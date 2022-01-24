openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mn

modern-normalize

by Sindre Sorhus
1.1.0 (see all)

🐒 Normalize browsers' default style

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

846K

GitHub Stars

4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Differences from normalize.css

All credit should go to normalize.css. I just removed some cruft and added some improvements. If you have questions about the source, check out the original source and this for details.

The goal of this project is to make itself obsolete.

Browser support

  • Latest Chrome
  • Latest Firefox
  • Latest Safari

Install

$ npm install modern-normalize
Download
CDN

Usage

@import 'node_modules/modern-normalize/modern-normalize.css';

or

<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/modern-normalize/modern-normalize.css">

FAQ

Can you provide Sass, Less, etc, ports?

There's absolutely no reason to have separate ports for these. They are just CSS supersets and can import CSS directly.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sergey SovaSaint-Petersburg57 Ratings1 Review
🦀 Rustacean, Frontender, Podcaster 🔍 @cardbox @accesso-app
3 months ago
Marvin HeilemannGermany, Frankfurt am Main45 Ratings2 Reviews
Start changing things before they need to be changed!
7 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial