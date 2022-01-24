All credit should go to normalize.css . I just removed some cruft and added some improvements. If you have questions about the source, check out the original source and this for details.

The goal of this project is to make itself obsolete.

Browser support

Latest Chrome

Latest Firefox

Latest Safari

Install

npm install modern-normalize

Download

CDN

Usage

@ import 'node_modules/modern-normalize/modern-normalize.css' ;

or

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/modern-normalize/modern-normalize.css" >

FAQ

Can you provide Sass, Less, etc, ports?

There's absolutely no reason to have separate ports for these. They are just CSS supersets and can import CSS directly.

