random-ua.js - A random User-Agent Generator

Randomly generates User-Agent strings based on actual browser market share and usage statistics.

Old browser versions removed from this fork

Caveats

The version numbers generated are sane, however, revisions are totally random and unlikely to exist in the wild.

I decided not to include language selection found in the PHP version and instead include all the languages in the ISO639-2 standard because it's atypical for sites to determine client locale based on the user-agent.

Usage

var random_ua = require ( 'modern-random-ua' ); console .log(random_ua.generate()); var http = require ( 'http' ); http.get({ host : 'whatsmyuseragent.com' , path : '/' , headers :{ 'User-Agent' :random_ua.generate() } }, function ( res ) { if (res.statusCode === 200 ) { var body = []; res.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); res.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { body.push(chunk); }); res.on( 'end' , function ( ) { body = body.join( '' ); console .log(body); }); } else { console .log( 'Error retrieving page: ' + res.statusCode); } } );

Please send your suggestions for improvements or updates.

Based Upon

This script is roughly based upon Luka Pusic's PHP script: http://360percents.com/posts/php-random-user-agent-generator/

A refactored version in PHP is available on GitHub at: https://raw.github.com/mwhite/random-uagent/

License

MIT License