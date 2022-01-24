My open source work is supported by the communitySpecial thanks to:
normalize.css
box-sizing: border-box
All credit should go to
normalize.css. I just removed some cruft and added some improvements. If you have questions about the source, check out the original source and this for details.
The goal of this project is to make itself obsolete.
$ npm install modern-normalize
@import 'node_modules/modern-normalize/modern-normalize.css';
or
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/modern-normalize/modern-normalize.css">
There's absolutely no reason to have separate ports for these. They are just CSS supersets and can import CSS directly.