systems,
but is provided for backwards compatibility.
LOG_AUTH
LOG_AUTHPRIV (not defined on all systems)
LOG_CRON
LOG_DAEMON
LOG_FTP (not defined on all systems)
LOG_KERN
LOG_LOCAL0
LOG_LOCAL1
LOG_LOCAL2
LOG_LOCAL3
LOG_LOCAL4
LOG_LOCAL5
LOG_LOCAL6
LOG_LOCAL7
LOG_LPR
LOG_MAIL
LOG_NEWS
LOG_SYSLOG
LOG_USER
LOG_UUCP