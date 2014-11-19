Randomly generates User-Agent strings based on actual browser market share and usage statistics.
Old browser versions removed from this fork
The version numbers generated are sane, however, revisions are totally random and unlikely to exist in the wild.
I decided not to include language selection found in the PHP version and instead include all the languages in the ISO639-2 standard because it's atypical for sites to determine client locale based on the user-agent.
var random_ua = require('modern-random-ua');
console.log(random_ua.generate());
//Easy like Sunday morning
//You can easily use random_ua to generate a random User-Agent for an HTTP request:
var http = require('http');
http.get({
host:'whatsmyuseragent.com',
path:'/',
headers:{
'User-Agent':random_ua.generate()
}
},
function (res) {
if (res.statusCode === 200) {
var body = [];
res.setEncoding('utf8');
res.on('data', function (chunk) {
body.push(chunk);
});
res.on('end', function () {
body = body.join('');
console.log(body);
});
} else {
console.log('Error retrieving page: ' + res.statusCode);
}
}
);
Please send your suggestions for improvements or updates.
This script is roughly based upon Luka Pusic's PHP script: http://360percents.com/posts/php-random-user-agent-generator/
A refactored version in PHP is available on GitHub at: https://raw.github.com/mwhite/random-uagent/
MIT License